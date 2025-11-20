South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: South Carolina: (-4000) | Coastal Carolina: (+1500)

South Carolina: (-4000) | Coastal Carolina: (+1500) Spread: South Carolina: -23.5 (-115) | Coastal Carolina: +23.5 (-105)

South Carolina: -23.5 (-115) | Coastal Carolina: +23.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Against the spread, South Carolina is 5-5-0 this season.

South Carolina has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites this year.

Out of 10 South Carolina games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Coastal Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-5-0.

There have been seven Coastal Carolina games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (90.7%)

South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Point Spread

Coastal Carolina is a 23.5-point underdog against South Carolina. Coastal Carolina is -105 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -115.

South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Over/Under

South Carolina versus Coastal Carolina on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

South Carolina vs Coastal Carolina Moneyline

Coastal Carolina is the underdog, +1500 on the moneyline, while South Carolina is a -4000 favorite.

South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Carolina 20.7 116 23.0 50 48.8 10 Coastal Carolina 25.7 82 29.7 99 53.0 10

South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.