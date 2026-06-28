South Africa vs Canada World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?

South Africa vs Canada First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | FanDuel
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⚽ FIRST GOALSCORER · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY 3PM ET · SOFI STADIUM LOS ANGELES · FOX/FS1
Canada vs South Africa · FIFA World Cup 2026 · FGS Voids If 0-0 · All Odds FanDuel
South Africa vs Canada: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
David +425 · Larin +500 · Davies +800 · Buchanan +800 · Makgopa ~+1400
✅ Davies CONFIRMED STARTING · David opened scoring in Qatar hat-trick · Larin scored first vs Bosnia + Qatar
⚠️ FGS VOIDS IF GAME ENDS 0-0 — CHECK YOUR BET TYPE · 90 MINS ONLY BY DEFAULT
ESPN FD full board confirmed · OddsTrader FGS breakdown · Must be 21+
J. David 🇨🇦
+425
Larin 🇨🇦
+500
Davies 🇨🇦 ✅
+800
Buchanan 🇨🇦
+800
No Scorer
+900
⚠️ Critical Rule: First Goalscorer Voids If 0-0
FGS bets void and your stake is returned if the game ends 0-0 at full time. OddsTrader: "peek at No Goalscorer at +900 — that's the 0-0 ticket, and given how this projects it's not the joke price it looks like." FGS covers 90 minutes + stoppage time only by default on FanDuel — goals in extra time do not count unless the market specifies "including extra time." Always check your market.
⚡ DAVID +425 FGS LEADER · PK TAKER = DIRECT FIRST-GOAL ROUTE · OPENED SCORING IN QATAR HAT-TRICK · LARIN +500 SCORED FIRST vs BOSNIA + QATAR · DAVIES +800 CONFIRMED STARTING · NO GOALSCORER +900 = 0-0 TICKET · ALL ESPN FD CONFIRMED
OddsTrader: "Jonathan David headlines at +425, with Larin at +500 and Buchanan at +800. But peek at No Goalscorer +900 — that's the 0-0 ticket, not the joke price it looks like." In a tight 1-0 or 2-0 projected knockout, FGS is a genuine dart board. David via PK taker route and Larin via clutch opener pattern are the primary picks.
📖 First Goalscorer vs Anytime Goalscorer — Key Differences
⚽First Goalscorer (FGS): Your player must score the very first goal of the match. Bigger payout than anytime but only one player can cash. Voids if the game ends 0-0.
⚽Anytime Goalscorer: Your player scores at any point. Higher hit rate, lower payout. Doesn't void on 0-0.
💡FGS Strategy: In a tight projected 1-0 or 2-0 game, back the player most likely to score the opening goal. David as PK taker and Larin as Canada's serial opener are the primary targets. Keep stakes smaller than your anytime positions given the 0-0 void risk.
🏆 First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
⭐ #1 FGS PICK · ESPN FD +425 · ODDSINDEX PRIMARY · PK TAKER = DIRECT FIRST GOAL ROUTE · OPENED SCORING vs QATAR · 3 WC GOALS · $10→$52.50
OddsTrader: "Jonathan David headlines at +425 for first goalscorer." ESPN FD confirms +425. David is the natural FGS leader for two reasons. First, he is Canada's PK taker — if Canada win an early penalty (South Africa committed two red cards against Mexico and concede fouls under pressure), David converts it as the first goal. Second, in his hat-trick against Qatar he scored the first goal of that game too — opened the scoring before adding two more. With Davies confirmed starting and generating early pressure on SA's right from minute one, early Canadian chances are guaranteed. At +425, the PK taker status alone makes this a credible FGS play. $10→$52.50.
David FGS +425 — ESPN FD / OddsTrader primary. PK taker. Opened scoring vs Qatar. 3 WC goals. $10→$52.50.
💎 BEST FGS VALUE · ESPN FD +500 · SCORED FIRST vs BOSNIA AND FIRST vs QATAR · 2 CONSECUTIVE OPENING GOALS · "CLUTCH GENE" (SI) · $10→$60
ESPN FD confirms +500 FGS. The most compelling FGS argument: Larin scored Canada's opening goal against both Bosnia-Herzegovina AND Qatar in the group stage — two consecutive Canada games, two times he put Canada in front first. Sports Interaction: "Cyle Larin just seems to have the clutch gene, scoring Canada's opening goals against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar." Racing Post: "Larin should have at least two shots on target against South Africa." He plays directly alongside David in the 4-4-2 and shares chances equally. In projected 1-0 or 2-0 scorelines, Larin's pattern of opening the scoring makes him arguably better FGS value than David at +500 despite being less likely to score at all. $10→$60.
Larin FGS +500 — BEST FGS VALUE. Scored first vs Bosnia + Qatar in consecutive games. Clutch opener. $10→$60.
