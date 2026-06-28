South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026
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South Africa vs Canada: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
✅ Davies CONFIRMED STARTING · David 3 WC goals · Larin 2 WC goals · SA rely on counter through Appollis
This is a tight, low-scoring match by design. Both teams know one mistake ends their tournament. The total is 2.5 goals for a reason — the projection is 1-0 or 2-0 Canada, meaning at most two goalscorers land across 90 minutes. That concentrates value at the top of the board.
Canada's attackers are well-priced given their shot volume and quality — David and Larin both scored multiple times in the group stage, and Davies starting today creates more central space for both. South Africa's board is pure dart territory — they scored just once from open play across three WC games and rely entirely on counter-attack. If SA score today, it almost certainly comes from Makgopa or Appollis.
🇨🇦 Canada Goalscorer Picks
FOX Sports explicit: "Jonathan David is +165 to score against South Africa." RotoWire primary: "He is the value scorer on the card — the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0." ESPN FD live board shows +155 as the market tightens. David has 3 WC 2026 goals (hat-trick vs Qatar: 8 shots, 5 SoT, xG 2.96), 39 career international goals, and is Canada's PK taker. With Davies confirmed starting and pinning Mudau wide, David gets even more central space. SportsBetIO: "Jonathan David has registered four goals in his past four games." Check FD for the live price. $10→$25.50 at +155.
Heavy.com confirms +190 FD. Sports Interaction: "Cyle Larin has fully locked down the spot riding shotgun next to Jonathan David — he just seems to have the clutch gene, scoring Canada's opening goals against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar." Racing Post: "Larin should have at least two shots on target against South Africa." He is Canada's second striker in the 4-4-2 and the physical presence who thrives on crosses and cutbacks generated by Davies and Buchanan wide. At +190, he is the safer odds play with real goal threat. $10→$29.
ESPN FD confirms +320. SoccerLaduma: "Marsch has confirmed Davies starts in Los Angeles." Davies has 15 international goals — extraordinary for a left-back — and is known for marauding runs into the box that create genuine scoring opportunities. Bet365 notes he "could take up a more advanced position" meaning Davies may operate higher up the pitch than a traditional LB role. Against South Africa's Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns domestic level), Davies will have acres of space. At +320, backing him to convert one of those attacking runs into a goal has real value. $10→$42.
OddsTrader: Buchanan "rounds out the Canadian attack, worth a sprinkle." Heavy.com confirms +330 FD. Buchanan starts in the right midfield role and makes forward runs into the box from wide. With Johnston overlapping at RB and Buchanan driving forward from RM, South Africa's left flank will be under sustained attack — and Buchanan arriving late from deep is exactly the kind of late run that finds goals in tight games. $10→$42.
🇿🇦 South Africa Goalscorer Picks — Lottery Territory
Heavy.com confirms Makgopa at +480 FD — "most likely to score for South Africa." He is SA's starting lone striker in their 4-2-3-1 and the focal point of every South African attacking move. Played the full 90 vs South Korea. SportsBetIO backs "Evidence Makgopa over 0.5 shots on target +143 — he has had one or more shots on goal in back-to-back games." RotoWire: "Makgopa is the finisher who has to convert." If SA get a counter or set-piece, Makgopa is the man. $10→$58.
OddsTrader explicit: "One South African counter cashes Appollis." RotoWire: "South Africa's best hope of a goal is springing Oswin Appollis in transition at Canada's full-backs — his dribbling and directness give South Africa a genuine outlet on the break. He is the man most likely to spark an upset." Also SA's primary corner and free-kick taker (RotoWire WC set-piece guide). With Canada committing players forward in a game they're expected to dominate, there will be space behind for Appollis on the counter. At +500, this is the best SA lottery play. $10→$60.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · David +155 ESPN FD / +165 FOX FD / +190 RotoWire (line moving — check FD live) · Larin +190 Heavy.com FD · Promise David +190 ESPN FD · Oluwaseyi +235 ESPN FD · Davies +320 ESPN FD (✅ confirmed starting) · Buchanan +320 ESPN FD / +330 Heavy.com FD · Nelson/Shaffelburg +350 ESPN FD · Makgopa +480 Heavy.com FD explicit · Appollis +500 OddsTrader explicit · RotoWire: "Appollis most likely to spark upset" · ✅ Davies confirmed starting (Marsch/SoccerLaduma) · ❌ Koné broken leg · ❌ Zwane suspended · ✅ Mokoena returns · SA 1 open-play goal in 3 WC games · SoFi Stadium Inglewood LA · June 28 3PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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