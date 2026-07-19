Reds vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are up against the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Rockies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (44-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-60)

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sunday, July 19, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and Reds.TV

Reds vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-142) | COL: (+120)

CIN: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126)

CIN: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 1-1, 6.97 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 3-3, 4.55 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (1-1, 6.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (3-3, 4.55 ERA). Greene has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Greene's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Feltner starts, the Rockies have gone 7-6-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 6-7 record in Feltner's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (65.6%)

Reds vs Rockies Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Reds vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Rockies are -126 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +105.

Reds vs Rockies Over/Under

Reds versus Rockies on July 19 has an over/under of 11.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

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Reds vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Reds have won in 15, or 50%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cincinnati has won five of 10 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 95 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 51-44-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have put together a 40-56 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

Colorado is 32-49 (winning just 39.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 98 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-50-3).

The Rockies have a 54-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .470 this season. He has a .254 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in OBP (.352) and total hits (88) this season. He's batting .282 while slugging .510.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .435 with two triples, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Spencer Steer is batting .250 with a .441 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Steer brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

JJ Bleday is batting .243 with a .351 OBP and 43 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Bleday has hit safely in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up a team-high OBP (.384) and slugging percentage (.485). He's batting .302.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Jake McCarthy is batting .303 with 19 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is currently seventh in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Hunter Goodman has racked up 86 hits, a team-high for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros is hitting .259 with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Reds vs Rockies Head to Head

7/18/2026: 10-3 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

10-3 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/17/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2026: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/29/2026: 13-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

13-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/28/2026: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/13/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/12/2025: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/11/2025: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/26/2025: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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