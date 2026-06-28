South Africa vs Canada World Cup Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today?

📖 First Goalscorer vs Anytime Goalscorer — Key Differences

⚽ First Goalscorer (FGS): Your player must score the very first goal of the match. Bigger payout than anytime but only one player can cash. Voids if the game ends 0-0.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer: Your player scores at any point. Higher hit rate, lower payout. Doesn't void on 0-0.