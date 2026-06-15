Spain vs Cape Verde Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Today W/ Odds

Yamal & Williams confirmed OUT of starting XI — Torres steps up as Racing Post's top pick at +370. Oyarzabal leads at +270. Full first goalscorer odds, predictions and expert analysis for Spain's opener in Atlanta.

❌ Nico Williams OUT: Racing Post confirms "unlikely to start" — knock managed for opener. Torres takes his spot.

❌ Lamine Yamal OUT: Racing Post confirms "unlikely to start" — hamstring not yet 100%. Named on bench. Odds on Yamal now conditional sub play only.

❌ Lamine Yamal OUT: Racing Post confirms "unlikely to start" — hamstring not yet 100%. Named on bench. Odds on Yamal now conditional sub play only. ❌ Nico Williams OUT: Racing Post confirms "unlikely to start" — knock managed for opener. Torres takes his spot. ✅ CONFIRMED Spain XI (Racing Post + Covers): Simón; Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Torres , Oyarzabal , Baena

The two biggest fitness questions of Spain's World Cup have been answered: Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are both confirmed out of the starting XI today. That changes the first goalscorer picture significantly. Ferran Torres steps into the front three, elevating sharply from backup option to confirmed starter — and Racing Post make him their top anytime pick. Oyarzabal remains the unanimous structural choice with 65.74% probability and a +270 first scorer price. Baena at +600 first is the value play. Here is the complete breakdown with every odds confirmed.

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team 1st Goal Anytime Club 1 Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ 🇪🇸 ESP +270 -180 Real Sociedad (La Liga) 2 Ferran Torres ⭐ 🇪🇸 ESP +370 -130 Barcelona (La Liga) 3 Alex Baena 💎 🇪🇸 ESP +600 +140 Villarreal (La Liga) 4 Fabián Ruiz 🇪🇸 ESP +900 +200 PSG (Ligue 1) 5 Rodri 🇪🇸 ESP +1300 +320 Man City (EPL) 6 Pedri 🇪🇸 ESP +1500 +360 Barcelona (La Liga) 7 Jovane Cabral 🇨🇻 CPV +4000 +1700 Trabzonspor 8 Dailon Livramento 🇨🇻 CPV +5000 +1800 Vitória SC

*First goalscorer + anytime odds confirmed via Gambling911/FanDuel. Racing Post confirms Torres and Oyarzabal starting; Yamal and Williams on bench. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Confirmed Lineups

🇪🇸 Spain — 4-3-3 (De la Fuente) — Racing Post confirmed GK: Unai Simón | DEF: Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella | MID: Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz | FWD: Torres, Oyarzabal, Baena Yamal & Williams both confirmed on bench. Torres starts RW replacing Yamal. Racing Post: "Torres scored twice in Spain's last World Cup opener — a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica." He "dislodged Lewandowski as Barcelona's main striker" in 2025-26 with 16 La Liga goals. Spain: 28 goals in last 10 internationals, averaging 2.8 per match. Unai Simón |Llorente, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella |Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz | 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde — 4-2-3-1 (Beto) — Racing Post confirmed GK: Vozinha (40 yrs, 88 caps) | DEF: Moreira, Costa, Diney, Paolo | MID: K. Pina, D. Duarte | ATT: J. Cabral, Monteiro, Mendes | ST: Livramento No injuries reported. First-ever World Cup appearance. Logan Costa (Villarreal) only player in a top-5 European league. Vozinha at 40 set to be oldest goalkeeper in World Cup history. Won 6 of last 7 African qualifying matches. Vozinha (40 yrs, 88 caps) |Moreira, Costa, Diney, Paolo |K. Pina, D. Duarte |J. Cabral, Monteiro, Mendes |

