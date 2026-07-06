Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Monday, July 6, 2026

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick

Mookie Betts (+400): In a good groove and facing a meh left-hander

Each day during the 2026 MLB season, FanDuel Sportsbook is running a FREE Daily Dinger promo.

Simply pick one player you think will hit a home run today. If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager!

See here for full terms and conditions, and learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

For today, who should you pick to hit a home run?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best Home Run Bet Today, Daily Dinger

Rockies at Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Mookie Betts +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mookie Betts will see Colorado Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, and Betts is my favorite HR pick on Monday.

While some of Freeland's numbers are better than what we're used to from him, his overall output is still underwhelming as he's pitched to a 4.19 SIERA and 19.2% strikeout rate. He's getting shelled by right-handed hitters, letting up a .415 wOBA and 2.26 homers per nine in the split. Overall this season, Freeland has been tagged for 16 long-balls -- 15 of them have been hit by righties.

Betts is coming off a nice June where he registered five tanks with a .352 wOBA. Over his last 44 plate appearances, he's launched three home runs with a .437 wOBA.

Lastly, the Rockies' bullpen has allowed the third-most jacks per nine.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.