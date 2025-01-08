Sony Open in Hawaii: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch
The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for this week's Sony Open in Hawaii.
Find out how to watch the event, and check out the golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.
Sony Open in Hawaii Tee Times
Here are the Round 1 Tee Times for The Sony Open in Hawaii.
Time
Tee
Golfer 1
Golfer 2
Golfer 3
|12:10 PM
|1
|Henrik Norlander
|Rico Hoey
|David Skinns
|12:10 PM
|10
|Harris English
|Keith Mitchell
|Adam Hadwin
|12:20 PM
|1
|Andrew Putnam
|Doug Ghim
|Carson Young
|12:20 PM
|10
|James Hahn
|Andrew Novak
|Sam Stevens
|12:30 PM
|1
|Thomas Detry
|Ben Griffin
|Patrick Fishburn
|12:30 PM
|10
|Kevin Streelman
|Patrick Rodgers
|Mark Hubbard
|12:40 PM
|1
|Taylor Moore
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Webb Simpson
How to Watch the Sony Open in Hawaii
Here's how to watch and listen to each round of this week's event. (All times Eastern.)
Round 1 - Thursday, January 9th
Television
- 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)
PGA TOUR LIVE
- 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)
PGA TOUR RADIO
- 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (SiriusXM)
Round 2 - Friday, January 10th
Television
- 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)
PGA TOUR LIVE
- 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)
PGA TOUR RADIO
- 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (SiriusXM)
Round 3 - Saturday, January 11th
Television
- 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports App)
PGA TOUR LIVE
- 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)
PGA TOUR RADIO
- 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)
Round 4 - Sunday, January 12th
Television
- 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
- 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports App)
PGA TOUR LIVE
- 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)
PGA TOUR RADIO
- 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)
Sony Open in Hawaii Betting Odds
Here are the odds for the Sony Open in Hawaii, as of Wednesday, January 8th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Win Only
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+900
|Corey Conners
|+1400
|Tom Kim
|+2000
|Russell Henley
|+2000
|Maverick McNealy
|+2500
|Keegan Bradley
|+2800
|Robert MacIntyre
|+3000