⭐ Pick #1: Oyarzabal — First Scorer +270

Mikel Oyarzabal Spain CF · Real Sociedad · 65.74% anytime probability · Penalty taker 1st Goal +270 Anytime -180 Goal.com: 1st scorer top pick at +270 WhoScored: 65.74% probability — highest of any player Scored in opening 15 mins in 2 of 6 WC qualifiers Penalty taker — direct scoring route independent of play RotoWire: "safest goal on the board" Goal.com back Oyarzabal as their first goalscorer pick at +270: "He also struck a second-minute opener against Peru last time out. Oyarzabal netted first inside the opening 15 minutes in two of Spain's six World Cup qualifying matches. His six goals in qualifying came at a rate of one every 74 minutes." The structural case is unassailable. WhoScored's model gives him the highest goal probability in the match at 65.74%, Oddschecker confirm he has "scored in each of his last four outings," and RotoWire are explicit: "Oyarzabal takes the penalties and plays on the last shoulder of the back line. Against a defense this overmatched he will see more than one clean chance, plus the live possibility of a spot kick. In a 4-0, a scorer prop on the penalty man is close to free money." With 27 goals in 47 appearances for club and country in 2025-26 — and a scoring rate in WC qualifying that rivals any striker in the tournament — Oyarzabal at +270 to score first is the clearest bet on the opening day slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Oyarzabal First Scorer (+270) — World Cup

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🎯 Pick #2: Ferran Torres — First Scorer +370

Ferran Torres Spain RW · Barcelona · Confirmed starter replacing Yamal · 16 La Liga goals 2025-26 1st Goal +370 Anytime -130 Racing Post TOP anytime pick 2 goals in Spain's last WC opener vs Costa Rica 7-0 Confirmed starter — Yamal confirmed on bench 16 La Liga goals — dislodged Lewandowski as Barca striker Goal every 123 minutes in La Liga 2025-26 Racing Post make Torres their top anytime pick and the reasoning directly addresses the Yamal situation: "Ferran Torres scored twice as Spain routed Costa Rica 7-0 in their World Cup opener four years ago and the Barcelona forward could get on the scoresheet against Cape Verde. Torres, who averaged a goal every 123 minutes in La Liga in 2025-26, is likely to start in the absence of club teammate Lamine Yamal, and he can make the most of his opportunity." The historical precedent is the most compelling element: Torres scored twice in Spain's last World Cup opener — a 7-0 destruction of Costa Rica in 2022. He has form, familiarity with this exact big-game context, and now certainty of a starting role. Racing Post add that he "dislodged Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona's main striker" this season with 16 La Liga goals — arriving at this World Cup in arguably the best form of his career. At +370 first scorer for a confirmed starter with direct World Cup opener precedent, this is the tournament's best-value first goalscorer bet beyond Oyarzabal.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Torres First Scorer (+370) — World Cup

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💎 Value Pick: Alex Baena — First Scorer +600

Alejandro Baena Spain LW · Villarreal · Confirmed starter · Best plus-money first scorer pick 1st Goal +600 Anytime +140 Confirmed LW starter in Spain's front three +600 first / +140 anytime — best pure value pick SportsBettingDime: Yamal & Williams absence boosts Baena Spain averaging 2.8 goals per match — goals flowing Baena is confirmed in the starting XI replacing Williams on the left flank. With Yamal also absent, he is no longer a rotation option — he is one of three confirmed attacking starters. SportsBettingDime had already highlighted: "The fact that two of Spain's top scorers — Yamal and Williams — are not likely to start bolsters this pick." He now starts in a front three of Torres, Oyarzabal and Baena against a Cabo Verde side whose only player in a top-five European league is a centre-back. In a projected 4-0 win, the left winger scoring at some point across 90 minutes carries a realistic probability. At +600 first scorer (+140 anytime), Baena is the pick for those seeking genuine plus-money returns from a confirmed Spain starter in the most one-sided Group H match of the opening round.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Baena First Scorer (+600) or Anytime (+140)

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⚠️ What About Yamal? — The Sub Angle Yamal is confirmed on the bench, not absent from the squad. SI.com had backed him at "+400 to score the first goal" and at "-115 anytime." Fox Sports had him at -105 anytime. If Spain are leading 3-0 at half-time and bring Yamal on for 30 minutes, he still has a genuine scoring window. Verdict: Yamal as a sub is not a first goalscorer play — he can't score first if he comes on at 60 minutes. His anytime odds (still around -105 to -115) remain live as a second-half sub wager only if he enters the game. Do not include in first goalscorer bets. If you want Yamal exposure, wait until confirmed sub time and check live anytime odds.

📋 Other Contenders

Fabián Ruiz +900 1st / +200 Anytime +900 +200 Confirmed starting CM who SI calls "one of the most underrated midfielders in the world." Arrived late to score multiple goals at Euro 2024. In a high-scoring match where Spain dominate possession, a late-arriving CM is a genuine scoring option at +200 anytime. Jovane Cabral +4000 1st · Cabo Verde +4000 Cabo Verde's highest-profile attacker and their most experienced in European football. Goal.com acknowledge Cabo Verde "may be more competitive than some of the other outsiders." +4000 is a pure longshot — but their best first scorer option if Spain's defence makes an uncharacteristic error or concede from a set piece.

✅ First Goalscorer Picks — Quick Card

🔮 Prediction: Spain 4-0 Cabo Verde — Oyarzabal scores inside 20 minutes First Goal Pick: Mikel Oyarzabal 🇪🇸

First Scorer +270 · Anytime -180 Goal.com top first scorer pick. WhoScored 65.74% probability — highest of any player. Penalty taker. Scored inside opening 15 mins in 2 of 6 WC qualifiers. Struck a second-minute opener against Peru. 27 goals in 47 club and country appearances 2025-26. In a 4-0 projected result, the penalty taker and primary finisher scoring first is the structural pick.

⭐ Oyarzabal First — TOP PICK +270 AT -180 Goal.com top first scorer pick. WhoScored 65.74% probability. Penalty taker. Scored inside 15 mins in 2 of 6 WC qualifiers. RotoWire: "safest goal on the board." Confirmed central striker in today's XI. 🎯 Torres First — RACING POST TOP PICK +370 AT -130 Racing Post top anytime pick. Scored 2 goals in Spain's last WC opener (7-0 vs Costa Rica 2022). 16 La Liga goals 2025-26. Confirmed starter replacing Yamal. +370 for a WC opener brace scorer with 16-goal La Liga season. 💎 Baena First — BEST VALUE +600 AT +140 Confirmed LW starter replacing Williams. Elevated by absence of both Yamal and Williams per SportsBettingDime. In a 4-0 win with 90 minutes of attacking play, Spain's left winger scoring carries genuine probability. Best pure-value pick on Spain.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All First Goalscorer Props — Spain vs Cabo Verde Oyarzabal +270 · Torres +370 · Baena +600

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Spain vs Cabo Verde

Who is most likely to score first in Spain vs Cabo Verde? Mikel Oyarzabal at +270 first scorer is the top structural pick — Goal.com name him their first goalscorer prediction, WhoScored give him a 65.74% anytime probability, and RotoWire call him "the safest goal on the board" as Spain's penalty taker and central striker. Ferran Torres at +370 is Racing Post's top anytime pick — he scored twice in Spain's last World Cup opener against Costa Rica in 2022 and is confirmed starting in place of Yamal. Alex Baena at +600 first is the best pure value play as the confirmed third attacking starter.

Is Lamine Yamal playing vs Cabo Verde today? Yamal is confirmed on the bench, not starting. Racing Post confirm both Yamal and Nico Williams are "unlikely to start" as Spain manage their fitness heading into the tournament. Ferran Torres starts in Yamal's right wing slot, with Alex Baena on the left replacing Williams. Yamal may come on as a second-half substitute if Spain are comfortable — but he is not a first goalscorer option from the bench.

Why is Torres such a strong first goalscorer pick today? Racing Post back Torres as their top anytime pick specifically because he scored twice in Spain's last World Cup opener — a 7-0 win over Costa Rica in 2022. He averaged a goal every 123 minutes in La Liga 2025-26 with 16 goals, and dislodged Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona's main striker. He is now confirmed as a starting right winger — the exact position he played when scoring twice at the 2022 World Cup. At +370 first scorer for a confirmed starter with direct historical precedent in this exact context, the value is clear.

What are the Spain vs Cabo Verde odds on FanDuel? Spain are -1250 favorites on FanDuel's 90-minute moneyline. Cabo Verde are +2700 and the draw is +1200. The over/under is set at 3.5 goals. Spain are -450 to win Group H and joint-favorites with France to win the entire World Cup. CBS Sports and Fox Sports both project a 4-0 Spain win.