2024 Southern Miss Football Odds and Schedule

So far this season, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles have put up a record of 1-1. Below, you can find their full 2024 schedule and results.

Southern Miss 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Kentucky Aug. 31 L 31-0 Wildcats (-25.5) 47.5 2 Southeastern Louisiana Sept. 7 W 35-10 Golden Eagles (-17.5) 53.5 3 South Florida Sept. 14 - Bulls (-11.5) 58.5 4 @ Jacksonville State Sept. 21 - - - 6 Louisiana Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Louisiana-Monroe Oct. 12 - - - 8 Arkansas State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Southern Miss Last Game

The Golden Eagles matched up with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in their most recent game, winning 35-10. In that game against the Lions, Tate Rodemaker had 179 yards on 18-of-33 passing (54.5%) for the Golden Eagles, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. In the ground game, Kenyon Clay took four carries for 75 yards (18.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for -4 yards in the passing game. Larry Simmons reeled in five balls for 100 yards (averaging 20.0 per catch) against the Lions.

Southern Miss Betting Insights

Southern Miss has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

