Spain vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup Quarterfinal

ESP -325 To Advance · Onana Out For The Tournament · De Bruyne Returns

⚡ KEY LINES: ESP -160 ML (90 MIN) · -325 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -136 · OVER 2.5 GOALS -130 · THREE-WAY TIE FOR THE BOARD'S SHORTEST CORRECT SCORE AT +650 (SPAIN 1-0, DRAW 1-1, SPAIN 2-1) · OYARZABAL ANYTIME +120 IS THE BOARD'S FAVORITE · AMADOU ONANA OUT FOR THE REST OF THE TOURNAMENT WITH A TORN ACL · KEVIN DE BRUYNE EXPECTED BACK AFTER BEING DELIBERATELY RESTED VS USA · SPAIN UNBEATEN AND YET TO CONCEDE A GOAL ALL TOURNAMENT

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Tomorrow · 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium Inglewood · FOX 🇪🇸 Spain vs 🇧🇪 Belgium Spain: Unbeaten, 0 Goals Conceded Onana Out, ACL Injury FD Moneyline (90 min) ESP -160 BEL +460 · Draw +290 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ESP -325 · BEL +250 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -136 O2.5 -130 U1.5 -430 O3.5 +205

Bracket Path Winner plays the France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal → SF if advance

📖 Match Preview

This might be the standout tie of the entire quarterfinal round. Spain arrive with an almost unbelievable defensive record — unbeaten, and yet to concede a single goal across five matches. Goalkeeper Unai Simón has set a new tournament record for minutes without conceding. La Roja topped Group H, thrashed Austria 3-0, and needed a dramatic 91st-minute Mikel Merino goal to edge Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 — sweet revenge after losing to the same opponent in last year's Nations League final. This is Spain's first quarterfinal since 2010, when they went on to win the whole tournament, a parallel that's been noted repeatedly this week.

Belgium have been genuinely dangerous going forward, capped by a 4-1 demolition of the USA in the Round of 16 in which Charles De Ketelaere scored twice. But that win came at a real cost: Amadou Onana suffered a torn ACL midway through the first half and is out for the rest of the tournament, a significant blow to Belgium's midfield. There's a silver lining, though — Kevin De Bruyne, who was deliberately rested for that entire USA match as a squad-management decision, is expected to return here, giving Rudi Garcia's side their most creative outlet back for the biggest test of the tournament so far.

This will be the 23rd all-time meeting between these nations, with Spain leading 12-5. Their only two prior World Cup meetings both went to Spain's disadvantage or narrowly in their favor: a 1-1 draw in the 1986 quarterfinal that Belgium won on penalties, and a 2-1 Spain win in the 1990 group stage. Tactically, this comes down to whether Spain's suffocating midfield control (Rodri, Pedri, Olmo) can contain a Belgium side built to hit quickly and directly through De Bruyne and Doku on the counter.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇪🇸 Spain ✅ No injuries or suspensions reported ✅ Mikel Oyarzabal — leads the team with 4 tournament goals ✅ Unai Simón — hasn't conceded all tournament ✅ Full squad available, unchanged XI expected 🇧🇪 Belgium ❌ Amadou Onana — torn ACL, out for the tournament ✅ Kevin De Bruyne — expected back after being rested ✅ Charles De Ketelaere — scored a brace last time out, in great form ✅ Nathan Ngoy — back after his suspension resolved

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 GK Unai Simón DEF Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella MID Rodri · Pedri · Dani Olmo ATT Lamine Yamal ⭐ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena Unchanged from the Portugal win · Nico Williams a live bench option 🇧🇪 Belgium · 4-2-3-1 GK Thibaut Courtois DEF Timothy Castagne · Nathan Ngoy ✅ · Brandon Mechele · Maxim De Cuyper MID Youri Tielemans · Hans Vanaken ✅ (in for Onana) ATT Jérémy Doku · Kevin De Bruyne ✅ · Leandro Trossard LONE ST Charles De Ketelaere 🔥 Onana confirmed out · Raskin drops to the bench with De Bruyne back in

