Spain vs Cabo Verde Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets for Today

Oyarzabal at -180, Yamal -105 (if fit), Torres -130, Baena +140 — full FanDuel odds and expert analysis for the reigning European champions' World Cup opener in Atlanta.

🇪🇸 WILLIAMS QUESTIONABLE: Nico Williams also carrying knock. May be managed. Ferran Torres elevated to likely starter if Williams misses.

🇪🇸 YAMAL DOUBTFUL→PROBABLE: Hamstring injury suffered April. Returned to training this week — Oddschecker and SI confirm he's expected to start if 90% fit. Confirm before wagering on his props.

🇪🇸 YAMAL DOUBTFUL→PROBABLE: Hamstring injury suffered April. Returned to training this week — Oddschecker and SI confirm he's expected to start if 90% fit. Confirm before wagering on his props. 🇪🇸 WILLIAMS QUESTIONABLE: Nico Williams also carrying knock. May be managed. Ferran Torres elevated to likely starter if Williams misses. 🇨🇻 CABO VERDE: No reported injuries. Full squad available. Veteran GK Vozinha (40, 88 caps) expected to start.

🏆 Match Context Spain: Reigning European Champions. No. 2 in FIFA rankings. 21 goals in 6 qualifying matches unbeaten. CBS Sports and Fox Sports project 4-0 Spain — Lineups.com predicts 5-1. Total set at 3.5 (Over -118). Cabo Verde: Making their first-ever World Cup appearance. Population ~500,000 — third-smallest nation ever to qualify. Won 6 of last 7 qualifying matches. Only conceded 0.8 goals per 90 in Africa qualifying. Logan Costa (Villarreal) is their only player in a top-5 European league.

Spain open their 2026 World Cup campaign today at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and this is the match where the goalscorer market is perhaps the clearest in the entire tournament. Mikel Oyarzabal carries the highest modelled probability of any player (65.74%) and is confirmed as Spain's central striker, penalty taker and primary finisher. The Yamal question adds intrigue — and if he starts, the Fox Sports-backed -105 price is exceptional value. Here is the complete breakdown.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ 🇪🇸 ESP +270 -180 Real Sociedad (La Liga) 2 Ferran Torres 🇪🇸 ESP +370 -130 Barcelona (La Liga) 3 Lamine Yamal ⚠️ ⭐ 🇪🇸 ESP ~+350 -105 Barcelona (La Liga) 4 Alex Baena 💎 🇪🇸 ESP +600 +140 Villarreal (La Liga) 5 Fabián Ruiz 🇪🇸 ESP +500 +200 PSG (Ligue 1) 6 Rodri 🇪🇸 ESP +700 +320 Man City (EPL) 7 Jovane Cabral 🇨🇻 CPV +4000 +1700 Trabzonspor 8 Dailon Livramento 🇨🇻 CPV +5000 +1800 Vitória SC

*Anytime odds: Oyarzabal -180, Torres -130, Baena +140 confirmed via Gambling911/FanDuel. Yamal -105 confirmed via Fox Sports (conditional on starting). Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇪🇸 Spain — 4-3-3 (De la Fuente) GK: Unai Simón | DEF: Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella | MID: Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz | FWD: Yamal⚠️, Oyarzabal, N. Williams⚠️/Torres ⚠️ Yamal & Williams questionable — both returned to training. Oddschecker: "Yamal returned to training this week and is expected to start." If Williams misses, Ferran Torres elevated to LW (-130 anytime). Spain: 21 goals unbeaten in 6 WC qualifying matches. Oyarzabal: 27 goals in 47 apps for club and country 2025-26. Unai Simón |Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella |Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz |⚠️,⚠️/Torres 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde — 4-4-2 (Beto) GK: Vozinha (40, 88 caps) | DEF: J. Cabral, L. Costa (Villarreal), D. Borges, Moreira | MID: Livramento, Ben Monteiro, Pina, Monteiro | FWD: Saad, Chaouat/Mendes No injuries reported. First-ever World Cup. Won 6 of last 7 qualifying matches. Conceded 0.8 goals per 90 in qualifying. Logan Costa (Villarreal) only player in top-5 European league. Qualifying opponents: Cameroon, Eswatini, Sierra Leone, Mozambique. Vozinha (40, 88 caps) |J. Cabral, L. Costa (Villarreal), D. Borges, Moreira |Livramento, Ben Monteiro, Pina, Monteiro |Saad, Chaouat/Mendes

