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South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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South Africa vs Canada Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026
South Africa vs Canada Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | FanDuel
⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY 3PM ET · SOFI STADIUM LOS ANGELES · FOX/FS1
Canada vs South Africa · FIFA World Cup 2026 · All Goalscorer Odds FanDuel

South Africa vs Canada: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

David +155–+165 · Larin +190 · Davies +320 · Makgopa +480 · Appollis +500

Davies CONFIRMED STARTING · David 3 WC goals · Larin 2 WC goals · SA rely on counter through Appollis

ESPN FD confirmed · FOX FD +165 David explicit · Heavy.com FD board confirmed · Must be 21+
J. David 🇨🇦
+155
Larin 🇨🇦
+190
Davies 🇨🇦 ✅
+320
Makgopa 🇿🇦
+480
Appollis 🇿🇦
+500
⚡ DAVIES CONFIRMED STARTING — CREATES CENTRAL SPACE FOR DAVID · DAVID 3 WC GOALS / HAT-TRICK vs QATAR / PK TAKER · LARIN 2 WC GOALS / CLUTCH GENE · DAVIES +320 VALUE ON ADVANCED LB ROLE · MAKGOPA +480 SA'S ONLY REAL GOAL THREAT · APPOLLIS +500 PACE ON COUNTER · SA SCORED 1 OPEN-PLAY GOAL IN 3 WC GAMES
ESPN confirms the full FD goalscorer board. FOX: "Jonathan David is +165 to score against South Africa." Heavy.com lists FD board explicitly: David, Larin, Buchanan for Canada; Makgopa +480 as SA's most likely scorer. OddsTrader names Makgopa and Appollis as SA's dart picks. RotoWire: "David is the value scorer on the card — the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0."
🔎 Goalscorer Context · Why These Odds Are Set This Way

This is a tight, low-scoring match by design. Both teams know one mistake ends their tournament. The total is 2.5 goals for a reason — the projection is 1-0 or 2-0 Canada, meaning at most two goalscorers land across 90 minutes. That concentrates value at the top of the board.

Canada's attackers are well-priced given their shot volume and quality — David and Larin both scored multiple times in the group stage, and Davies starting today creates more central space for both. South Africa's board is pure dart territory — they scored just once from open play across three WC games and rely entirely on counter-attack. If SA score today, it almost certainly comes from Makgopa or Appollis.

🇨🇦 Canada Goalscorer Picks

⭐ #1 PICK · FOX FD EXPLICIT +165 · ESPN FD +155 LIVE · 3 WC GOALS · HAT-TRICK vs QATAR · PK TAKER · DAVIES CREATES SPACE · CHECK FD FOR LIVE PRICE
Jonathan David · +155 to +165
ST · Canada · Juventus · ESPN FD +155 · FOX FD +165 · RotoWire +190 · Check FD live · $10→$25.50 at +155
+155
to +165 · check FD
3
WC 2026 goals
39
intl goals all-time
PK
Canada's taker

FOX Sports explicit: "Jonathan David is +165 to score against South Africa." RotoWire primary: "He is the value scorer on the card — the likeliest man to get the goal in a 1-0 or 2-0." ESPN FD live board shows +155 as the market tightens. David has 3 WC 2026 goals (hat-trick vs Qatar: 8 shots, 5 SoT, xG 2.96), 39 career international goals, and is Canada's PK taker. With Davies confirmed starting and pinning Mudau wide, David gets even more central space. SportsBetIO: "Jonathan David has registered four goals in his past four games." Check FD for the live price. $10→$25.50 at +155.

David Anytime +155–+165 — FOX FD explicit / RotoWire primary. 3 WC goals. PK taker. Davies creates space. Check FD live price.
💎 #2 CANADA · HEAVY.COM FD +190 · 2 WC GOALS · SCORED vs BOSNIA + QATAR · RACING POST "AT LEAST 2 SOT" · CLUTCH GENE · 90 CAPS/30 GOALS · $10→$29
Cyle Larin · +190
ST · Canada · Southampton · Heavy.com FD confirmed · $10→$29
+190
$10→$29

Heavy.com confirms +190 FD. Sports Interaction: "Cyle Larin has fully locked down the spot riding shotgun next to Jonathan David — he just seems to have the clutch gene, scoring Canada's opening goals against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar." Racing Post: "Larin should have at least two shots on target against South Africa." He is Canada's second striker in the 4-4-2 and the physical presence who thrives on crosses and cutbacks generated by Davies and Buchanan wide. At +190, he is the safer odds play with real goal threat. $10→$29.

Larin Anytime +190 — Heavy.com FD confirmed. 2 WC goals. Scored vs Bosnia + Qatar. "Clutch gene." $10→$29.
💎 VALUE DART · DAVIES +320 ESPN FD · ✅ CONFIRMED STARTING · 15 INTL GOALS · MOST DANGEROUS LB IN TOURNAMENT · ADVANCED ROLE · MUDAU FACES HIM ALL 90 · $10→$42
Alphonso Davies · +320 ✅
LB/LM · Canada · Bayern Munich · CONFIRMED STARTING · ESPN FD +320 · $10→$42
+320
$10→$42

ESPN FD confirms +320. SoccerLaduma: "Marsch has confirmed Davies starts in Los Angeles." Davies has 15 international goals — extraordinary for a left-back — and is known for marauding runs into the box that create genuine scoring opportunities. Bet365 notes he "could take up a more advanced position" meaning Davies may operate higher up the pitch than a traditional LB role. Against South Africa's Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns domestic level), Davies will have acres of space. At +320, backing him to convert one of those attacking runs into a goal has real value. $10→$42.

