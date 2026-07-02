Spain vs Austria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Best & Odds For World Cup Round of 32

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 3PM ET · OYARZABAL +105 (REG TIME ONLY) LEADS THE BOARD · YAMAL +125 · OLMO +210 (ELEVATED WITH WILLIAMS OUT) · BAENA +230 (CONFIRMED STARTER) · ARNAUTOVIC +470 (AUT TOP, FACING A LATE FITNESS TEST) · NICO WILLIAMS +175 IS A DEAD PRICE — HE'S CONFIRMED OUT · SPAIN TO ADVANCE -1200

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇪🇸 Spain vs Austria 🇦🇹 · 3PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood · FOX Spain To Advance -1200 · Austria +680 · BTTS No -132 → R16 vs POR/CRO

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. A separate "Including Extra Time" market exists with its own (shorter) prices for the same players; we've noted the key ones below for comparison.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 22 players deep, and it's led comfortably by Spain's two central attackers — Mikel Oyarzabal at +105 and Lamine Yamal at +125, both well clear of the rest of the field. That gap has only grown today: Nico Williams, still listed at +175, is confirmed out with an adductor injury, meaning that price is effectively dead. Dani Olmo (+210) and Alex Baena (+230), the two players most likely to fill the creative void on Spain's left, have both moved into the tier just behind the top two as a result.

On the Austria side, Marko Arnautović's +470 is by far the shortest price on their roster — more than 100 points shorter than Marcel Sabitzer's +550 — reflecting his status as the clear focal point of their attack. The complication: Arnautović is facing a late fitness test after picking up a knock in Austria's final group game, with Sasa Kalajdzić and Michael Gregoritsch the fallback options if he can't start. Neither of those names appear on this board, so check FanDuel directly for their live prices if Arnautović is ruled out.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇪🇸 Spain Scorers 0 goals conceded in 3 group games Mikel Oyarzabal False-9 Board's clear favorite · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +105 Lamine Yamal RW Already the 8th-youngest scorer in WC history +125 Nico Williams 🚨 Confirmed OUT Adductor injury — this price is dead, do not bet +175 Dani Olmo MF/FW In contention for the third attacking spot +210 Alex Baena LW · Confirmed starter Scored the winner vs Uruguay, starting in Williams' place +230 Rodri DM Playing through injury, long-range threat +600 Pedri CM Set-piece and late-arriving threat +600 Pedro Porro RB Attacking full-back option +700 Marc Cucurella LB Overlapping left-back +800 Pau Cubarsí CB Set-piece aerial option +1100 Aymeric Laporte CB Set-piece aerial option +1200 🇦🇹 Austria Scorers 6 goals in 3 group games Marko Arnautović ST · ⚠️ Late fitness test Clear focal point, if he starts · ⭐ TOP AUSTRIA PLAY +470 Marcel Sabitzer AM Presses, shoots from distance +600 Romano Schmid AM Quick combination play +850 Paul Wanner MF Young talent, rotation option +1100 Konrad Laimer MF Pressing coverage, wide runner +1100 Xaver Schlager DM Defensive midfield anchor +1700 David Alaba CB · Managing a knock Set-piece aerial option +1800 Nicolas Seiwald DM Defensive midfield anchor +2500 Phillipp Mwene LB Defensive depth +2700 Stefan Posch RB · Playing with a protective mask Continuing through a broken jaw +2700 Philipp Lienhart CB Defensive depth +3500 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer False-9 focal point Elevated further by Williams' absence +105 $10→$20.50 Oyarzabal's central role means he's the one attacker least affected by Spain's confirmed absences out wide — if anything, more of Spain's attack now funnels straight through him. He remains the board's clearest, safest goalscorer play. Verdict · Confirmed +105, board favorite · 2 units The anchor play on this board, arguably stronger today than before. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The History-Chaser Lamine Yamal — Anytime Goalscorer 8th-youngest scorer in WC history +125 $10→$22.50 Already scored the tournament's most historically significant goal by an 18-year-old since Pelé, and now carries an even heavier creative and scoring burden with Williams and Pino both sidelined. Verdict · Confirmed +125, close second · 1-2 units A genuine co-favorite alongside Oyarzabal. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Elevated Role Alex Baena — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed starter, scored winner vs Uruguay +230 $10→$33 Confirmed to start on the left again in Nico Williams' place, and already has a knockout-stage goal to his name in that exact role. A real, live route to a second consecutive match-defining moment. Verdict · Confirmed +230, strong third pick · 1 unit Riding real recent form into a confirmed starting role. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Austria's Only Real Play Marko Arnautović — Anytime Goalscorer ⚠️ Facing a late fitness test +470 $10→$57 If he passes his fitness test, Arnautović remains comfortably Austria's most credible individual threat — no other Austrian is within 100 points of his price. Confirm his status before kickoff; if he's out, this price becomes irrelevant and Kalajdzić or Gregoritsch (not on this board) would need checking directly on FanDuel. Verdict · Confirmed +470 pending fitness test · 1 unit, contingent Only bet this once his starting status is confirmed.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Spain vs Austria · Today 3PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal False-9 focal point, board favorite · 2 units +105 ⭐⭐⭐ Lamine Yamal Historic goal already, elevated role today · 1-2 units +125 ⭐⭐ Alex Baena Confirmed starter, in-form · 1 unit +230 ⭐ Marko Arnautović Austria's only real play, pending fitness test · 1 unit +470

🎲 Longshot Watch & Avoid List Pau Cubarsí (+1100) and Aymeric Laporte (+1200) both carry live set-piece prices for Spain, reflecting their aerial threat on corners against a physical Austria back line. On the long shot side, avoid Nico Williams entirely at +175 — he's confirmed out and shouldn't be on any bet slip tonight, regardless of what price is still showing.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Oyarzabal Anytime (+105) + Yamal Anytime (+125) — as separate singles Spain's two most reliable individual scoring threats, now carrying an even bigger share of the attack with two starting wingers sidelined. Cross-Match Combo Oyarzabal Anytime (+105) + Arnautović Anytime (+470) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side — only live together if Arnautović passes his fitness test and Austria manage a rare goal against Spain's shutout defense. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Spain vs Austria Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 3PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Oyarzabal +105 · Yamal +125 · Baena +230

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Mikel Oyarzabal +105 · Lamine Yamal +125 · Nico Williams +175 (confirmed OUT, dead price) · Dani Olmo +210 · Alex Baena +230 · Marko Arnautovic +470 (fitness test pending) · Rodri +600 · Marcel Sabitzer +600 · Pedri +600 · Pedro Porro +700 · Marc Cucurella +800 · Romano Schmid +850 · Paul Wanner +1100 · Pau Cubarsi +1100 · Konrad Laimer +1100 · Aymeric Laporte +1200 · Xaver Schlager +1700 · David Alaba +1800 · Nicolas Seiwald +2500 · Phillipp Mwene +2700 · Stefan Posch +2700 · Philipp Lienhart +3500 · Spain To Advance -1200 / Austria +680 · BTTS No -132 · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER