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NBA

NBA Finals Odds for 2026-27: How Has This Offseason Impacted Title Odds?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NBA Finals Odds for 2026-27: How Has This Offseason Impacted Title Odds?

The 2026 NBA offseason has been a busy one, with stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown on the move.

How has that impacted the NBA title odds market?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Finals odds for 2026-27.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA Championship Odds for 2027

26-27 NBA Finals Winner
San Antonio Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder
New York Knicks
Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Minnesota Timberwolves
Miami Heat
Indiana Pacers
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets
Orlando Magic
Atlanta Hawks
Portland Trail Blazers
Charlotte Hornets
Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Clippers
Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Bulls
Sacramento Kings
Memphis Grizzlies

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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