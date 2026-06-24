South Africa vs South Korea Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Without Mokoena tracking his diagonal runs, Son Heung-min (+150 FOX FD confirmed) operates with more freedom than in either previous WC match. 44% scoring probability. 56 international goals. Zero WC goals this tournament. He is due.

⚽ The Board in One Line

South Korea have Son (44% scoring probability, 56 career goals), Lee Kang-in (PSG, 21.6%), Lee Jae-sung (105 caps, 18%), Hwang In-beom (WC goalscorer, 11.7%), and Oh Hyeon-gyu from the bench. South Africa, without Mokoena (suspended, their best scorer from midfield) and Zwane (suspended), are significantly weakened. Oswin Appollis at +1000 is the South Africa primary — he's the new PK taker, takes 4 WC corners, and Dimers gives him 12.9% probability. The board is dominated by South Korea scorers, led emphatically by Son at +150.

⭐ Primary Pick: Son Heung-min +150

⭐ FOX FD CONFIRMED +150 · 56 INTL GOALS · 0 WC GOALS (DUE) · 44% PROB · NO MOKOENA TRACKING Son Heung-min · FW · LAFC · South Korea (c) FOX FD confirmed +150 · 56 intl goals 144 caps · 0 WC goals this tournament · $10→$25 Anytime FD +150 $10→$25 FOX Sports (FD confirmed): "Son Heung-min is +150 to score against South Africa." WhoScored: 44% scoring probability — highest of any player. Dimers: 37.8% anytime probability. 56 international goals in 144 caps. Zero WC goals in 2 games this tournament — dramatically underperforming. Racing Post: "Son will be a constant thorn as he hunts a goal in a third different World Cup." Without Mokoena (suspended) tracking his diagonal runs, Son has more open space than in either of South Korea's previous WC matches. SportsBettingDime: "Son operates in spaces perfectly suited to exploit South Africa's defensive structure." Juvefc: "Son anytime scorer — he has three goals from his last five recorded matches." $10 at +150 returns $25. Son +150 is the primary pick — FOX FD confirmed. 44% scoring probability. 56 goals, zero WC goals this tournament. No Mokoena. $10 at +150 returns $25.

Bet Son Heung-min +150 at FanDuel · 9:00 PM ET

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💎 ESPN FD +270 · PSG · 21.6% SCORING PROB · 4 WC CORNERS · CREATIVE ENGINE · $10→$37 Lee Kang-in · AM · PSG · South Korea ESPN FD +270 · 21.6% Dimers · 4 WC corners · confirmed AM starter · $10→$37 Anytime FD +270 ESPN FD confirmed +270. Dimers: 21.6% anytime probability — second only to Son. SI: "Lee was outstanding in the 2-1 victory over Czechia." 4 WC corners taken. Against South Africa's depleted midfield, Lee Kang-in's ability to receive between lines and drive forward is a consistent goal threat. $10 at +270 returns $37.

💎 ESPN FD +300 · 105 CAPS · 15 INTL GOALS · AM · 18% SCORING PROB · $10→$40 Lee Jae-sung · AM · South Korea ESPN FD +300 · 105 caps · 15 intl goals · 18% Dimers · dual no.10 · $10→$40 Anytime FD +300 ESPN FD confirmed +300. 105 caps, 15 international goals. Dimers: 18.0% probability — third highest in the match. Operates as dual no.10 alongside Lee Kang-in. Creates his own goal moments from central positions. At +300 ($10→$40), well-priced for the third-highest scoring probability in the match.

🎯 ESPN FD +425 · SCORED vs CZECHIA WC · FREIBURG CM · LATE RUNS · MOKOENA ABSENCE HELPS · $10→$52.50 Hwang In-beom · CM · Freiburg · South Korea ESPN FD +425 · scored WC opener vs Czechia · 11.7% Dimers · $10→$52.50 Anytime FD +425 ESPN FD confirmed +425. Scored the equalizer in South Korea's WC 2-1 win over Czechia. Box-to-box CM, arrives late from midfield. 11.7% Dimers probability. Without Mokoena blocking his midfield runs, Hwang's scoring route is more open than in previous WC games. $10 at +425 returns $52.50 — best value on the South Korea board beyond the top 3.

