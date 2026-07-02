Spain vs Austria Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32

⚡ UPDATED TODAY: NICO WILLIAMS AND YEREMY PINO BOTH CONFIRMED OUT (NOT JUST DOUBTFUL) · SPAIN -1200 TO ADVANCE (WAS -950) · OYARZABAL ANYTIME -120 · YAMAL ANYTIME ASSIST +115 (SHORTEST ON THAT MARKET) · BAENA CONFIRMED STARTING LEFT · ARNAUTOVIC A LATE FITNESS TEST FOR AUSTRIA, KALAJDZIC/GREGORITSCH ON STANDBY · BTTS NO -132

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Today · 3:00 PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium Inglewood · FOX 🇪🇸 Spain vs 🇦🇹 Austria Group H Winners · 0 Conceded First WC Knockout Since 1954 FD To Qualify (Reg+ET+Pens) ESP -1200 AUT +680 Both Teams to Score Yes +104 · No -132

🚨 Confirmed Today: Williams and Pino Both Out Nico Williams (right adductor) and Yeremy Pino (collarbone) are both officially ruled out, confirming what had been doubts as of yesterday. Williams posted an emotional message on social media about the toll of a frustrating injury year. Víctor Muñoz has recovered from his own thigh issue and is back with the squad, but expected to start on the bench — Alex Baena gets the nod on the left again, with Yamal on the right and Oyarzabal through the middle.

📖 Match Preview

Spain arrive unbeaten and unbreached — three group games, zero goals conceded — but now with confirmed absences at both starting wide spots from the Uruguay win. Alex Baena, who scored the winner in that match, steps back into the XI on the left, while Lamine Yamal continues on the right after already making World Cup history with his goal against Saudi Arabia. Rodri is reportedly playing through an injury that will require surgery after the tournament but is expected to start regardless — a genuine measure of how much Spain need him against Austria's press.

Austria have their own late fitness questions. Marko Arnautović, the focal point of their attack, picked up a knock in the final group game and may face a late test before kickoff — if he can't go, Sasa Kalajdzić (hero of the dramatic 96th-minute equalizer against Algeria) or Michael Gregoritsch would lead the line instead. David Alaba is managing a similar knock but is expected to play, with Kevin Danso ready to step in centrally if needed. One detail worth knowing: right-back Stefan Posch is continuing to play through a broken jaw, wearing a custom protective face mask.

Ralf Rangnick's side reached this stage for the first time since 1954, and their route here — a wild 3-3 draw with Algeria saved in the 96th minute — shows a team capable of scoring in bursts even against better opposition. Spain's edge remains real, but two confirmed attacking absences take some of the shine off what looked like an even bigger mismatch on paper a day ago.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇪🇸 Spain ❌ Nico Williams — CONFIRMED OUT, adductor injury ❌ Yeremy Pino — CONFIRMED OUT, collarbone ✅ Víctor Muñoz — recovered, expected on the bench ⚠️ Rodri — playing through injury, needs post-WC surgery ✅ Alex Baena — confirmed starting left, scored winner vs Uruguay ✅ 3 clean sheets in 3 group games 🇦🇹 Austria ⚠️ Marko Arnautović — late fitness test, knee knock ⚠️ David Alaba — managing a knock, expected to start ✅ Sasa Kalajdzić / Michael Gregoritsch — ready if Arnautović can't go ✅ Kevin Danso — on standby for Alaba at CB ✅ Stefan Posch — playing through a broken jaw in a protective mask ✅ No suspensions in the Austria camp

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 GK Unai Simón DEF Marcos Llorente · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella MID Pedri · Rodri ⚠️ · Fabián Ruiz ATT Lamine Yamal · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena ✅ Notable subs: Víctor Muñoz · Dani Olmo · Gavi · Pedro Porro · Ferran Torres 🇦🇹 Austria · 4-2-3-1 GK Alexander Schlager DEF Stefan Posch 😷 · Philipp Lienhart · David Alaba ⚠️ · Phillipp Mwene MID Xaver Schlager · Nicolas Seiwald ATT Konrad Laimer · Romano Schmid · Marcel Sabitzer LONE ST Marko Arnautović ⚠️ (fitness test) If Arnautović fails test: Sasa Kalajdzić or Michael Gregoritsch · Kevin Danso on standby for Alaba

🎯 Tactical Preview With Williams and Pino both out, Spain's left side runs through Baena rather than a natural winger — a slightly different attacking profile that leans more central and combination-based than direct wing play. Yamal and his connection with Oyarzabal on the right become even more important as a result. Austria's best route remains what worked against Algeria: physical directness up top and quick combinations through Sabitzer and Schmid, though that plan takes a hit if Arnautović can't start.

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Spain To Advance Shortened further to -1200 despite the confirmed absences — the market clearly doesn't see Williams/Pino's loss as decisive · Very expensive; pair with props for better value -1200 $120→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer Now the shortest goalscorer price on the board at -120 · The false-nine focal point of an attack that's lost some width but not its central quality -120 $12→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Playmaker Value Lamine Yamal — Anytime Assist His shortest price on the entire board — shorter than even his own goalscorer or shots markets. With Williams and Pino out, Yamal's creative burden on the right has never been heavier +115 $10→$21.50 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · The Clean Sheet Read Both Teams to Score — No Spain haven't conceded all tournament, and Austria's own attacking spearhead is now a genuine fitness doubt — the market has actually shortened this since yesterday -132 $13.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Confirmed Starter Value Alex Baena — To Score or Assist Confirmed starting on the left again with Williams out · Already delivered the match-winner against Uruguay from a similar role -110 $11→$10 profit

⚠️ Fade Nico Williams' Entire Board Tonight Every Nico Williams price you see across this odds set — anytime goalscorer, first goalscorer, assist, score-or-assist, shots on target — reflects a player who's now officially confirmed out of the squad for this match. If any of those numbers are still live on FanDuel, they haven't been pulled yet; do not bet them.

🔥 Fan-Favorite Same Game Parlay · 3,462 Bets Placed "La Roja's Reckoning": Yamal Anytime (incl. ET) + Spain To Qualify + Baena Score-or-Assist (incl. ET) + Oyarzabal 3+ SOT (incl. ET) FanDuel's own most-bet 4-leg parlay for this match, priced around +995 ($10 → $99.55). Stacks Spain's two most heavily-relied-on attackers against a defense now missing its own talisman too. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Confirm live pricing. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Spain vs Austria · World Cup R32 · Today Spain 2–0 Austria Oyarzabal and Yamal combine for the difference, and Spain extend their clean sheet run to four straight games despite missing two starting wingers. Advance to face Portugal or Croatia. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH The confirmed absences on both sides roughly cancel out — Spain lose two wide options, Austria may lose their central striker. What tips this further toward Spain is depth: Oyarzabal and Yamal remain a top-tier scoring pair regardless of who plays around them, while Austria's fallback options (Kalajdzić, Gregoritsch) are a clearer downgrade from Arnautović than Baena is from Williams. Oyarzabal anytime at -120 and Yamal's assist price at +115 are the strongest supporting plays.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Spain vs Austria · Today · 3PM ET · FOX Bet Spain vs Austria on FanDuel Oyarzabal anytime -120 · Yamal assist +115 · BTTS No -132

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -1200 / Austria +680 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Oyarzabal -120, Yamal +100, N.Williams +155 (OUT — do not bet), Olmo +175, Baena +210, Arnautovic +420 · First Goalscorer (incl. ET): Oyarzabal +320, Yamal +390, Olmo +600, Baena +700, No Goalscorer +5500 · To Score 2+ (incl. ET): Oyarzabal +500, Yamal +600 · Anytime Assist (incl. ET): Yamal +115, Pedri +200, Baena +230, Olmo +220, Porro +250, Oyarzabal +270 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Yamal -230, Oyarzabal -190, Olmo -125, Baena -110 · Method of Victory: Either Team in ET +700, Either Team on Pens +1200, Spain in ET +850, Austria in ET +4000 · Player 1+ SOT (incl. ET): Yamal -600, Oyarzabal -475, Olmo -230, Baena -220, Arnautovic +110 · Away Team (Austria) Total Goals: O0.5 -113/U0.5 -113, O1.5 +440/U1.5 -700, O2.5 +1500/U2.5 -7000 · BTTS Yes +104 / No -132 · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed OUT · Marko Arnautovic a late fitness test for Austria · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER