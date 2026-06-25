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MLB

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 25

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael McGreevy surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

  • Gage Jump (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +136) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 7.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

  • Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Ian Seymour (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 1.7 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers

  • Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Troy Melton (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

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