🎯 ESPN FD +1000 · SOUTH AFRICA PRIMARY · NEW PK TAKER (MOKOENA SUSP) · 12.9% PROB · $5 DART Oswin Appollis · LW · South Africa · New PK taker ESPN FD +1000 · 4 WC corners · new PK taker · $5 dart → $55 Anytime FD +1000 ESPN FD confirmed +1000. With Mokoena suspended, Appollis becomes South Africa's new PK taker (RotoWire confirms). Also takes 4 WC corners. Dimers: 12.9% anytime probability — highest on South Africa's side. WorldFootball26: "Oswin Appollis plays the most important creative role." South Africa MUST attack all 90 — if they earn a PK, Appollis takes it. $5 maximum. $5 at +1000 returns $55.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel Sportsbook

Player · Team · Role Anytime FD Probability ⭐ Son Heung-min · KOR FW · +150 · FOX FD CONFIRMED · 44% PROB · 0 WC GOALS (DUE) +150 FOX FD · $10→$25 · 56 intl goals · 44% (WhoScored) / 37.8% (Dimers) +150 ~44% 💎 Lee Kang-in · KOR AM · +270 · ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% PROB · 4 WC CORNERS +270 ESPN FD · $10→$37 · confirmed AM starter +270 21.6% 💎 Lee Jae-sung · KOR AM · +300 · ESPN FD · 105 CAPS · 15 INTL GOALS · 18% PROB +300 ESPN FD · $10→$40 · dual no.10 +300 18.0% Oh Hyeon-gyu · KOR FW (bench) · +380 · SCORED WC vs CZECHIA · BENCH IMPACT · $10→$48 +380 ESPN FD · bench · scored WC opener +380 — Hwang Hee-chan / Yang Hyun-jun · KOR FW/WG · ~+380 · BENCH · DIRECT WIDE OPTIONS ~+380 ESPN FD · bench options · Wolves / direct wide ~+380 — 🎯 Hwang In-beom · KOR CM · +425 · ESPN FD · SCORED WC CZE · LATE BOX RUNS · $10→$52.50 +425 ESPN FD · scored WC opener · 11.7% Dimers · no Mokoena blocking +425 11.7% 🎯 Appollis · RSA LW · +1000 · ESPN FD · NEW PK TAKER · 4 WC CORNERS · 12.9% PROB · $5 DART +1000 ESPN FD · $5 dart → $55 · 12.9% Dimers · South Africa primary scorer +1000 12.9% Maseko / Foster / Rayners · RSA FW · ~+1000 · SOUTH AFRICA SECONDARY · $5 MAX DARTS ~+1000 · $5 max darts ~+1000 ~10%

Son +150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Full board (Lee Kang-in +270, Lee Jae-sung +300, Oh +380, Hwang IB +425, Appollis +1000) confirmed ESPN FD (Jun 24) · Dimers probabilities as shown · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSPENDED confirmed · S.Korea -160 / Draw +290 / South Africa +470 FD · Must be 21+

📋 Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets Ranked · South Africa vs South Korea · All Odds FanDuel ⭐ #1 — Son Heung-min +150 (FOX FD · 44% prob · 56 intl goals · 0 WC goals · no Mokoena · $10→$25) +150 💎 #2 — Lee Kang-in +270 (ESPN FD · PSG · 21.6% prob · 4 WC corners · $10→$37) +270 💎 #3 — Lee Jae-sung +300 (ESPN FD · 105 caps · 15 intl goals · 18% prob · $10→$40) +300 🎯 #4 — Hwang In-beom +425 (ESPN FD · scored vs Czechia WC · late runs · $10→$52.50) +425 🎯 SA dart — Appollis +1000 (ESPN FD · new PK taker · 12.9% prob · $5 MAX → $55) +1000

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group A · South Africa vs South Korea · 9:00 PM ET · Estadio BBVA Bet Anytime Goalscorer — South Africa vs South Korea Son +150 · Lee Kang-in +270 · Lee Jae-sung +300 · Hwang IB +425 · Appollis $5 dart +1000

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Son +150 confirmed FOX Sports FD · Lee Kang-in +270 / Lee Jae-sung +300 / Oh +380 / Hwang IB +425 / Appollis +1000 confirmed ESPN FD (June 24) · ❌ Mokoena + Zwane SUSPENDED confirmed ESPN/RotoWire · ✅ Sithole RETURNS · S.Korea -160 / Draw +290 / South Africa +470 FD · South Korea -1.5 +195 FOX FD · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly