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Spain vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup Quarterfinal

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Spain vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tomorrow World Cup Quarterfinal
Spain vs Belgium: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · QUARTERFINAL · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tomorrow, Friday July 10 · 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium · Inglewood, CA · FOX

Spain vs Belgium: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal · The Round's Marquee Matchup · FanDuel odds

ESP -325 To Advance · Onana Out For The Tournament · De Bruyne Returns
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: ESP -160 ML (90 MIN) · -325 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -136 · OVER 2.5 GOALS -130 · THREE-WAY TIE FOR THE BOARD'S SHORTEST CORRECT SCORE AT +650 (SPAIN 1-0, DRAW 1-1, SPAIN 2-1) · OYARZABAL ANYTIME +120 IS THE BOARD'S FAVORITE · AMADOU ONANA OUT FOR THE REST OF THE TOURNAMENT WITH A TORN ACL · KEVIN DE BRUYNE EXPECTED BACK AFTER BEING DELIBERATELY RESTED VS USA · SPAIN UNBEATEN AND YET TO CONCEDE A GOAL ALL TOURNAMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Quarterfinal · Tomorrow · 3:00 PM ET · SoFi Stadium Inglewood · FOX
🇪🇸 Spain
vs 🇧🇪 Belgium
Spain: Unbeaten, 0 Goals Conceded Onana Out, ACL Injury
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ESP -160
BEL +460 · Draw +290
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ESP -325 · BEL +250
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -136
O2.5 -130
U1.5 -430
O3.5 +205
Bracket Path
Winner plays the France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal
→ SF if advance

📖 Match Preview

This might be the standout tie of the entire quarterfinal round. Spain arrive with an almost unbelievable defensive record — unbeaten, and yet to concede a single goal across five matches. Goalkeeper Unai Simón has set a new tournament record for minutes without conceding. La Roja topped Group H, thrashed Austria 3-0, and needed a dramatic 91st-minute Mikel Merino goal to edge Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 — sweet revenge after losing to the same opponent in last year's Nations League final. This is Spain's first quarterfinal since 2010, when they went on to win the whole tournament, a parallel that's been noted repeatedly this week.

Belgium have been genuinely dangerous going forward, capped by a 4-1 demolition of the USA in the Round of 16 in which Charles De Ketelaere scored twice. But that win came at a real cost: Amadou Onana suffered a torn ACL midway through the first half and is out for the rest of the tournament, a significant blow to Belgium's midfield. There's a silver lining, though — Kevin De Bruyne, who was deliberately rested for that entire USA match as a squad-management decision, is expected to return here, giving Rudi Garcia's side their most creative outlet back for the biggest test of the tournament so far.

This will be the 23rd all-time meeting between these nations, with Spain leading 12-5. Their only two prior World Cup meetings both went to Spain's disadvantage or narrowly in their favor: a 1-1 draw in the 1986 quarterfinal that Belgium won on penalties, and a 2-1 Spain win in the 1990 group stage. Tactically, this comes down to whether Spain's suffocating midfield control (Rodri, Pedri, Olmo) can contain a Belgium side built to hit quickly and directly through De Bruyne and Doku on the counter.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇪🇸 Spain
✅ No injuries or suspensions reported
Mikel Oyarzabal — leads the team with 4 tournament goals
Unai Simón — hasn't conceded all tournament
✅ Full squad available, unchanged XI expected
🇧🇪 Belgium
Amadou Onana — torn ACL, out for the tournament
Kevin De Bruyne — expected back after being rested
Charles De Ketelaere — scored a brace last time out, in great form
Nathan Ngoy — back after his suspension resolved

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3
GK
Unai Simón
DEF
Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella
MID
Rodri · Pedri · Dani Olmo
ATT
Lamine Yamal ⭐ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena
Unchanged from the Portugal win · Nico Williams a live bench option
🇧🇪 Belgium · 4-2-3-1
GK
Thibaut Courtois
DEF
Timothy Castagne · Nathan Ngoy ✅ · Brandon Mechele · Maxim De Cuyper
MID
Youri Tielemans · Hans Vanaken ✅ (in for Onana)
ATT
Jérémy Doku · Kevin De Bruyne ✅ · Leandro Trossard
LONE ST
Charles De Ketelaere 🔥
Onana confirmed out · Raskin drops to the bench with De Bruyne back in
🎯 Tactical Preview

Spain's entire game plan hinges on Rodri, Pedri and Olmo choking off supply lines and compressing space — the exact system that's produced zero goals conceded all tournament.

Belgium's counter to that must be rapid, direct transitions exploiting Spain's high defensive line, with Tielemans and Vanaken needing real defensive discipline to shield the back four and quickly bypass Spain's press to feed De Bruyne in space.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Form
All-time meetings (23rd today)
Spain leads 12W-6D-5L
Prior WC meetings
1986 QF (Belgium won on pens), 1990 group (Spain 2-1)
Spain goals conceded this tournament
0 in 5 matches, a record run
Belgium's win over USA in R16
4-1, De Ketelaere scored twice
Spain's last WC quarterfinal appearance
2010 — won the whole tournament

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Spain To Advance
Backed by an unbeaten, zero-goals-conceded tournament run and the loss of Belgium's key defensive midfielder in Onana · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-325
$32.50→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer
Spain's leading scorer with 4 tournament goals and comfortably the board's shortest anytime price
+120
$10→$22
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Belgium's Attack Is Genuinely Dangerous
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Even against Spain's remarkable defensive record, De Ketelaere's current form and De Bruyne's return give Belgium real, proven scoring quality
-136
$13.60→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · A Genuine Heavyweight Clash
Over 2.5 Total Goals
Both sides carry real firepower, and with De Bruyne back, Belgium's attack should create enough to push this above the total, even against Spain's clean sheet streak
-130
$13→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Ties The Board's Shortest Price
Correct Score — Spain 2-1
Genuinely tied with Spain 1-0 and Draw 1-1 as the board's shortest price, but the only one of the three consistent with both BTTS Yes and Over 2.5
+650
$10→$75
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Spain to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goal
Builds on Spain's favorite status, Belgium's genuine attacking quality even against elite defenses, and Oyarzabal's role as the tournament's most consistent finisher. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Spain vs Belgium · World Cup QF · Tomorrow
Spain 2–1 Belgium
Spain's overall control and Oyarzabal's continued excellence prove decisive, but De Bruyne and De Ketelaere ensure Belgium finally breaches this remarkable Spanish defense in the process.
Confidence
MEDIUM
Multiple independent sources call this the most evenly matched quarterfinal of the round, and Spain's zero-goals-conceded run, however remarkable, has to end at some point against an attack this dangerous. Onana's injury is a real blow to Belgium, but De Bruyne's return keeps them dangerous enough to make this a genuine contest rather than a formality.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Spain vs Belgium · Tomorrow · 3PM ET · FOX
Bet Spain vs Belgium on FanDuel
Oyarzabal anytime +120 · BTTS Yes -136 · Spain to advance -325
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain -160 / Draw +290 / Belgium +460 · 2 Up Early Payout: Spain -170 / Draw +290 / Belgium +410 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -325 / Belgium +250 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Oyarzabal +120, Yamal +155, Ferran Torres +175, N.Williams +210, Merino +260, Lukaku +280, Olmo +280, Baena +290 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -145, Oyarzabal -125, Ferran Torres -105, N.Williams +100, Merino +135 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -475, Oyarzabal -425, Ferran Torres -330, N.Williams -240, Merino -195 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +400, Yamal +490, Ferran Torres +550, N.Williams +650, Merino +800, No Goalscorer +1400 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +650, Draw 0-0 +1300, Belgium 0-1 +1500, Spain 2-0 +700, Draw 1-1 +650, Belgium 0-2 +3000, Spain 2-1 +650, Draw 2-2 +1400, Belgium 1-2 +1600, Spain 3-0 +1200 · BTTS Yes -136 / No +108 · O/U 1.5: -430 / +320 · O/U 2.5: -130 / +106 · O/U 3.5: +205 / -260 · Amadou Onana confirmed out for the tournament with a torn ACL · Kevin De Bruyne expected to return after being rested vs USA · No injuries reported for Spain · SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA · Tomorrow, Friday July 10, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Morocco winner in the Semifinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Spain vs Belgium predictions & best bets for tomorrow’s world cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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