South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

⚡ DAVIES CONFIRMED STARTING — CREATES CENTRAL SPACE FOR DAVID · DAVID 3 WC GOALS / HAT-TRICK vs QATAR / PK TAKER · LARIN 2 WC GOALS / CLUTCH GENE · DAVIES +320 VALUE ON ADVANCED LB ROLE · MAKGOPA +480 SA'S ONLY REAL GOAL THREAT · APPOLLIS +500 PACE ON COUNTER · SA SCORED 1 OPEN-PLAY GOAL IN 3 WC GAMES

ESPN confirms the full FD goalscorer board. FOX: "Jonathan David is +165 to score against South Africa." Heavy.com lists FD board explicitly: David, Larin, Buchanan for Canada; Makgopa +480 as SA's most likely scorer. OddsTrader names Makgopa and Appollis as SA's dart picks. RotoWire: "David is the value scorer on the card — the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0."