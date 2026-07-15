England vs Argentina Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Semifinal

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Updated: Morgan Rogers In, Henderson Out for Good

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports Morgan Rogers is set to start on the right, ahead of both Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka — the Aston Villa midfielder has started just once this tournament but impressed off the bench against Norway. Jordan Henderson has had surgery on a wrist and forearm injury and is officially ruled out for the rest of the tournament, though he remains with the squad. Reece James has recovered from his hamstring issue but Ezri Konsa gets the start at right-back instead. Declan Rice dealt with illness this week but is expected fit to start regardless. Argentina, by contrast, has a fully healthy squad with no changes expected — though Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez continue competing for the same starting spot, and Leandro Paredes remains the favorite for a more defensively-minded midfield role over Thiago Almada or Nico González.