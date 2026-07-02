Spain vs Austria Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Today & World Cup Predictions 2026

⚡ SPAIN -1200 TO ADVANCE · AUSTRIA +680 · BTTS NO -132 · AUSTRIA TEAM TOTAL O0.5/U0.5 A PICK'EM AT -113 EACH, BUT UNDER 1.5 HEAVILY FAVORED AT -700 · OYARZABAL ANYTIME -120 · YAMAL ANYTIME ASSIST +115 (SHORTEST ON THE BOARD) · NICO WILLIAMS CONFIRMED OUT — HIS PRICES ARE DEAD · KICKOFF 3PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇪🇸 Spain vs Austria 🇦🇹 · 3PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood · FOX Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed out for Spain → R16 vs POR/CRO

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

This is one of the more one-sided boards left in the Round of 32, and it's gotten even more lopsided today with Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed out for Spain. Both Teams to Score — No is favored at -132, and the Austria-specific total goals markets tell a sharper story than the headline moneyline alone: Austria's Over/Under 0.5 team goals is a near pick'em at -113 apiece, but Austria Under 1.5 team goals is heavily favored at -700. Translation — the market thinks Austria might scrape one goal, but two or more from them is a real long shot.

On individual props, Mikel Oyarzabal has taken over as the board's outright goalscorer favorite at -120, edging ahead of Lamine Yamal (+100) now that Spain's attack is missing two natural width options. Yamal's own standout number is elsewhere: his +115 anytime assist price is the shortest on the entire board — shorter than his own goalscorer, first-goalscorer or shots-on-target prices — a clear signal the market expects his creative burden to grow with Williams and Pino sidelined.

One housekeeping note: Nico Williams still appears priced across several markets in this data set (anytime +155, first goalscorer +500, assist +170, and more), but he's confirmed out of the squad for this match. Treat every one of his listed prices as dead — if you see them still live on FanDuel, that's a pricing lag, not an opportunity.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · The Shape Of The Match Both Teams To Score — No Spain haven't conceded all tournament Austria's own striker a fitness doubt -132 $13.20→$10 profit Directly confirmed by Austria's own team-total market — Under 1.5 goals for them is priced at -700, meaning the book barely entertains multiple Austrian goals. Spain's spotless defensive record does the rest. ⭐ Best Prop #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer Board's shortest goalscorer price -120 $12→$10 profit Playing as a false nine, Oyarzabal has been Spain's most reliable central threat this tournament — and with two of Spain's natural wide outlets missing, the attack is likely to funnel through him even more than usual. ⭐ Best Prop #3 · The Hidden Favorite On The Whole Board Lamine Yamal — Anytime Assist Shorter than his own goal price +115 $10→$21.50 Genuinely the standout number on this board — no other player's assist price is anywhere close. With Williams and Pino both out, Yamal is now Spain's primary creative outlet, not just a finisher. ⭐ Best Prop #4 · Total Goals Austria Under 1.5 Team Goals Backed by BTTS No and Spain's clean sheet run -700 $70→$10 profit Very short, but the market's own segmented team-total pricing all points the same direction — even if Austria manage a goal (a near coin flip per the 0.5 line), two from them looks like a genuine long shot. ⭐ Best Prop #5 · Confirmed Starter Value Alex Baena — To Score or Assist Confirmed starting left, over Williams -110 $11→$10 profit Baena scored the winner against Uruguay from a similar role and gets a genuine chance to be a factor again with Spain's left-sided attack running through him rather than a natural winger.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

To Qualify & Method of Victory To Qualify (reg + ET + pens): Spain / Austria -1200 / +680 Either Team in Extra Time / on Penalties +700 / +1200 Spain in ET / Austria in ET +850 / +4000

Goalscorer Props (top of board) Anytime Goalscorer: Oyarzabal -120 · Yamal +100 · Olmo +175 · Baena +210 · Arnautovic +420 · Rodri +500 · Pedri +500 First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +320 · Yamal +390 · Olmo +600 · Baena +700 · Arnautovic +1400 · No Goalscorer +5500 To Score 2+: Oyarzabal +500 · Yamal +600 · Olmo +1300 · Baena +1700 · Arnautovic +4000 Hat-Trick: Oyarzabal +2700 · Yamal +3300 · Olmo +10000 · Baena +12500

Playmaker Props (top of board) Anytime Assist: Yamal +115 · Pedri +200 · Olmo +220 · Baena +230 · Porro +250 · Oyarzabal +270 To Score or Assist: Yamal -230 · Oyarzabal -190 · Olmo -125 · Baena -110 · Pedri +130

Shots on Target (top of board) 1+ SOT: Yamal -600 · Oyarzabal -475 · Olmo -230 · Baena -220 · Arnautovic +110 2+ SOT: Yamal -135 · Oyarzabal -105 · Olmo +210 · Baena +220 · Arnautovic +650 3+ SOT: Yamal +250 · Oyarzabal +340 · Olmo +850 · Baena +850

Both Teams To Score & Austria (Away) Team Totals Both Teams to Score: Yes / No +104 / -132 Austria Team Total O/U 0.5 -113 / -113 Austria Team Total O/U 1.5 +440 / -700 Austria Team Total O/U 2.5 +1500 / -7000

⚠️ Naming Note: Nico Williams' Prices Are Dead Nico Williams is confirmed OUT of this match (right adductor injury), but multiple markets in this odds set still list him — anytime goalscorer +155, first goalscorer +500, assist +170, score-or-assist -155, 1+ SOT -300. None of these should be bet. Alex Baena occupies his role in the confirmed XI.

📊 Prop Strategy Summary Cleanest Read BTTS No (-132) + Austria Under 1.5 Team Goals (-700) Both bets describe the same underlying shape and are backed by Spain's perfect defensive record plus Austria's own attacking uncertainty today. Best Single Prop Lamine Yamal Anytime Assist (+115) — the board's standout number No other player's assist price comes close, and it directly reflects his elevated creative role with two starting wingers out. Watch This Angle Marko Arnautović's fitness test If he's ruled out late, Austria's already-long odds to score twice get even longer — worth checking confirmed lineups before locking in any Austria-side prop. Avoid Any Nico Williams prop, at any price He is not in today's squad. Any lingering price on FanDuel is a data lag, not value. ⚠️ Confirm live pricing and lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Spain vs Austria Props · Today · 3PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium Bet Spain vs Austria Props on FanDuel Oyarzabal anytime -120 · Yamal assist +115 · BTTS No -132

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today, covers regulation plus extra time unless noted · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -1200 / Austria +680 · Anytime Goalscorer: Oyarzabal -120, Yamal +100, Olmo +175, Baena +210, Arnautovic +420, Rodri +500, Pedri +500, Sabitzer +550, Porro +600, Cucurella +700, Schmid +750, Laimer +1000, Cubarsi +1000, Wanner +1100, Laporte +1000, Schlager +1600, Alaba +1600, Seiwald +2500, Posch +2200, Mwene +2500, Lienhart +3300 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +320, Yamal +390, Olmo +600, Baena +700, Arnautovic +1400, No Goalscorer +5500 · To Score 2+: Oyarzabal +500, Yamal +600 · Hat-Trick: Oyarzabal +2700, Yamal +3300 · Anytime Assist: Yamal +115, Pedri +200, Olmo +220, Baena +230, Porro +250, Oyarzabal +270, Cucurella +310, Rodri +420, Sabitzer +600 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -230, Oyarzabal -190, Olmo -125, Baena -110, Pedri +130, Porro +165 · Method of Victory: Either Team in ET +700, Either Team on Pens +1200, Spain in ET +850, Austria in ET +4000, Spain on Pens +2000, Austria on Pens +2700 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -600, Oyarzabal -475, Olmo -230, Baena -220, Arnautovic +110 · Player 2+ SOT: Yamal -135, Oyarzabal -105, Olmo +210, Baena +220, Arnautovic +650 · Player 3+ SOT: Yamal +250, Oyarzabal +340, Olmo +850, Baena +850 · Austria Team Total: O0.5 -113/U0.5 -113, O1.5 +440/U1.5 -700, O2.5 +1500/U2.5 -7000 · BTTS Yes +104 / No -132 · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed out for Spain · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER