Spain vs Austria Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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Spain vs Austria: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff day · Williams & Pino confirmed OUT · Latest FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Spain arrive unbeaten and unbreached — three group games, zero goals conceded — but now with confirmed absences at both starting wide spots from the Uruguay win. Alex Baena, who scored the winner in that match, steps back into the XI on the left, while Lamine Yamal continues on the right after already making World Cup history with his goal against Saudi Arabia. Rodri is reportedly playing through an injury that will require surgery after the tournament but is expected to start regardless — a genuine measure of how much Spain need him against Austria's press.
Austria have their own late fitness questions. Marko Arnautović, the focal point of their attack, picked up a knock in the final group game and may face a late test before kickoff — if he can't go, Sasa Kalajdzić (hero of the dramatic 96th-minute equalizer against Algeria) or Michael Gregoritsch would lead the line instead. David Alaba is managing a similar knock but is expected to play, with Kevin Danso ready to step in centrally if needed. One detail worth knowing: right-back Stefan Posch is continuing to play through a broken jaw, wearing a custom protective face mask.
Ralf Rangnick's side reached this stage for the first time since 1954, and their route here — a wild 3-3 draw with Algeria saved in the 96th minute — shows a team capable of scoring in bursts even against better opposition. Spain's edge remains real, but two confirmed attacking absences take some of the shine off what looked like an even bigger mismatch on paper a day ago.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
With Williams and Pino both out, Spain's left side runs through Baena rather than a natural winger — a slightly different attacking profile that leans more central and combination-based than direct wing play. Yamal and his connection with Oyarzabal on the right become even more important as a result. Austria's best route remains what worked against Algeria: physical directness up top and quick combinations through Sabitzer and Schmid, though that plan takes a hit if Arnautović can't start.
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
Every Nico Williams price you see across this odds set — anytime goalscorer, first goalscorer, assist, score-or-assist, shots on target — reflects a player who's now officially confirmed out of the squad for this match. If any of those numbers are still live on FanDuel, they haven't been pulled yet; do not bet them.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Spain -1200 / Austria +680 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Oyarzabal -120, Yamal +100, N.Williams +155 (OUT — do not bet), Olmo +175, Baena +210, Arnautovic +420 · First Goalscorer (incl. ET): Oyarzabal +320, Yamal +390, Olmo +600, Baena +700, No Goalscorer +5500 · To Score 2+ (incl. ET): Oyarzabal +500, Yamal +600 · Anytime Assist (incl. ET): Yamal +115, Pedri +200, Baena +230, Olmo +220, Porro +250, Oyarzabal +270 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Yamal -230, Oyarzabal -190, Olmo -125, Baena -110 · Method of Victory: Either Team in ET +700, Either Team on Pens +1200, Spain in ET +850, Austria in ET +4000 · Player 1+ SOT (incl. ET): Yamal -600, Oyarzabal -475, Olmo -230, Baena -220, Arnautovic +110 · Away Team (Austria) Total Goals: O0.5 -113/U0.5 -113, O1.5 +440/U1.5 -700, O2.5 +1500/U2.5 -7000 · BTTS Yes +104 / No -132 · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed OUT · Marko Arnautovic a late fitness test for Austria · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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