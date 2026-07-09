Spain vs Belgium World Cup Predictions: Best Lamine Yamal Prop Bets Tomorrow World Cup
Subscribe to our newsletter
Spain vs Belgium: Best Lamine Yamal Prop Bets
Full Yamal prop board · The tournament's marquee talent · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Yamal Tomorrow
At 18, Yamal remains one of the most dangerous individual attackers left in this tournament, and the numbers back it up clearly. He's the only player on the board besides Oyarzabal favored outright (negative odds) to score or assist, and his +155 anytime price sits second on the entire match, trailing only Oyarzabal. He's also Spain's second-busiest set-piece taker with 11 corners and free kicks this tournament, giving him routes to goal contribution beyond just open play. With Amadou Onana's tournament-ending injury weakening Belgium's midfield, there should be more space for Spain's front three to operate in transition.
⚖️ The Case Against
Belgium's full-back on that side will be well aware of Yamal's reputation and this is precisely the kind of match where an opponent commits extra defensive resources specifically to contain him — doubling up with a winger tracking back alongside the full-back is a common approach against him. Spain's overall attacking output has been relatively modest given their possession dominance (they haven't blown teams away by huge margins this tournament), and a cagey, low-event match — which the Under totals markets partly support — could limit his overall touches in dangerous areas.
📋 Lamine Yamal — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Yamal Prop Bets — Ranked
Genuinely one of the market's most confident prices on either side — the market thinks it's more likely than not he's directly involved in a goal, a strong reflection of how much Spain's attack runs through him alongside Oyarzabal.
Trailing only Oyarzabal on the entire match board, and Belgium's midfield disruption from the Onana injury should mean more space in behind for exactly the kind of direct runs Yamal thrives on.
The shortest 2+ shots-on-target price on the whole board — a strong reflection of how heavily involved he's expected to be in the final third even if his exact finishing luck varies.
A considerably bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — in a match that could see an early breakthrough given Belgium's midfield disruption, he's a genuine candidate to strike first.
Yamal's +155 anytime price is the closest thing to Oyarzabal's board-leading +120 — a genuine one-two punch at the top of the entire goalscorer market. That's notable given Belgium has real attacking quality of its own through De Ketelaere (+420) and De Bruyne (+450), both still well behind Spain's top two.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lamine Yamal: anytime goalscorer +155 (90 min) / +140 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -145 (90 min) / -160 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +490 · to score 2+ goals +1000 · to score a hat-trick +6500 · anytime assist +175 · 1+ shots on target -475 · 2+ shots on target -105 · 3+ shots on target +330 · 1+ shots on target 1st half -125 · One of only two players favored to score or assist on the entire board, alongside Oyarzabal · Second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match · Spain's second-busiest set-piece taker with 11 corners/free kicks this tournament · Amadou Onana out for Belgium with a torn ACL · Spain -325 to advance · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Tomorrow, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Check out our favorite prop bets for Yamal in tomorrow’s World Cup match Spain vs Belgium. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.