🎯 DART · DAVIES +800 ESPN FD · ✅ CONFIRMED STARTING · 15 INTL GOALS · ADVANCED ROLE · FIRST WC MINUTES · SOMETHING TO PROVE · $10→$90
ESPN FD confirms +800. He is confirmed starting — his first minutes of the 2026 World Cup. Bet365 notes he "could take up a more advanced position" which means Marsch may deploy him almost as a left midfielder with license to attack. Davies has 15 international goals from left-back — an extraordinary number reflecting how regularly he attacks into goalscoring positions. With something to prove after missing the entire group stage, Davies may come out pressing hard early. The FGS at +800 is a legitimate lottery play for Canada's most famous player making his World Cup debut today. $10→$90.
Davies FGS +800 — ✅ confirmed starting. 15 intl goals from LB. Advanced role. First WC minutes — motivated. $10→$90.
🎯 WIDE DART · BUCHANAN +800 ESPN FD · RM 4-4-2 · CUTS INSIDE LEFT FOOT · SA LEFT FLANK UNDER PRESSURE · ODDSINDEX: "WORTH A SPRINKLE" · $10→$90
ESPN FD confirms +800. OddsTrader: "Buchanan at +800 — worth a sprinkle." He starts at RM in Canada's 4-4-2, cutting inside from the right channel onto his stronger left foot. With Johnston overlapping at RB and Buchanan driving forward, South Africa's left flank (Modiba) will be under sustained pressure. An early speculative effort cutting in from wide, or arriving late into the box off a David/Larin buildup, could produce the first goal. At +800, same price as Davies — both are pure lottery plays. $10→$90.
Buchanan FGS +800. RM wide dart. Cuts inside left foot. SA left flank under sustained pressure. $10→$90.
🇿🇦 South Africa FGS — Fun Money Only
SA scored just once from open play in three WC games. OddsTrader: "peek at No Goalscorer +900 — that's the 0-0 ticket, not the joke price it looks like." SA FGS will be ~+1400 Makgopa / ~+1600 Appollis — check FD. These are $5-fun-money plays only, not primary bets.
🇿🇦 SA Darts: Makgopa ~+1400 · Appollis ~+1600+
If SA score it almost certainly comes from Makgopa (lone striker, all SA attacks route through him) or Appollis (pace on counter-attack left wing). Both require SA to absorb Canadian pressure for 30+ minutes and then spring one precise counter. OddsTrader: "One South African counter cashes Appollis." Check FD for exact FGS prices — expect ~+1400 Makgopa and ~+1600 Appollis. $5 fun money only.
⚽ First Goalscorer Board · South Africa vs Canada · FanDuel · ⚠️ Voids 0-0
🇨🇦 Canada
⭐ Jonathan David
ST · PK taker · opened scoring vs Qatar · 3 WC goals
+425
$10→$52.50
💎 Cyle Larin · BEST VALUE
ST · scored first vs Bosnia + Qatar · clutch opener pattern · 2 WC goals
+500
$10→$60
Promise David (sub)
FW · scored vs Switzerland off bench
+500
Tani Oluwaseyi (sub)
FW sub · dart pick off bench
+600
🎯 Alphonso Davies ✅ STARTS
LB/LM · confirmed · 15 intl goals · advanced role · first WC minutes
+800
$10→$90
🎯 Tajon Buchanan
RM · cuts inside left foot · SA left flank under pressure
+800
No Goalscorer (0-0 · voids return stakes)
OddsTrader: "not the joke price — this game projects tight"
+900
🇿🇦 South Africa · $5 fun money · check FD for exact prices
🎯 Evidence Makgopa
ST · lone striker · all SA routes through him · check FD
~+1400
🎯 Oswin Appollis
LW · counter pace · RotoWire "most likely to spark upset" · check FD
~+1600+
📋 FGS Strategy Summary
BEST VALUE
Larin +500. Scored first in two consecutive Canada games. Pattern is real. Better value than David for "first goal specifically."
SAFEST FGS
David +425. PK taker = direct first-goal route. Any early penalty cashes this immediately regardless of game flow.
POWER DART
Davies +800. First WC minutes. Advanced role. 15 intl goals from LB. $10→$90 if he runs onto an early chance.
⚠️ VOID
FGS voids on 0-0. Keep FGS stakes smaller than anytime positions. No Goalscorer at +900 is the 0-0 hedge.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · FGS board ESPN FD confirmed: David +425 / Larin +500 / Promise David +500 / Oluwaseyi +600 / Davies +800 / Buchanan +800 / Nelson +900 / Shaffelburg +900 · No Goalscorer +900 (OddsTrader) · SA FGS: Makgopa ~+1400 / Appollis ~+1600+ (check FD for exact prices) · ⚠️ FGS VOIDS IF 0-0 — STAKE RETURNED · FGS covers 90 mins + stoppage only by default · OddsTrader: "David +425, Larin +500, Buchanan +800" · David: PK taker / opened scoring vs Qatar · Larin: scored first vs Bosnia + Qatar both group games · ✅ Davies confirmed starting (Marsch/SoccerLaduma) · ❌ Koné broken leg · ❌ Zwane suspended · ✅ Mokoena returns · SoFi Stadium Inglewood LA · June 28 3PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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