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Spain vs Austria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Best & Odds For World Cup Round of 32

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Spain vs Austria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Best & Odds For World Cup Round of 32
Spain vs Austria Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Spain vs Austria · Today, Thursday July 2 · Kickoff 3:00 PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood · FOX

Spain vs Austria: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

🔥 Oyarzabal +105 · Yamal +125 · Olmo +210 · Baena +230 · Arnautovic +470 (AUT Top)
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 3PM ET · OYARZABAL +105 (REG TIME ONLY) LEADS THE BOARD · YAMAL +125 · OLMO +210 (ELEVATED WITH WILLIAMS OUT) · BAENA +230 (CONFIRMED STARTER) · ARNAUTOVIC +470 (AUT TOP, FACING A LATE FITNESS TEST) · NICO WILLIAMS +175 IS A DEAD PRICE — HE'S CONFIRMED OUT · SPAIN TO ADVANCE -1200
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇪🇸 Spain vs Austria 🇦🇹 · 3PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood · FOX
Spain To Advance -1200 · Austria +680 · BTTS No -132
→ R16 vs POR/CRO
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. A separate "Including Extra Time" market exists with its own (shorter) prices for the same players; we've noted the key ones below for comparison.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 22 players deep, and it's led comfortably by Spain's two central attackers — Mikel Oyarzabal at +105 and Lamine Yamal at +125, both well clear of the rest of the field. That gap has only grown today: Nico Williams, still listed at +175, is confirmed out with an adductor injury, meaning that price is effectively dead. Dani Olmo (+210) and Alex Baena (+230), the two players most likely to fill the creative void on Spain's left, have both moved into the tier just behind the top two as a result.

On the Austria side, Marko Arnautović's +470 is by far the shortest price on their roster — more than 100 points shorter than Marcel Sabitzer's +550 — reflecting his status as the clear focal point of their attack. The complication: Arnautović is facing a late fitness test after picking up a knock in Austria's final group game, with Sasa Kalajdzić and Michael Gregoritsch the fallback options if he can't start. Neither of those names appear on this board, so check FanDuel directly for their live prices if Arnautović is ruled out.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇪🇸 Spain Scorers 0 goals conceded in 3 group games
Mikel Oyarzabal False-9
Board's clear favorite · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+105
Lamine Yamal RW
Already the 8th-youngest scorer in WC history
+125
Nico Williams 🚨 Confirmed OUT
Adductor injury — this price is dead, do not bet
+175
Dani Olmo MF/FW
In contention for the third attacking spot
+210
Alex Baena LW · Confirmed starter
Scored the winner vs Uruguay, starting in Williams' place
+230
Rodri DM
Playing through injury, long-range threat
+600
Pedri CM
Set-piece and late-arriving threat
+600
Pedro Porro RB
Attacking full-back option
+700
Marc Cucurella LB
Overlapping left-back
+800
Pau Cubarsí CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1100
Aymeric Laporte CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1200
🇦🇹 Austria Scorers 6 goals in 3 group games
Marko Arnautović ST · ⚠️ Late fitness test
Clear focal point, if he starts · ⭐ TOP AUSTRIA PLAY
+470
Marcel Sabitzer AM
Presses, shoots from distance
+600
Romano Schmid AM
Quick combination play
+850
Paul Wanner MF
Young talent, rotation option
+1100
Konrad Laimer MF
Pressing coverage, wide runner
+1100
Xaver Schlager DM
Defensive midfield anchor
+1700
David Alaba CB · Managing a knock
Set-piece aerial option
+1800
Nicolas Seiwald DM
Defensive midfield anchor
+2500
Phillipp Mwene LB
Defensive depth
+2700
Stefan Posch RB · Playing with a protective mask
Continuing through a broken jaw
+2700
Philipp Lienhart CB
Defensive depth
+3500
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board
Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer
False-9 focal point Elevated further by Williams' absence
+105
$10→$20.50

Oyarzabal's central role means he's the one attacker least affected by Spain's confirmed absences out wide — if anything, more of Spain's attack now funnels straight through him. He remains the board's clearest, safest goalscorer play.

Verdict · Confirmed +105, board favorite · 2 units
The anchor play on this board, arguably stronger today than before.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The History-Chaser
Lamine Yamal — Anytime Goalscorer
8th-youngest scorer in WC history
+125
$10→$22.50

Already scored the tournament's most historically significant goal by an 18-year-old since Pelé, and now carries an even heavier creative and scoring burden with Williams and Pino both sidelined.

Verdict · Confirmed +125, close second · 1-2 units
A genuine co-favorite alongside Oyarzabal.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Elevated Role
Alex Baena — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed starter, scored winner vs Uruguay
+230
$10→$33

Confirmed to start on the left again in Nico Williams' place, and already has a knockout-stage goal to his name in that exact role. A real, live route to a second consecutive match-defining moment.

Verdict · Confirmed +230, strong third pick · 1 unit
Riding real recent form into a confirmed starting role.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Austria's Only Real Play
Marko Arnautović — Anytime Goalscorer
⚠️ Facing a late fitness test
+470
$10→$57

If he passes his fitness test, Arnautović remains comfortably Austria's most credible individual threat — no other Austrian is within 100 points of his price. Confirm his status before kickoff; if he's out, this price becomes irrelevant and Kalajdzić or Gregoritsch (not on this board) would need checking directly on FanDuel.

Verdict · Confirmed +470 pending fitness test · 1 unit, contingent
Only bet this once his starting status is confirmed.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Spain vs Austria · Today 3PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal
False-9 focal point, board favorite · 2 units
+105
⭐⭐⭐ Lamine Yamal
Historic goal already, elevated role today · 1-2 units
+125
⭐⭐ Alex Baena
Confirmed starter, in-form · 1 unit
+230
⭐ Marko Arnautović
Austria's only real play, pending fitness test · 1 unit
+470
🎲 Longshot Watch & Avoid List

Pau Cubarsí (+1100) and Aymeric Laporte (+1200) both carry live set-piece prices for Spain, reflecting their aerial threat on corners against a physical Austria back line. On the long shot side, avoid Nico Williams entirely at +175 — he's confirmed out and shouldn't be on any bet slip tonight, regardless of what price is still showing.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Oyarzabal Anytime (+105) + Yamal Anytime (+125) — as separate singles
Spain's two most reliable individual scoring threats, now carrying an even bigger share of the attack with two starting wingers sidelined.
Cross-Match Combo
Oyarzabal Anytime (+105) + Arnautović Anytime (+470) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side — only live together if Arnautović passes his fitness test and Austria manage a rare goal against Spain's shutout defense.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Spain vs Austria Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 3PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Oyarzabal +105 · Yamal +125 · Baena +230
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Mikel Oyarzabal +105 · Lamine Yamal +125 · Nico Williams +175 (confirmed OUT, dead price) · Dani Olmo +210 · Alex Baena +230 · Marko Arnautovic +470 (fitness test pending) · Rodri +600 · Marcel Sabitzer +600 · Pedri +600 · Pedro Porro +700 · Marc Cucurella +800 · Romano Schmid +850 · Paul Wanner +1100 · Pau Cubarsi +1100 · Konrad Laimer +1100 · Aymeric Laporte +1200 · Xaver Schlager +1700 · David Alaba +1800 · Nicolas Seiwald +2500 · Phillipp Mwene +2700 · Stefan Posch +2700 · Philipp Lienhart +3500 · Spain To Advance -1200 / Austria +680 · BTTS No -132 · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Who Scores a goal today in the Spain vs Austria World Cup Round of 32 match? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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