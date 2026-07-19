Spain vs Argentina Prediction: World Cup Final Score Pick, Odds & Best Bets

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🔮 Our Prediction Spain 2–1 Argentina Confidence Medium-High Spain's control and defensive structure prove decisive, but not before Lionel Messi produces one more moment that keeps Argentina in it until the final whistle.

No two finalists arrived at MetLife Stadium the same way. One team steamrolled its way here without a single hiccup. The other clawed, scraped and came back from the brink over and over. Here's exactly how each side got here — and why our prediction lands where it does.

🇪🇸 Spain's Path: Total Control, Start to Finish

Group stage: Opened with a surprise draw, then rattled off wins to top the group comfortably. Round of 16 vs Portugal: A tense, low-event match settled by a Mikel Merino goal in the 90th minute. Quarterfinal vs Belgium: Another Merino special, this time in the 88th minute, in a 2-1 win. Semifinal vs France: A statement 2-0 win, holding a Kylian Mbappé-led attack to just 0.31 expected goals — among the most dominant defensive semifinal performances in recent tournament history.

The headline number that ties it all together: Spain has not trailed for a single minute across the entire tournament. Every knockout match required a bit of patience — none required a comeback.

🇦🇷 Argentina's Path: An Escape Act, Repeated

Group stage: Cruised through without much drama, setting up a knockout run that would be anything but. Round of 32 vs Cape Verde: Needed extra time to escape 3-2 against a side threatening one of the tournament's biggest-ever upsets. Round of 16 vs Egypt: Trailed 2-0 with roughly 10 minutes left before three late goals flipped the match 3-2. Quarterfinal vs Switzerland: Extra time again, winning 3-1 with two second-half goals in the additional 30 minutes. Semifinal vs England: Two late goals — an 85th-minute Enzo Fernández equalizer and a 92nd-minute Lautaro Martínez winner — sealed a 2-1 comeback.

Four knockout matches, four different flavors of drama. If Argentina has a signature this tournament, it's refusing to accept a bad scoreline until the clock genuinely runs out.

📈 By The Numbers

🇪🇸 Spain Stat Argentina 🇦🇷 0 Minutes trailing Multiple matches 1 goal Goals allowed (7 matches) Genuinely leaky at times 2 knockout matches Extra time required 2 knockout matches 5 + 1 assist Top scorer's tally 8 goals (Golden Boot lead)

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo/Baena, Oyarzabal Pedri not projected to start — worth confirming 🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2 Diamond E. Martínez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernández, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez Álvarez favored over Lautaro for his defensive pressing work

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

Anchor Play Spain To Lift the Cup A side that hasn't trailed all tournament, backed by the best defense in the field -156 Fits Both Teams' Patterns Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Board's shortest exact score, and consistent with how many of Argentina's knockout matches have actually played out +450 The Golden Boot Leader Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer 8 goals this tournament, and a genuine chance at a storybook finish +150

One Way To Read Sunday Spain's whole tournament has been about never needing a rescue. Argentina's has been about staging one anyway. Sunday is the first time these two identities actually collide — and it's the reason the board keeps landing on close, tense outcomes even with Spain the clear favorite on paper. Odds subject to change. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · The Final · MetLife Stadium · Sunday 3PM ET See Live Odds for Spain vs Argentina

View Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and subject to change ahead of kickoff. Spain to lift the Cup (covers regulation, extra time and penalties): -156. Argentina: +136. Correct score, draw 1-1: +450. Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer: +150. Match details: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff Sunday, July 19, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on FOX and Telemundo. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to wager.