Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-52) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-51)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Dbacks.TV

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-124) | ARI: (+106)

PIT: (-124) | ARI: (+106) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-200) | ARI: -1.5 (+164)

PIT: +1.5 (-200) | ARI: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 6-7, 4.90 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 8-8, 5.12 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (6-7) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (8-8). When Keller starts, his team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season. Keller's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Diamondbacks are 11-7-0 against the spread when Kelly starts. The Diamondbacks are 4-6 in Kelly's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (64.4%)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Pirates vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -124 favorite, while Arizona is a +106 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Diamondbacks are +164 to cover, while the Pirates are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Pirates versus Diamondbacks on July 27 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

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Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 32, or 58.2%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Pittsburgh has won 21 of 39 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 104 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 104 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 53-51-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 56 total times this season. They've gone 23-33 in those games.

Arizona has a 17-24 record (winning 41.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-56-4).

The Diamondbacks are 56-49-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .453.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (94) this season while batting .246 with 44 extra-base hits. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 98th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Ryan O'Hearn has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

O'Hearn brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.411) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Gonzales has hit safely in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .364 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a .457 slugging percentage, which paces the Diamondbacks. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 74th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll's 95 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has put up a team-best .358 on-base percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while hitting .272.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/7/2026: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/6/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/5/2026: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2025: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2025: 9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/3/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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