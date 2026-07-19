Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (49-48) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (56-41)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Rays.TV

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-130) | TB: (+110)

BOS: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+168) | TB: +1.5 (-205)

BOS: -1.5 (+168) | TB: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 11-1, 2.54 ERA vs Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 8-5, 2.83 ERA

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (11-1) for the Red Sox and Shane McClanahan (8-5) for the Rays. Gray and his team are 12-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has a record of 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays are 10-7-0 ATS in McClanahan's 17 starts with a set spread. The Rays were named the moneyline underdog for three McClanahan starts this season -- they lost every time.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (51.2%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Rays moneyline has Boston as a -130 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +110 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Red Sox. The Rays are -205 to cover the spread, and the Red Sox are +168.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Red Sox-Rays on July 19, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 29, or 48.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 13-20 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 95 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 45-50-0 against the spread in their 95 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 15 of the 32 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.9%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-48-2 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 58.9% of their games this season, going 56-39-0 ATS.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .266 with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .338 while slugging .462.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Abreu has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with four home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 90 hits and an OBP of .379 this season. He's batting .283 and slugging .544.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 27th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.434) powered by 36 extra-base hits.

Rafaela enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with five doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has nine home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 103 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .281 and slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 34th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Caminero brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Yandy Diaz has a .393 OBP while slugging .478. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .315.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .290 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

Chandler Simpson has nine doubles, six triples and 18 walks while batting .279.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

7/17/2026: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/17/2026: 10-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2026: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/9/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2026: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/10/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/8/2026: 2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/7/2026: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2025: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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