WNBA Picks Today: 4 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Thursday, July 2, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics

Atlanta has dropped three straight games, but this is a good bounce-back spot against a Washington team that has struggled to defend elite offenses. The Dream defeated the Mystics 109-77 in their first meeting this season and still rank among the WNBA's top teams despite their recent skid. Washington is coming off an emotional four-overtime victory, while Atlanta should be the fresher team with motivation to end its losing streak.

Howard is one of the league's highest-volume perimeter shooters, averaging well over seven three-point attempts per game. She shot just 7-for-27 from deep during Atlanta's recent two losses to Golden State, but positive shooting regression is likely headed her way against a Washington defense that has allowed quality looks from beyond the arc. If Howard gets her usual volume, three made triples is a very attainable number.

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun

Dallas has quietly emerged as one of the better teams in the league behind the play of Paige Bueckers and Jessica Shepard. Even after losses to Las Vegas and Minnesota, the Wings remain firmly in the playoff picture and have shown they can compete with the league's best. Connecticut continues to own one of the WNBA's weakest offensive profiles, making Dallas the clear side if it plays to its normal level. The -385 odds are steep, so this may work best as a parlay leg.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm

Phoenix has been inconsistent this season, but this matchup presents a friendly opportunity at home. The Mercury have played better offensively in recent weeks while Seattle has struggled to string together consistent road performances. If Phoenix controls the pace and limits Seattle's transition opportunities, it has a strong chance to protect home court.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.