Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Southern Miss Golden Eagles facing the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Southern Miss: (-180) | Arkansas State: (+152)

Southern Miss: (-180) | Arkansas State: (+152) Spread: Southern Miss: -4.5 (-106) | Arkansas State: +4.5 (-114)

Southern Miss: -4.5 (-106) | Arkansas State: +4.5 (-114) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Southern Miss is 5-3-0 this season.

Southern Miss has covered every time (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, five of Southern Miss' eight games have gone over the point total.

Arkansas State's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-3-0.

As 4.5-point underdogs or more, Arkansas State is 4-1 against the spread.

A pair of Arkansas State nine games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Eagles win (83%)

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Arkansas State is the underdog by 4.5 points against Southern Miss. Arkansas State is -106 to cover the spread, and Southern Miss is -114.

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Over/Under

The over/under for the Southern Miss versus Arkansas State game on Nov. 8 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Southern Miss vs Arkansas State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Southern Miss-Arkansas State, Southern Miss is the favorite at -180, and Arkansas State is +152.

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Southern Miss 33.0 53 24.6 56 54.9 8 Arkansas State 23.6 93 26.4 94 58.4 9

Southern Miss vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium

