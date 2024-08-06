2024 South Florida Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

To start the 2024 campaign, the South Florida Bulls take on Bethune-Cookman, an FCS opponent, on August 31. Below, you can see the rest of the Bulls' college football schedule for the upcoming season.

South Florida 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Bethune-Cookman August 31 - - - 2 @ Alabama September 7 - - - 3 @ Southern Miss September 14 - - - 4 Miami (FL) September 21 - - - 5 @ Tulane September 28 - - - 7 Memphis October 11 - - - 8 UAB October 19 - - - View Full Table

South Florida 2024 Schedule Insights

According to their opponents' combined win total last year (70), South Florida has the 106th-ranked schedule in college football.

South Florida is playing the 21st-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Bulls have five games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

South Florida has a schedule that includes five games in 2024 against teams that finished over .500 in 2023 (three of those teams won nine or more games and three of them totaled less than four wins).

South Florida Betting Insights (2023)

South Florida put together a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Bulls games hit the over.

South Florida put together a 2-2 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 50% of those games).

