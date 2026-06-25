Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 25

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael McGreevy surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

Gage Jump (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +136) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 7.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays

Ian Seymour (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 1.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers

Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Troy Melton (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates