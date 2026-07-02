Spain vs Austria Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Today & World Cup Predictions 2026
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Spain vs Austria: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets
Goalscorer · Assist · BTTS · Totals · Shots on Target · All odds FanDuel
📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us
This is one of the more one-sided boards left in the Round of 32, and it's gotten even more lopsided today with Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed out for Spain. Both Teams to Score — No is favored at -132, and the Austria-specific total goals markets tell a sharper story than the headline moneyline alone: Austria's Over/Under 0.5 team goals is a near pick'em at -113 apiece, but Austria Under 1.5 team goals is heavily favored at -700. Translation — the market thinks Austria might scrape one goal, but two or more from them is a real long shot.
On individual props, Mikel Oyarzabal has taken over as the board's outright goalscorer favorite at -120, edging ahead of Lamine Yamal (+100) now that Spain's attack is missing two natural width options. Yamal's own standout number is elsewhere: his +115 anytime assist price is the shortest on the entire board — shorter than his own goalscorer, first-goalscorer or shots-on-target prices — a clear signal the market expects his creative burden to grow with Williams and Pino sidelined.
One housekeeping note: Nico Williams still appears priced across several markets in this data set (anytime +155, first goalscorer +500, assist +170, and more), but he's confirmed out of the squad for this match. Treat every one of his listed prices as dead — if you see them still live on FanDuel, that's a pricing lag, not an opportunity.
⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked
Directly confirmed by Austria's own team-total market — Under 1.5 goals for them is priced at -700, meaning the book barely entertains multiple Austrian goals. Spain's spotless defensive record does the rest.
Playing as a false nine, Oyarzabal has been Spain's most reliable central threat this tournament — and with two of Spain's natural wide outlets missing, the attack is likely to funnel through him even more than usual.
Genuinely the standout number on this board — no other player's assist price is anywhere close. With Williams and Pino both out, Yamal is now Spain's primary creative outlet, not just a finisher.
Very short, but the market's own segmented team-total pricing all points the same direction — even if Austria manage a goal (a near coin flip per the 0.5 line), two from them looks like a genuine long shot.
Baena scored the winner against Uruguay from a similar role and gets a genuine chance to be a factor again with Spain's left-sided attack running through him rather than a natural winger.
📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)
Nico Williams is confirmed OUT of this match (right adductor injury), but multiple markets in this odds set still list him — anytime goalscorer +155, first goalscorer +500, assist +170, score-or-assist -155, 1+ SOT -300. None of these should be bet. Alex Baena occupies his role in the confirmed XI.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today, covers regulation plus extra time unless noted · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -1200 / Austria +680 · Anytime Goalscorer: Oyarzabal -120, Yamal +100, Olmo +175, Baena +210, Arnautovic +420, Rodri +500, Pedri +500, Sabitzer +550, Porro +600, Cucurella +700, Schmid +750, Laimer +1000, Cubarsi +1000, Wanner +1100, Laporte +1000, Schlager +1600, Alaba +1600, Seiwald +2500, Posch +2200, Mwene +2500, Lienhart +3300 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +320, Yamal +390, Olmo +600, Baena +700, Arnautovic +1400, No Goalscorer +5500 · To Score 2+: Oyarzabal +500, Yamal +600 · Hat-Trick: Oyarzabal +2700, Yamal +3300 · Anytime Assist: Yamal +115, Pedri +200, Olmo +220, Baena +230, Porro +250, Oyarzabal +270, Cucurella +310, Rodri +420, Sabitzer +600 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -230, Oyarzabal -190, Olmo -125, Baena -110, Pedri +130, Porro +165 · Method of Victory: Either Team in ET +700, Either Team on Pens +1200, Spain in ET +850, Austria in ET +4000, Spain on Pens +2000, Austria on Pens +2700 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -600, Oyarzabal -475, Olmo -230, Baena -220, Arnautovic +110 · Player 2+ SOT: Yamal -135, Oyarzabal -105, Olmo +210, Baena +220, Arnautovic +650 · Player 3+ SOT: Yamal +250, Oyarzabal +340, Olmo +850, Baena +850 · Austria Team Total: O0.5 -113/U0.5 -113, O1.5 +440/U1.5 -700, O2.5 +1500/U2.5 -7000 · BTTS Yes +104 / No -132 · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed out for Spain · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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