NBA Finals Odds for 2026-27: How Has This Offseason Impacted Title Odds?

The 2026 NBA offseason has been a busy one, with stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown on the move.

How has that impacted the NBA title odds market?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA Finals odds for 2026-27.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

NBA Championship Odds for 2027

26-27 NBA Finals Winner 26-27 NBA Finals Winner San Antonio Spurs +250 Oklahoma City Thunder +260 New York Knicks +850 Boston Celtics +1200 Toronto Raptors +2000 Cleveland Cavaliers +2000 Philadelphia 76ers +2200 Denver Nuggets +2200 Detroit Pistons +2200 Minnesota Timberwolves +2700 Miami Heat +3000 Indiana Pacers +4000 Golden State Warriors +4500 Los Angeles Lakers +4500 Houston Rockets +4500 Orlando Magic +6500 Atlanta Hawks +7500 Portland Trail Blazers +8000 Charlotte Hornets +10000 Phoenix Suns +10000 Utah Jazz +20000 Washington Wizards +22500 Dallas Mavericks +25000 New Orleans Pelicans +30000 Los Angeles Clippers +50000 Brooklyn Nets +75000 Milwaukee Bucks +75000 Chicago Bulls +75000 Sacramento Kings +75000 Memphis Grizzlies +75000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.