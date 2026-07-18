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Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Odds, Prediction, and Full Betting/Prop Bets Breakdown

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Spain vs Argentina World Cup Final Odds, Prediction, and Full Betting/Prop Bets Breakdown
World Cup Final Odds: Spain vs Argentina Full Betting Breakdown | Every Market Explained
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🏆 FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 FINAL · FULL ODDS BREAKDOWN · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
MetLife Stadium · East Rutherford, NJ · Sunday, July 19 · 3:00 PM ET · FOX

World Cup Final Odds: Every Market Explained

Spain vs Argentina · Moneyline, Correct Score, Goalscorers & More · FanDuel odds

Spain -156 To Lift The Cup · Argentina +136
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook

The World Cup final is the one match all tournament where every single market on the board gets extra scrutiny. Below, a complete breakdown of how each one works, what the numbers say, and where the value sits — for Spain's bid to be crowned European and World champions simultaneously, and Argentina's bid to become the first repeat champion since Brazil in 1962.

1️⃣ To Lift the Cup — The Headline Market

How it works: This is the simplest way to bet the final — pick the champion. It covers the full 90 minutes, extra time, and penalties if the match is still level, which is why there's no draw option and why the odds carry a small premium over the 90-minute moneyline.

Spain ⭐
-156
Argentina
+136

A -156 favorite is a solid but far from overwhelming favorite — implying roughly a 60% win probability once the vig is stripped out. That's a fair reflection of a team that's dominated every match this tournament facing a defending champion that's proven it can find a way no matter the circumstances.

2️⃣ 3-Way Moneyline — The 90-Minute Result

How it works: Unlike "To Lift the Cup," this only covers the first 90 minutes plus stoppage time. A draw is a genuine outcome here — if the score is level, this bet settles on the draw regardless of what happens afterward in extra time or penalties.

Spain
+130
Draw
+195
Argentina
+260

Notice Spain is actually an underdog on the 90-minute-only line (+130) despite being the clear favorite to lift the trophy overall. That's a meaningful signal: the market thinks this game is genuinely likely to be tight through regulation, with Spain's advantage showing up more in extra time and penalty-shootout scenarios than in a clean 90-minute win.

3️⃣ Both Teams to Score

How it works: A simple yes/no on whether both sides find the net at least once during the 90 minutes.

Yes ⭐
-120
No
-106

This is a genuinely close line, and it tells an interesting story: Spain has the tournament's best defense (just 1 goal allowed in 7 matches), yet the market still marginally favors Argentina scoring against them. That's Messi's individual reputation showing up directly in the pricing — his ability to manufacture a goal against even elite defenses is treated as a real, standalone factor.

4️⃣ Correct Score — The Big-Payout Market

How it works: Pick the exact score after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. The biggest payouts on the board, and the toughest to hit — a smaller stake is the smart approach even on the shortest-priced option.

Spain 1-0
+600
Draw 0-0
+800
Argentina 0-1
+800
Draw 1-1 ⭐ (shortest on the board)
+450
Spain 2-1
+800
Argentina 1-2
+1100

A 1-1 draw being the single shortest price on the entire correct-score grid — shorter than any outright win for either team — is the clearest evidence yet of just how tight this match is expected to be. It's consistent with everything else on this page: Spain favored to win the trophy, but genuinely vulnerable to a level scoreline through 90 minutes.

5️⃣ Anytime & First Goalscorer

How it works: Anytime Goalscorer pays if your player scores at any point in the 90 minutes. First Goalscorer only pays for whoever scores the opening goal — a single-winner market with considerably bigger payouts for the same names.

Messi — Anytime
+150
Oyarzabal — Anytime
+165
Yamal — Anytime
+240
Messi & Oyarzabal — First Goalscorer (tied)
+430 each
No Goalscorer — First Goalscorer
+800

Messi's Golden Boot lead (8 goals) and his status as Spain's toughest individual matchup for this exact defense make him the natural favorite. But Oyarzabal sits directly behind him at nearly identical odds, and is actually tied with Messi outright on First Goalscorer — a reminder that Spain's attack doesn't run through one single name the way Argentina's does through Messi.

📊 Odds Summary — What The Whole Board Is Telling Us

The Big Picture
Spain is favored to win the trophy (-156) but is actually an underdog in the 90-minute-only market (+130) — the market expects this to be close through regulation, with Spain's edge showing up more in extra time and penalties.
The Consistent Thread
Both Teams to Score (Yes favored) and Correct Score (Draw 1-1 shortest) tell the exact same story from two different angles — a tight, competitive final decided by fine margins.
The Individual Duel
Messi and Oyarzabal are priced almost identically across every goalscorer market — a genuine coin-flip on who's more likely to be the difference-maker.
⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Final · Spain vs Argentina · Sunday · 3PM ET · MetLife Stadium
Bet the World Cup Final on FanDuel
Spain -156 to lift the Cup · Draw 1-1 +450 · Messi anytime +150
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Lift the Cup (reg+ET+pens): Spain -156 / Argentina +136 · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Spain +130 / Draw +195 / Argentina +260 · Both Teams to Score: Yes -120 / No -106 · Correct Score: Spain 1-0 +600, Draw 0-0 +800, Argentina 0-1 +800, Draw 1-1 +450, Spain 2-1 +800, Argentina 1-2 +1100 · Anytime Goalscorer: Messi +150, Oyarzabal +165, Yamal +240, Ferran Torres +260, Lautaro +270, Alvarez +270 · First Goalscorer: Messi +430, Oyarzabal +430, Yamal +650, Ferran Torres +700, No Goalscorer +800 · MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ · Sunday, July 19, 2026, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

World Cup final odds & predictions for Argentina vs Spain. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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