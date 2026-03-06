South Alabama vs Georgia Southern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 6 seed South Alabama Jaguars (21-10, 11-7 Sun Belt) head into the Sun Belt tournament against the No. 10 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (18-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) on Friday at Pensacola Bay Center, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Picks and Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama win (67.6%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's South Alabama-Georgia Southern spread (South Alabama -4.5) or total (148.5 points).

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

South Alabama has put together a 15-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia Southern has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Georgia Southern is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 1-7 ATS record South Alabama racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Jaguars have done a better job covering the spread on the road (8-6-0) than they have in home games (6-6-0).

The Eagles have performed better against the spread away (7-7-0) than at home (5-7-0) this season.

South Alabama has covered the spread 10 times in 18 conference games.

Against the spread in Sun Belt action, Georgia Southern is 7-12-0 this year.

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern: Moneyline Betting Stats

South Alabama has been victorious in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Jaguars have come away with a win eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 or shorter on the moneyline.

Georgia Southern has a 4-10 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, the Eagles have a 1-6 record (winning only 14.3% of their games).

South Alabama has an implied victory probability of 66.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

South Alabama averages 74.3 points per game (226th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per outing (59th in college basketball). It has a +162 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Chaze Harris leads South Alabama, putting up 18.9 points per game (56th in the nation).

Georgia Southern scores 80.6 points per game (71st in college basketball) and gives up 79.9 (329th in college basketball) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

Spudd Webb's 15.5 points per game paces Georgia Southern and ranks 251st in the country.

The 31.5 rebounds per game the Jaguars average rank 213th in the country, and are 2.8 fewer than the 34.3 their opponents collect per contest.

Randy Brady paces the Jaguars with 5.9 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball action).

The Eagles are 272nd in the country at 30.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 fewer than the 34.6 their opponents average.

Alden Applewhite paces the Eagles with 5.9 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball).

South Alabama averages 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (162nd in college basketball), and allows 91.5 points per 100 possessions (82nd in college basketball).

The Eagles put up 98.8 points per 100 possessions (153rd in college basketball), while allowing 97.9 points per 100 possessions (259th in college basketball).

