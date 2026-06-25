Rays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Royals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (44-33) vs. Kansas City Royals (34-47)

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Royals.TV

Rays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-138) | KC: (+118)

TB: (-138) | KC: (+118) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166)

TB: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Legumina (Rays) - 2-1, 3.45 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-4, 3.69 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Casey Legumina (2-1, 3.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.69 ERA). Legumina helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Legumina's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Lugo starts, the Royals have gone 8-7-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Lugo's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Rays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (59.8%)

Rays vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Royals, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -138, and Kansas City is +118 playing on the road.

Rays vs Royals Spread

The Rays are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rays are +138 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -166.

Rays vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Royals on June 25, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 28 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 11 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 76 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays are 44-32-0 against the spread in their 76 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 46 total times this season. They've finished 18-28 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 7-6 (53.8%).

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-38-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have put together a 35-42-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 94 hits and an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .512. He's batting .332.

He is third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Junior Caminero has 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He's batting .279 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .374.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .383 and a slugging percentage of .451 this season.

Aranda takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .265 with a .306 OBP and 15 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a .368 on-base percentage and a .465 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .294.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 49th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Carter Jensen is batting .244 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified players, he is 94th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone paces the Royals with 70 hits.

Michael Massey is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Rays vs Royals Head to Head

6/24/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/23/2026: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-5 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/22/2026: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/26/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/25/2025: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/30/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/29/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/4/2024: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!