Davies Anytime +320 — ✅ confirmed starting. 15 intl goals from LB. Advanced role. Mudau can't contain him. $10→$42.
🎯 DART · BUCHANAN +320 ESPN FD / +330 HEAVY.COM FD · RM IN 4-4-2 · PACE ON RIGHT CHANNEL · SA LEFT FLANK UNDER SUSTAINED ATTACK · $10→$42
Tajon Buchanan · +320
RM · Canada · Villarreal · ESPN FD +320 / Heavy.com +330 · $10→$42
+320
$10→$42

OddsTrader: Buchanan "rounds out the Canadian attack, worth a sprinkle." Heavy.com confirms +330 FD. Buchanan starts in the right midfield role and makes forward runs into the box from wide. With Johnston overlapping at RB and Buchanan driving forward from RM, South Africa's left flank will be under sustained attack — and Buchanan arriving late from deep is exactly the kind of late run that finds goals in tight games. $10→$42.

Buchanan Anytime +320 — FD confirmed. RM in 4-4-2. Pace on right channel. Wide-forward dart. $10→$42.

🇿🇦 South Africa Goalscorer Picks — Lottery Territory

SA scored just once from open play across three WC games. OddsTrader: "South Africa's long shots are pure lottery loot — Evidence Makgopa at +480 and Oswin Appollis at +500 are the men most likely to nick that one counter-attacking goal Bafana lives on. If South Africa scores, it probably comes from this pool." Small stake only on SA picks.
🎯 SA DART #1 · HEAVY.COM FD +480 EXPLICIT · SA'S LONE STRIKER · ALL SA ATTACKS ROUTE THROUGH HIM · SPORTSGAMBLER SOT PICK · $10→$58
Evidence Makgopa · +480
ST · South Africa · Orlando Pirates · Heavy.com FD confirmed · $10→$58
+480
$10→$58

Heavy.com confirms Makgopa at +480 FD — "most likely to score for South Africa." He is SA's starting lone striker in their 4-2-3-1 and the focal point of every South African attacking move. Played the full 90 vs South Korea. SportsBetIO backs "Evidence Makgopa over 0.5 shots on target +143 — he has had one or more shots on goal in back-to-back games." RotoWire: "Makgopa is the finisher who has to convert." If SA get a counter or set-piece, Makgopa is the man. $10→$58.

Makgopa Anytime +480 — Heavy.com FD explicit. SA's starting lone striker. All SA attacks route through him. $10→$58.
🎯 SA DART #2 · ODDSINDEX +500 · ROTOWIRE: "MOST LIKELY TO SPARK UPSET" · PACE ON COUNTER · CORNER/FK TAKER · CANADIAN RBs VULNERABLE ON BREAK · $10→$60
Oswin Appollis · +500
LW · South Africa · Orlando Pirates · OddsTrader +500 · $10→$60
+500
$10→$60

OddsTrader explicit: "One South African counter cashes Appollis." RotoWire: "South Africa's best hope of a goal is springing Oswin Appollis in transition at Canada's full-backs — his dribbling and directness give South Africa a genuine outlet on the break. He is the man most likely to spark an upset." Also SA's primary corner and free-kick taker (RotoWire WC set-piece guide). With Canada committing players forward in a game they're expected to dominate, there will be space behind for Appollis on the counter. At +500, this is the best SA lottery play. $10→$60.

Appollis Anytime +500 — OddsTrader / RotoWire "most likely to spark upset." Pace on counter. SA's main threat. $10→$60.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds · South Africa vs Canada · FanDuel
🇨🇦 Canada
⭐ Jonathan David
ST · 3 WC goals · PK taker · ESPN FD +155 / FOX FD +165 — line moving, check FD
+155
to +165
💎 Cyle Larin
ST · 2 WC goals · scored vs Bosnia + Qatar · Racing Post: "at least 2 SoT" · Heavy.com FD
+190
Promise David (sub)
FW · scored vs Switzerland off bench · live threat as sub 2H
+190
Tani Oluwaseyi
FW sub · Villarreal · dart pick off bench
+235
💎 Alphonso Davies ✅ STARTS
LB/LM · confirmed starting · 15 intl goals · advanced role · Mudau overmatched
+320
🎯 Tajon Buchanan
RM · Villarreal · pace on right · ESPN FD +320 / Heavy.com +330
+320
Jayden Nelson · Jacob Shaffelburg
Sub options · long dart territory
+350
🇿🇦 South Africa · Small stake only · 1 open-play WC goal in 3 games
🎯 Evidence Makgopa
ST · lone striker · all SA attacks route through him · Heavy.com FD +480
+480
🎯 Oswin Appollis
LW · pace on counter · RotoWire "most likely to spark upset" · corner/FK taker
+500
FanDuel Sportsbook · South Africa vs Canada · Round of 32 · 3PM ET TODAY
Bet Anytime Goalscorer on FanDuel
David +155–+165 · Larin +190 · Davies +320 · Makgopa +480 · Appollis +500
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · David +155 ESPN FD / +165 FOX FD / +190 RotoWire (line moving — check FD live) · Larin +190 Heavy.com FD · Promise David +190 ESPN FD · Oluwaseyi +235 ESPN FD · Davies +320 ESPN FD (✅ confirmed starting) · Buchanan +320 ESPN FD / +330 Heavy.com FD · Nelson/Shaffelburg +350 ESPN FD · Makgopa +480 Heavy.com FD explicit · Appollis +500 OddsTrader explicit · RotoWire: "Appollis most likely to spark upset" · ✅ Davies confirmed starting (Marsch/SoccerLaduma) · ❌ Koné broken leg · ❌ Zwane suspended · ✅ Mokoena returns · SA 1 open-play goal in 3 WC games · SoFi Stadium Inglewood LA · June 28 3PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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