🎯 Tactical Preview Spain's entire game plan hinges on Rodri, Pedri and Olmo choking off supply lines and compressing space — the exact system that's produced zero goals conceded all tournament. Belgium's counter to that must be rapid, direct transitions exploiting Spain's high defensive line, with Tielemans and Vanaken needing real defensive discipline to shield the back four and quickly bypass Spain's press to feed De Bruyne in space.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Form All-time meetings (23rd today) Spain leads 12W-6D-5L Prior WC meetings 1986 QF (Belgium won on pens), 1990 group (Spain 2-1) Spain goals conceded this tournament 0 in 5 matches, a record run Belgium's win over USA in R16 4-1, De Ketelaere scored twice Spain's last WC quarterfinal appearance 2010 — won the whole tournament

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Spain To Advance Backed by an unbeaten, zero-goals-conceded tournament run and the loss of Belgium's key defensive midfielder in Onana · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -325 $32.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer Spain's leading scorer with 4 tournament goals and comfortably the board's shortest anytime price +120 $10→$22 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Belgium's Attack Is Genuinely Dangerous Both Teams to Score — Yes Even against Spain's remarkable defensive record, De Ketelaere's current form and De Bruyne's return give Belgium real, proven scoring quality -136 $13.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · A Genuine Heavyweight Clash Over 2.5 Total Goals Both sides carry real firepower, and with De Bruyne back, Belgium's attack should create enough to push this above the total, even against Spain's clean sheet streak -130 $13→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Ties The Board's Shortest Price Correct Score — Spain 2-1 Genuinely tied with Spain 1-0 and Draw 1-1 as the board's shortest price, but the only one of the three consistent with both BTTS Yes and Over 2.5 +650 $10→$75

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Spain to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goal Builds on Spain's favorite status, Belgium's genuine attacking quality even against elite defenses, and Oyarzabal's role as the tournament's most consistent finisher. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Spain vs Belgium · World Cup QF · Tomorrow Spain 2–1 Belgium Spain's overall control and Oyarzabal's continued excellence prove decisive, but De Bruyne and De Ketelaere ensure Belgium finally breaches this remarkable Spanish defense in the process. Confidence MEDIUM Multiple independent sources call this the most evenly matched quarterfinal of the round, and Spain's zero-goals-conceded run, however remarkable, has to end at some point against an attack this dangerous. Onana's injury is a real blow to Belgium, but De Bruyne's return keeps them dangerous enough to make this a genuine contest rather than a formality.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Spain vs Belgium · Tomorrow · 3PM ET · FOX Bet Spain vs Belgium on FanDuel Oyarzabal anytime +120 · BTTS Yes -136 · Spain to advance -325

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain -160 / Draw +290 / Belgium +460 · 2 Up Early Payout: Spain -170 / Draw +290 / Belgium +410 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -325 / Belgium +250 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Oyarzabal +120, Yamal +155, Ferran Torres +175, N.Williams +210, Merino +260, Lukaku +280, Olmo +280, Baena +290 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -145, Oyarzabal -125, Ferran Torres -105, N.Williams +100, Merino +135 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -475, Oyarzabal -425, Ferran Torres -330, N.Williams -240, Merino -195 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +400, Yamal +490, Ferran Torres +550, N.Williams +650, Merino +800, No Goalscorer +1400 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +650, Draw 0-0 +1300, Belgium 0-1 +1500, Spain 2-0 +700, Draw 1-1 +650, Belgium 0-2 +3000, Spain 2-1 +650, Draw 2-2 +1400, Belgium 1-2 +1600, Spain 3-0 +1200 · BTTS Yes -136 / No +108 · O/U 1.5: -430 / +320 · O/U 2.5: -130 / +106 · O/U 3.5: +205 / -260 · Amadou Onana confirmed out for the tournament with a torn ACL · Kevin De Bruyne expected to return after being rested vs USA · No injuries reported for Spain · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Tomorrow, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER