MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 25
Will George Springer or Kazuma Okamoto hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 77 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Luis Urias (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games
Athletics at San Francisco Giants
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 72 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 71 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Eric Haase (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Victor Bericoto (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Jonah Cox (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Joey Meneses (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 73 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 77 games (has homered in 23.4% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Gino Groover (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 76 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 79 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Nationals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 70 games
Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 61 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 78 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 75 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 70 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Starling Marte (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Josh Rojas (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tyler Tolbert (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 57 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 73 games
Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 81 games (has homered in 27.2% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- James Outman (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 54 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Max Schuemann (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 67 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)