Sony Open in Hawaii: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for this week's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Sony Open in Hawaii Tee Times

Here are the Round 1 Tee Times for The Sony Open in Hawaii.

Time Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3 12:10 PM 1 Henrik Norlander Rico Hoey David Skinns 12:10 PM 10 Harris English Keith Mitchell Adam Hadwin 12:20 PM 1 Andrew Putnam Doug Ghim Carson Young 12:20 PM 10 James Hahn Andrew Novak Sam Stevens 12:30 PM 1 Thomas Detry Ben Griffin Patrick Fishburn 12:30 PM 10 Kevin Streelman Patrick Rodgers Mark Hubbard 12:40 PM 1 Taylor Moore Mackenzie Hughes Webb Simpson View Full Table ChevronDown

How to Watch the Sony Open in Hawaii

Here's how to watch and listen to each round of this week's event. (All times Eastern.)

Round 1 - Thursday, January 9th

Television

7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 2 - Friday, January 10th

Television

7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 3 - Saturday, January 11th

Television

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports App)

PGA TOUR LIVE

1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 4 - Sunday, January 12th

Television

4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports App)

PGA TOUR LIVE

1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Sony Open in Hawaii Betting Odds

Here are the odds for the Sony Open in Hawaii, as of Wednesday, January 8th.

Win Only FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Hideki Matsuyama +900 Corey Conners +1400 Tom Kim +2000 Russell Henley +2000 Maverick McNealy +2500 Keegan Bradley +2800 Robert MacIntyre +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

