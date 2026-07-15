England vs Argentina Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Semifinal

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🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL · LINEUP UPDATE · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Wednesday July 15 · 3:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium · Atlanta, GA · FOX
England vs Argentina: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Morgan Rogers confirmed starting over Saka · Latest FanDuel odds
ENG -130 To Advance · Kane Anytime +145 · Henderson Ruled Out
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: MORGAN ROGERS SET TO START ON THE RIGHT FOR ENGLAND, AHEAD OF BOTH NONI MADUEKE AND BUKAYO SAKA — GENUINE SURPRISE, EXPLAINS HIS NEW PROMINENT GOALSCORER ODDS · JORDAN HENDERSON HAD SURGERY AND IS RULED OUT FOR THE REST OF THE TOURNAMENT · REECE JAMES HAS RECOVERED BUT EZRI KONSA GETS THE NOD AT RIGHT-BACK INSTEAD · DECLAN RICE HAD ILLNESS THIS WEEK BUT EXPECTED FIT TO START · ARGENTINA HAS A FULL-STRENGTH SQUAD AVAILABLE · ENGLAND NOW -130 TO ADVANCE (WAS -122)
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Today · 3:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta · FOX
🏴 England
vs 🇦🇷 Argentina
Morgan Rogers Starts Over Saka
Argentina Fully Healthy
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ENG +165
ARG +200 · Draw +190
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ENG -130 · ARG +114
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -116
Correct Score 1-1 +460
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Updated: Morgan Rogers In, Henderson Out for Good
The Athletic's David Ornstein reports Morgan Rogers is set to start on the right, ahead of both Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka — the Aston Villa midfielder has started just once this tournament but impressed off the bench against Norway. Jordan Henderson has had surgery on a wrist and forearm injury and is officially ruled out for the rest of the tournament, though he remains with the squad. Reece James has recovered from his hamstring issue but Ezri Konsa gets the start at right-back instead. Declan Rice dealt with illness this week but is expected fit to start regardless. Argentina, by contrast, has a fully healthy squad with no changes expected — though Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez continue competing for the same starting spot, and Leandro Paredes remains the favorite for a more defensively-minded midfield role over Thiago Almada or Nico González.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🏴 England · 4-2-3-1
GK
Jordan Pickford
DEF
Ezri Konsa ✅ · John Stones · Marc Guéhi · Nico O'Reilly
MID
Declan Rice ✅ · Elliot Anderson
ATT
Morgan Rogers 🚨 · Jude Bellingham ⭐ · Anthony Gordon
LONE ST
Harry Kane ⭐ (captain)
Bukayo Saka drops to the bench · Reece James available as a substitute · Henderson ruled out for the tournament
🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2
GK
Emiliano Martínez
DEF
Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Nicolás Tagliafico
MID
Rodrigo De Paul · Leandro Paredes ✅ · Enzo Fernández · Alexis Mac Allister
ATT
Lionel Messi ⭐ (captain) · Julián Álvarez/Lautaro Martínez ⚠️
Full-strength squad · Paredes favored over Almada/Nico González
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
England To Advance
Slightly shortened since our last look, with Rice confirmed fit and a settled defensive plan against Messi · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Board's Shortest Price
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer
Now slightly shorter than Messi on this exact market — a genuine signal of confidence in England's confirmed attacking setup
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Genuinely The Tightest Tie Of The Tournament
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Still the board's shortest exact score, unchanged from our last look
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Both Attacks Are Genuinely Elite
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Unchanged near even money — a fully healthy Argentina attack against England's own confirmed scoring threats
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Fresh Starting Role, Genuine Value
Morgan Rogers — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed starting ahead of both Madueke and Saka, on the biggest stage of his career so far
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
England to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Harry Kane anytime goal
Builds on England's slightly strengthened favorite status, both sides' proven attacking quality, and Kane's status as the board's now-shortest price. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · England vs Argentina · World Cup Semifinal · Today
England 2–1 Argentina
Kane and Bellingham combine to finally give England the breakthrough on the biggest stage of their careers, with Morgan Rogers' fresh legs adding a genuine wrinkle. Messi's individual brilliance ensures Argentina goes down fighting rather than fading quietly.
Rice's confirmed fitness and the Rogers wrinkle keep our lean with England, but this remains genuinely one of the closest calls of the entire tournament. Argentina's full-strength squad and Messi's proven ability to produce a moment out of nothing mean nothing is settled until the final whistle — or beyond it.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinal · England vs Argentina · Today · 3PM ET · FOX
Bet England vs Argentina on FanDuel
Kane anytime +145 · BTTS Yes -116 · England to advance -130
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): England +165 / Draw +190 / Argentina +200 · 2 Up Early Payout: England +155 / Draw +190 / Argentina +190 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): England -130 / Argentina +114 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Kane +145, Messi +150, Lautaro +240, Alvarez +250, Bellingham +300, Rashford +420, Gordon +460, Saka +480, Rogers +500 · To Score or Assist: Messi -115, Kane +110, Alvarez +160, Bellingham +165, Lautaro +180, Rashford +190 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -450, Kane -330, Bellingham -190, Alvarez -185, Lautaro -140, Rashford -120 · First Goalscorer: Kane +380, Messi +400, Alvarez +650, Lautaro +650, No Goalscorer +750, Bellingham +750 · Correct Score: England 1-0 +650, Draw 0-0 +750, Argentina 0-1 +650, England 2-0 +1200, Draw 1-1 +460, Argentina 0-2 +1500, England 2-1 +900, Draw 2-2 +1300, Argentina 1-2 +1000 · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · Morgan Rogers confirmed starting over Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka · Jordan Henderson ruled out for the rest of the tournament after wrist/forearm surgery · Reece James recovered but not starting, Ezri Konsa preferred at right-back · Declan Rice expected fit despite illness this week · Argentina fully healthy · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · Today, Wednesday July 15, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the France/Spain winner in the Final, Sunday July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER