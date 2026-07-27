Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (57-49) vs. Miami Marlins (52-54)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-164) | MIA: (+138)

PHI: (-164) | MIA: (+138) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128)

PHI: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 10-2, 2.16 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 2-5, 3.52 ERA

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (10-2) against the Marlins and Tyler Phillips (2-5). Wheeler's team is 9-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wheeler has started nine games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Marlins have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in Phillips' starts. The Marlins are 2-4 in Phillips' six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (52%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

The Phillies vs Marlins moneyline has Philadelphia as a -164 favorite, while Miami is a +138 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +106 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -128.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

Phillies versus Marlins on July 27 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 47, or 63.5%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 26-5 when favored by -164 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 45 of 103 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 39-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 20 of the 55 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.4%).

Miami has a 2-7 record (winning just 22.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-50-2).

The Marlins have put together a 53-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .251 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 64 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 while slugging .484.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 96 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .252 and slugging .549.

His batting average ranks 80th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Schwarber has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Trea Turner is batting .244 with a .391 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Turner has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Bryson Stott has eight home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has 133 hits with a .490 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Marlins. He's batting .328 and with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is hitting .277 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has put up an on-base percentage of .369, a team-high for the Marlins.

Javier Sanoja has 20 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .268.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

6/17/2026: 12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2026: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/15/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/4/2026: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/23/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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