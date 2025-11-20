South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.
South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: South Carolina: (-4000) | Coastal Carolina: (+1500)
- Spread: South Carolina: -23.5 (-115) | Coastal Carolina: +23.5 (-105)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Against the spread, South Carolina is 5-5-0 this season.
- South Carolina has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites this year.
- Out of 10 South Carolina games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
- Coastal Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-5-0.
- There have been seven Coastal Carolina games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.
South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gamecocks win (90.7%)
South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread
Coastal Carolina is a 23.5-point underdog against South Carolina. Coastal Carolina is -105 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -115.
South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under
South Carolina versus Coastal Carolina on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline
Coastal Carolina is the underdog, +1500 on the moneyline, while South Carolina is a -4000 favorite.
South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|South Carolina
|20.7
|116
|23.0
|50
|48.8
|10
|Coastal Carolina
|25.7
|82
|29.7
|99
|53.0
|10
South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.