⭐ Best Bet #1: Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime -180

Mikel Oyarzabal Spain CF · Real Sociedad (La Liga) · 65.74% probability · Penalty taker 1st Goal +270 Anytime -180 WhoScored: 65.74% probability — highest of any player Oddschecker: "scored in each of last 4 matches" RotoWire: "safest goal on the board — close to free money" Goal.com: 1 goal every 74 min in WC qualifying Penalty taker — scored in opening 15 min in 2 of 6 qualifiers RotoWire makes the case unambiguously: "Oyarzabal takes the penalties and plays on the last shoulder of the back line. Against a defense this overmatched, he will see more than one clean chance, plus the live possibility of a spot kick. Yes, -148 is short. But in a 4-0, a scorer prop on the penalty man is close to free money, and he is the safest goal on the board." WhoScored model gives him a 65.74% anytime probability — the highest of any player in this match. Oddschecker back him in their bet builder explicitly: "Oyarzabal has scored in each of his last four outings and carries a 65.74% chance of finding the net here. He is Spain's most consistent finisher in this cycle." Goal.com name him first goalscorer pick at +270: "six goals in World Cup qualifying at a rate of one every 74 minutes. He netted first inside the opening 15 minutes in two of Spain's six matches during that campaign." He also struck a second-minute opener against Peru in his most recent match. At -180 anytime, this is the clearest goalscorer bet on the entire opening day slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Oyarzabal Anytime (-180) or First (+270)

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⚠️ Pick #2: Lamine Yamal — Anytime -105 (If Confirmed Starting)

Lamine Yamal ⚠️ Spain RW · Barcelona · Age 18 · Hamstring recovery · Expected starter if fit Anytime (if fit) -105 ⚠️ Fitness note: Yamal suffered a hamstring injury in April. Oddschecker confirms he "returned to training this week" and is expected to start — but confirm in the official lineup (released approx. 1 hour before noon ET kickoff). Fox Sports confirms the -105 price is conditional on him starting. Fox Sports confirmed -105 on FanDuel SI: "hard for De la Fuente to resist starting him" 4+ shots in each of his last 4 appearances Reigning Euro 2024 Best Young Player SportsBettingDime: "+113 if starts" as top conditional pick Fox Sports leads with Yamal in their article preview: "Lamine Yamal is -105 to score in his World Cup debut against Cape Verde." SI.com notes: "Assuming he's fully recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in April, it'll be hard for Spain's manager to resist. Yamal will want to start." SportsBettingDime name him their top conditional pick: "Lamine Yamal's anytime goalscorer price remains attractive at +113 if he starts, but his injury status makes it a conditional play only." Oddschecker's bet builder includes "Lamine Yamal Over 3.5 shots" — which has landed in each of his last four appearances — underlining his involvement even without a goal. At -105, effectively even money for arguably the best young player in world football making his World Cup debut against a team from a nation of 500,000, this is one of the most attractive conditional bets of the tournament. Confirm the starting XI at noon.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Yamal Anytime (-105) — Confirm Starting XI First

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💎 Value Pick: Alex Baena — Anytime +140

Alejandro Baena Spain AM/W · Villarreal (La Liga) · Age 24 · Best plus-money Spain pick Anytime +140 +140 anytime — best plus-money Spain pick Confirmed starter if Williams/Yamal miss Gambling911 confirmed +140 on the board SportsBettingDime notes injury duo elevates Baena Baena is the single best plus-money Spain pick on the board at +140 — and the SportsBettingDime analysis is key: "The fact that two of Spain's top scorers — Yamal and Williams — are not likely to start bolsters this pick." As the third attacker in a front three, Baena would operate centrally when Yamal and Williams are absent — bringing him closer to goal than his wide position suggests. Even if both Yamal and Williams do start, Baena figures as either a starter or a high-impact substitute in a game Spain are expected to win by multiple goals, meaning the second half becomes a genuine scoring opportunity. At +140 anytime, this is the card's clearest value pick for a player with confirmed routes to the pitch in either scenario.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Baena Anytime (+140) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders

Ferran Torres -130 · ESP LW/ST -130 Barcelona forward expected to start if Nico Williams misses. -130 anytime confirmed. Scored twice in Spain's 6-0 win vs Cyprus in the Euro qualifying campaign. Direct and clinical in central and wide attacking roles — immediate upgrade to Baena if he is named in the starting XI replacing Williams. Fabián Ruiz +200 · ESP CM +200 PSG midfielder described by SI as "one of the most underrated midfielders in the world." Majestic at Euro 2024. Arrives late from midfield in a free-scoring Spain side. In a 4-0 projection, +200 for a quality late-runner who regularly threatens from the CM position is solid value. Jovane Cabral +1700 · CPV FW 💎 +1700 Cabo Verde's highest-profile forward — technically capable and effective against lesser opposition in African qualifying. Goal.com acknowledges: "There is reason to think Cabo Verde may be more competitive than some of the other outsiders." +1700 is a pure longshot but Cabo Verde's best scoring route if Spain's defence makes a rare error.

✅ Best Bets Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Spain 4-0 Cabo Verde Top Pick: Mikel Oyarzabal -180 🇪🇸 65.74% probability — highest of any player. RotoWire: "safest goal on the board, close to free money." Penalty taker, scored in each of his last 4, one goal every 74 minutes in WC qualifying. Spain projected to win 4-0. Against a Cabo Verde side whose only top-5 European league player is a centre-back, Oyarzabal is the clearest goalscorer bet of the entire opening day.

⭐ Oyarzabal Anytime — TOP PICK -180 1st +270 WhoScored 65.74% probability. RotoWire "safest goal on the board." Oddschecker backed in bet builder. Goal.com first scorer pick (+270). Penalty taker. 4 goals in last 4 matches. 27 club+country goals in 2025-26. ⚠️ Yamal Anytime — IF CONFIRMED FIT -105 ~1st +350 Fox Sports confirmed -105. Returned to training this week. SI: "hard to resist starting him." Oddschecker: expected to play. SportsBettingDime top conditional pick. Only play if named in starting lineup. 💎 Baena Anytime — BEST VALUE +140 1st +600 Best plus-money Spain pick. Elevated starter if Yamal/Williams miss. SportsBettingDime: "two of Spain's top scorers not starting bolsters this pick." Even as a sub in a 4-0 win, has genuine scoring opportunity. +140 is the card's best value on Spain. ⚡ Torres — IF WILLIAMS MISSES -130 1st +370 Direct Williams replacement if confirmed missing. Barcelona forward who scored twice vs Cyprus. -130 anytime is strong value as an elevated starter. Best upgrade pick if Williams sits this one out.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Goalscorer Props — Spain vs Cabo Verde Oyarzabal · Yamal · Baena · Torres · Fabián Ruiz

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FAQ: Spain vs Cabo Verde Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Spain vs Cabo Verde? Mikel Oyarzabal at -180 anytime is the consensus top pick — WhoScored gives him a 65.74% probability, Oddschecker note he has "scored in each of his last four outings," and RotoWire call him "the safest goal on the board, close to free money" as Spain's penalty taker in a projected 4-0 win. Goal.com also back him as first scorer at +270. Alex Baena at +140 is the best plus-money Spain pick for those wanting positive-odds returns.

Is Lamine Yamal playing today? Yamal suffered a hamstring injury in April but returned to training this week. Oddschecker confirm he "is expected to start" and SI notes "it'll be hard for Spain's manager to resist" if he's even 90% fit. His fitness is the biggest question of the day. Fox Sports confirm his anytime odds at -105. Check the official lineup when it's released approximately one hour before noon ET kickoff — if he starts, -105 is exceptional World Cup debut value.

What are Spain vs Cabo Verde odds on FanDuel? Spain are the -1250 favorites — among the most lopsided odds of the opening round. Cabo Verde are +2700 and the draw is +1200. The total goals over/under is 3.5, with CBS Sports and Fox Sports both projecting a 4-0 Spain win. Spain are -450 favorites to top Group H, with Cabo Verde the biggest longshots at +5500.

Who is Cabo Verde and is this their first World Cup? Yes, Cabo Verde (Cape Verde) make their first-ever World Cup appearance today. A nation of approximately 500,000 people, they are the third-smallest country by population ever to qualify, behind Iceland and Curaçao. They won their African qualifying group ahead of Cameroon, winning six of their last seven matches. Their goalkeeper Vozinha is 40 years old with 88 caps — set to become the oldest goalkeeper in World Cup history. Logan Costa of Villarreal is their only player in a European top-five league.