MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Thursday, July 2, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Owen Caissie 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-140)

Dustin May Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-106)

Max Muncy 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-115)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Marlins vs. Rockies, 3:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs View more odds in Sportsbook

Let's get the negative out of the way first -- Owen Caissie is a huge pinch-hit risk if he sees a lefty out of the Colorado Rockies' bullpen. But I think that is more than factored into the market, and Caissie to notch at least two H/R/RBI is my favorite player prop among the day games.

RHP Michael Lorenzen is starting for Colorado. Lorenzen owns a 4.48 SIERA and 16.9% strikeout rate this year. Lefties are tattooing him to the tune of a .464 wOBA, 2.13 jacks per nine and a 47.3% hard-hit rate.

Caissie is swinging a hot bat, producing a .485 wOBA over his past 25 plate appearances. He crushed a long dinger on Tuesday and has recorded at least two H/R/RBI in three of his last four outings.

Plus, the Rockies have the ninth-worst bullpen xFIP.

Cardinals vs. Braves, 7:16 p.m. ET

Dustin May - Strikeouts Dustin May Over Jul 2 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A road date with the Atlanta Braves is a tough matchup, especially when it's slated to be 90 degrees in Atlanta, but I think the market might be undervaluing Dustin May a bit.

Prior to a nightmare start last time out (2 IP, 6 ER), May had been rolling, putting together a 12-start stretch of a 2.54 ERA and 3.04 expected ERA with a 23.5% K rate. He'd gone over 4.5 punchouts in five straight starts, fanning at least seven in four of those outings.

In short, May had been legitimately dealing prior to last week's implosion.

Also, the Braves are currently ice cold, sitting dead last in wOBA over the past 14 days (.240).

Padres vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Max Muncy -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Randy Vasquez came out of the gates cooking in 2026 but has not been able to maintain it. Across his previous five starts, he sports an ugly 10.16 expected ERA (yes, 10.16).

The Los Angeles Dodgers could have a field day against him, and I think these -115 odds are appealing for Max Muncy to register at least two hits/runs/RBI.

Muncy is at his best against right-handed hurlers. In 2026, Muncy has posted a 41.3% hard-hit rate and 44.0% fly-ball rate in the split. He's coming off a June where he put up a .370 wOBA, and he usually hits fifth in the lineup, putting him in a sweet spot for RBI chances on this loaded LA offense.

Muncy has 21 H/R/RBI over his last nine games, and on a night when LA could do some damage, he has good RBI and run-scoring potential.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.