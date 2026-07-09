Spain vs Belgium World Cup Predictions: Best Lamine Yamal Prop Bets Tomorrow World Cup

⚡ YAMAL IS THE ONLY OTHER PLAYER ON THE BOARD FAVORED (NEGATIVE ODDS) TO SCORE OR ASSIST, ALONGSIDE OYARZABAL · SECOND-SHORTEST ANYTIME GOALSCORER PRICE IN THE MATCH · SPAIN'S SECOND-BUSIEST SET-PIECE TAKER WITH 11 CORNERS/FREE KICKS THIS TOURNAMENT, BEHIND ONLY ALEX BAENA · BELGIUM'S DEFENSE HAS SHOWN GENUINE VULNERABILITY IN TRANSITION · KICKOFF 3PM ET TOMORROW

Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow 🇪🇸 Spain vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 3PM ET · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood · FOX Spain -325 to advance · Belgium's Onana out for the tournament → SF vs FRA/MAR

📖 The Case For Yamal Tomorrow

At 18, Yamal remains one of the most dangerous individual attackers left in this tournament, and the numbers back it up clearly. He's the only player on the board besides Oyarzabal favored outright (negative odds) to score or assist, and his +155 anytime price sits second on the entire match, trailing only Oyarzabal. He's also Spain's second-busiest set-piece taker with 11 corners and free kicks this tournament, giving him routes to goal contribution beyond just open play. With Amadou Onana's tournament-ending injury weakening Belgium's midfield, there should be more space for Spain's front three to operate in transition.

⚖️ The Case Against

Belgium's full-back on that side will be well aware of Yamal's reputation and this is precisely the kind of match where an opponent commits extra defensive resources specifically to contain him — doubling up with a winger tracking back alongside the full-back is a common approach against him. Spain's overall attacking output has been relatively modest given their possession dominance (they haven't blown teams away by huge margins this tournament), and a cagey, low-event match — which the Under totals markets partly support — could limit his overall touches in dangerous areas.

📋 Lamine Yamal — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Lamine Yamal · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Spain vs Belgium Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +155 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +140 To Score or Assist One of only two players favored in this market -145 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -160 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +490 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +1000 To Score a Hat-Trick A genuine longshot +6500 Anytime Assist Shortest assist price of any player +175 1+ Shots on Target Shortest-priced shot market in the match -475 2+ Shots on Target Shortest 2+ SOT price of any player -105 3+ Shots on Target A high-volume, big-game floor bet +330 1+ Shots on Target, 1st Half Backed by his consistent early involvement -125 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Yamal Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · One Of Only Two Favored Players Yamal — To Score or Assist -145 $14.50→$10 profit Genuinely one of the market's most confident prices on either side — the market thinks it's more likely than not he's directly involved in a goal, a strong reflection of how much Spain's attack runs through him alongside Oyarzabal. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Second-Shortest On The Board Yamal — Anytime Goalscorer +155 $10→$25.50 Trailing only Oyarzabal on the entire match board, and Belgium's midfield disruption from the Onana injury should mean more space in behind for exactly the kind of direct runs Yamal thrives on. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Volume-Based Floor Bet Yamal — 2+ Shots on Target -105 $10.50→$10 profit The shortest 2+ shots-on-target price on the whole board — a strong reflection of how heavily involved he's expected to be in the final third even if his exact finishing luck varies. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Yamal — First Goalscorer +490 $10→$59 A considerably bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — in a match that could see an early breakthrough given Belgium's midfield disruption, he's a genuine candidate to strike first.

📊 Where Yamal Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats Yamal's +155 anytime price is the closest thing to Oyarzabal's board-leading +120 — a genuine one-two punch at the top of the entire goalscorer market. That's notable given Belgium has real attacking quality of its own through De Ketelaere (+420) and De Bruyne (+450), both still well behind Spain's top two.

🎯 Yamal-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Yamal to score or assist + Yamal 2+ shots on target + Spain to advance Three legs that all describe Spain's teenage star being heavily involved in a big result against a Belgium side missing a key defensive midfielder. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Lamine Yamal Props · Spain vs Belgium · Tomorrow · 3PM ET Bet Lamine Yamal Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +155 · To Score or Assist -145 · First Goalscorer +490

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lamine Yamal: anytime goalscorer +155 (90 min) / +140 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -145 (90 min) / -160 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +490 · to score 2+ goals +1000 · to score a hat-trick +6500 · anytime assist +175 · 1+ shots on target -475 · 2+ shots on target -105 · 3+ shots on target +330 · 1+ shots on target 1st half -125 · One of only two players favored to score or assist on the entire board, alongside Oyarzabal · Second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match · Spain's second-busiest set-piece taker with 11 corners/free kicks this tournament · Amadou Onana out for Belgium with a torn ACL · Spain -325 to advance · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Tomorrow, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER