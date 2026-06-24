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South Africa vs South Korea Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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South Africa vs South Korea Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026
South Africa vs South Korea Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group A | FanDuel
🏟️ TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET · ESTADIO BBVA · MONTERREY MEXICO · FS1 / TELEMUNDO · FIRST EVER MEETING
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group A · Matchday 3 · Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

South Africa vs South Korea: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Son +150 · Lee Kang-in +270 · Lee Jae-sung +300 · Hwang IB +425 · Appollis +1000 dart · ❌ Mokoena SUSP · ❌ Zwane SUSP · Son 44% prob · 56 intl goals · 0 WC goals (due)

Wednesday June 24, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇿🇦
South Africa ML
+470
Top Pick · FOX FD
Son Heung-min +150
S.Korea -1.5
+195 FOX FD
🇰🇷
South Korea ML
-160
🚨 SOUTH AFRICA DOUBLE SUSPENSION — ❌ MOKOENA (10 INTL GOALS) · ❌ ZWANE BOTH OUT · SON IS UNLEASHED
Without Mokoena tracking his diagonal runs, Son Heung-min (+150 FOX FD confirmed) operates with more freedom than in either previous WC match. 44% scoring probability. 56 international goals. Zero WC goals this tournament. He is due.
⭐ Son +150 (FOX FD · 56 intl goals · 44% prob · 0 WC goals · no Mokoena tracking · $10→$25) 💎 Lee Kang-in +270 (ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% prob · 4 WC corners · creative engine · $10→$37) 🎯 Appollis +1000 (ESPN FD · South Africa primary · new PK taker · 12.9% prob · $5 dart)

⚽ The Board in One Line

South Korea have Son (44% scoring probability, 56 career goals), Lee Kang-in (PSG, 21.6%), Lee Jae-sung (105 caps, 18%), Hwang In-beom (WC goalscorer, 11.7%), and Oh Hyeon-gyu from the bench. South Africa, without Mokoena (suspended, their best scorer from midfield) and Zwane (suspended), are significantly weakened. Oswin Appollis at +1000 is the South Africa primary — he's the new PK taker, takes 4 WC corners, and Dimers gives him 12.9% probability. The board is dominated by South Korea scorers, led emphatically by Son at +150.

⭐ Primary Pick: Son Heung-min +150

⭐ FOX FD CONFIRMED +150 · 56 INTL GOALS · 0 WC GOALS (DUE) · 44% PROB · NO MOKOENA TRACKING
Son Heung-min · FW · LAFC · South Korea (c)
FOX FD confirmed +150 · 56 intl goals 144 caps · 0 WC goals this tournament · $10→$25
Anytime FD
+150
$10→$25
FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Son Heung-min is +150 to score against South Africa." WhoScored: 44% scoring probability — highest of any player. Dimers: 37.8% anytime probability. 56 international goals in 144 caps. Zero WC goals in 2 games this tournament — dramatically underperforming. Racing Post: "Son will be a constant thorn as he hunts a goal in a third different World Cup." Without Mokoena (suspended) tracking his diagonal runs, Son has more open space than in either of South Korea's previous WC matches. SportsBettingDime: "Son operates in spaces perfectly suited to exploit South Africa's defensive structure." Juvefc: "Son anytime scorer — he has three goals from his last five recorded matches." $10 at +150 returns $25.
Son +150 is the primary pick — FOX FD confirmed. 44% scoring probability. 56 goals, zero WC goals this tournament. No Mokoena. $10 at +150 returns $25.
Bet Son Heung-min +150 at FanDuel · 9:00 PM ET Bet Now
💎 ESPN FD +270 · PSG · 21.6% SCORING PROB · 4 WC CORNERS · CREATIVE ENGINE · $10→$37
Lee Kang-in · AM · PSG · South Korea
ESPN FD +270 · 21.6% Dimers · 4 WC corners · confirmed AM starter · $10→$37
Anytime FD
+270
ESPN FD confirmed +270. Dimers: 21.6% anytime probability — second only to Son. SI: "Lee was outstanding in the 2-1 victory over Czechia." 4 WC corners taken. Against South Africa's depleted midfield, Lee Kang-in's ability to receive between lines and drive forward is a consistent goal threat. $10 at +270 returns $37.
💎 ESPN FD +300 · 105 CAPS · 15 INTL GOALS · AM · 18% SCORING PROB · $10→$40
Lee Jae-sung · AM · South Korea
ESPN FD +300 · 105 caps · 15 intl goals · 18% Dimers · dual no.10 · $10→$40
Anytime FD
+300
ESPN FD confirmed +300. 105 caps, 15 international goals. Dimers: 18.0% probability — third highest in the match. Operates as dual no.10 alongside Lee Kang-in. Creates his own goal moments from central positions. At +300 ($10→$40), well-priced for the third-highest scoring probability in the match.
🎯 ESPN FD +425 · SCORED vs CZECHIA WC · FREIBURG CM · LATE RUNS · MOKOENA ABSENCE HELPS · $10→$52.50
Hwang In-beom · CM · Freiburg · South Korea
ESPN FD +425 · scored WC opener vs Czechia · 11.7% Dimers · $10→$52.50
Anytime FD
+425
ESPN FD confirmed +425. Scored the equalizer in South Korea's WC 2-1 win over Czechia. Box-to-box CM, arrives late from midfield. 11.7% Dimers probability. Without Mokoena blocking his midfield runs, Hwang's scoring route is more open than in previous WC games. $10 at +425 returns $52.50 — best value on the South Korea board beyond the top 3.
🎯 ESPN FD +1000 · SOUTH AFRICA PRIMARY · NEW PK TAKER (MOKOENA SUSP) · 12.9% PROB · $5 DART
Oswin Appollis · LW · South Africa · New PK taker
ESPN FD +1000 · 4 WC corners · new PK taker · $5 dart → $55
Anytime FD
+1000
ESPN FD confirmed +1000. With Mokoena suspended, Appollis becomes South Africa's new PK taker (RotoWire confirms). Also takes 4 WC corners. Dimers: 12.9% anytime probability — highest on South Africa's side. WorldFootball26: "Oswin Appollis plays the most important creative role." South Africa MUST attack all 90 — if they earn a PK, Appollis takes it. $5 maximum. $5 at +1000 returns $55.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Team · Role
Anytime FD
Probability
⭐ Son Heung-min · KOR FW · +150 · FOX FD CONFIRMED · 44% PROB · 0 WC GOALS (DUE)
+150 FOX FD · $10→$25 · 56 intl goals · 44% (WhoScored) / 37.8% (Dimers)
+150
~44%
💎 Lee Kang-in · KOR AM · +270 · ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% PROB · 4 WC CORNERS
+270 ESPN FD · $10→$37 · confirmed AM starter
+270
21.6%
💎 Lee Jae-sung · KOR AM · +300 · ESPN FD · 105 CAPS · 15 INTL GOALS · 18% PROB
+300 ESPN FD · $10→$40 · dual no.10
+300
18.0%
Oh Hyeon-gyu · KOR FW (bench) · +380 · SCORED WC vs CZECHIA · BENCH IMPACT · $10→$48
+380 ESPN FD · bench · scored WC opener
+380
Hwang Hee-chan / Yang Hyun-jun · KOR FW/WG · ~+380 · BENCH · DIRECT WIDE OPTIONS
~+380 ESPN FD · bench options · Wolves / direct wide
~+380
🎯 Hwang In-beom · KOR CM · +425 · ESPN FD · SCORED WC CZE · LATE BOX RUNS · $10→$52.50
+425 ESPN FD · scored WC opener · 11.7% Dimers · no Mokoena blocking
+425
11.7%
🎯 Appollis · RSA LW · +1000 · ESPN FD · NEW PK TAKER · 4 WC CORNERS · 12.9% PROB · $5 DART
+1000 ESPN FD · $5 dart → $55 · 12.9% Dimers · South Africa primary scorer
+1000
12.9%
Maseko / Foster / Rayners · RSA FW · ~+1000 · SOUTH AFRICA SECONDARY · $5 MAX DARTS
~+1000 · $5 max darts
~+1000
~10%

Son +150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Full board (Lee Kang-in +270, Lee Jae-sung +300, Oh +380, Hwang IB +425, Appollis +1000) confirmed ESPN FD (Jun 24) · Dimers probabilities as shown · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSPENDED confirmed · S.Korea -160 / Draw +290 / South Africa +470 FD · Must be 21+

📋 Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · South Africa vs South Korea · All Odds FanDuel
⭐ #1 — Son Heung-min +150 (FOX FD · 44% prob · 56 intl goals · 0 WC goals · no Mokoena · $10→$25)
+150
💎 #2 — Lee Kang-in +270 (ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% prob · 4 WC corners · $10→$37)
+270
💎 #3 — Lee Jae-sung +300 (ESPN FD · 105 caps · 15 intl goals · 18% prob · $10→$40)
+300
🎯 #4 — Hwang In-beom +425 (ESPN FD · scored vs Czechia WC · late runs · $10→$52.50)
+425
🎯 SA dart — Appollis +1000 (ESPN FD · new PK taker · 12.9% prob · $5 MAX → $55)
+1000
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group A · South Africa vs South Korea · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio BBVA
Bet Anytime Goalscorer — South Africa vs South Korea
Son +150 · Lee Kang-in +270 · Lee Jae-sung +300 · Hwang IB +425 · Appollis $5 dart +1000
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Son +150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Lee Kang-in +270 / Lee Jae-sung +300 / Oh +380 / Hwang IB +425 / Appollis +1000 confirmed ESPN FD (June 24) · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSPENDED confirmed ESPN/RotoWire · ✅ Sithole RETURNS · S.Korea -160 / Draw +290 / South Africa +470 FD · South Korea -1.5 +195 FOX FD · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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