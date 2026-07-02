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F1 Odds This Week British GP: Who Are the Favorites for the British Grand Prix?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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F1 Odds This Week British GP: Who Are the Favorites for the British Grand Prix?

The F1 season continues this weekend with Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

British GP Odds: F1 Odds This Week

Full British GP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver
Odds
Kimi Antonelli+160
George Russell+185
Lewis Hamilton+450
Max Verstappen+700
Charles Leclerc+1100
Lando Norris+2700
Oscar Piastri+4000

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Which F1 bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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