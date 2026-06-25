Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 25

Will George Springer or Kazuma Okamoto hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 77 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 77 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 72 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 72 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Eric Haase (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Victor Bericoto (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Jonah Cox (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Joey Meneses (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 77 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 77 games (has homered in 23.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Gino Groover (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 76 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 76 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 70 games

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

Mark Vientos (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 61 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 61 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Eric Wagaman (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Josh Rojas (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Richie Palacios (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 57 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 57 games Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 73 games

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 81 games (has homered in 27.2% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 81 games (has homered in 27.2% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) James Outman (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Max Schuemann (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates