Spain vs Austria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Best & Odds For World Cup Round of 32
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Spain vs Austria: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 22 players deep, and it's led comfortably by Spain's two central attackers — Mikel Oyarzabal at +105 and Lamine Yamal at +125, both well clear of the rest of the field. That gap has only grown today: Nico Williams, still listed at +175, is confirmed out with an adductor injury, meaning that price is effectively dead. Dani Olmo (+210) and Alex Baena (+230), the two players most likely to fill the creative void on Spain's left, have both moved into the tier just behind the top two as a result.
On the Austria side, Marko Arnautović's +470 is by far the shortest price on their roster — more than 100 points shorter than Marcel Sabitzer's +550 — reflecting his status as the clear focal point of their attack. The complication: Arnautović is facing a late fitness test after picking up a knock in Austria's final group game, with Sasa Kalajdzić and Michael Gregoritsch the fallback options if he can't start. Neither of those names appear on this board, so check FanDuel directly for their live prices if Arnautović is ruled out.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Oyarzabal's central role means he's the one attacker least affected by Spain's confirmed absences out wide — if anything, more of Spain's attack now funnels straight through him. He remains the board's clearest, safest goalscorer play.
Already scored the tournament's most historically significant goal by an 18-year-old since Pelé, and now carries an even heavier creative and scoring burden with Williams and Pino both sidelined.
Confirmed to start on the left again in Nico Williams' place, and already has a knockout-stage goal to his name in that exact role. A real, live route to a second consecutive match-defining moment.
If he passes his fitness test, Arnautović remains comfortably Austria's most credible individual threat — no other Austrian is within 100 points of his price. Confirm his status before kickoff; if he's out, this price becomes irrelevant and Kalajdzić or Gregoritsch (not on this board) would need checking directly on FanDuel.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Pau Cubarsí (+1100) and Aymeric Laporte (+1200) both carry live set-piece prices for Spain, reflecting their aerial threat on corners against a physical Austria back line. On the long shot side, avoid Nico Williams entirely at +175 — he's confirmed out and shouldn't be on any bet slip tonight, regardless of what price is still showing.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Mikel Oyarzabal +105 · Lamine Yamal +125 · Nico Williams +175 (confirmed OUT, dead price) · Dani Olmo +210 · Alex Baena +230 · Marko Arnautovic +470 (fitness test pending) · Rodri +600 · Marcel Sabitzer +600 · Pedri +600 · Pedro Porro +700 · Marc Cucurella +800 · Romano Schmid +850 · Paul Wanner +1100 · Pau Cubarsi +1100 · Konrad Laimer +1100 · Aymeric Laporte +1200 · Xaver Schlager +1700 · David Alaba +1800 · Nicolas Seiwald +2500 · Phillipp Mwene +2700 · Stefan Posch +2700 · Philipp Lienhart +3500 · Spain To Advance -1200 / Austria +680 · BTTS No -132 · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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