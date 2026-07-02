F1 Odds This Week British GP: Who Are the Favorites for the British Grand Prix?

The F1 season continues this weekend with Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's F1 odds, which drivers have the best odds to win?

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

British GP Odds: F1 Odds This Week

Full British GP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli +160 George Russell +185 Lewis Hamilton +450 Max Verstappen +700 Charles Leclerc +1100 Lando Norris +2700 Oscar Piastri +4000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which F1 bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest F1 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.