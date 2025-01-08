FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

Sony Open in Hawaii: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Sony Open in Hawaii: Tee Times, Betting Odds, and How to Watch

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for this week's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Find out how to watch the event, and check out the golf betting odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook to stay up to date.

Sony Open in Hawaii Tee Times

Here are the Round 1 Tee Times for The Sony Open in Hawaii.

Time
Tee
Golfer 1
Golfer 2
Golfer 3
12:10 PM1Henrik NorlanderRico HoeyDavid Skinns
12:10 PM10Harris EnglishKeith MitchellAdam Hadwin
12:20 PM1Andrew PutnamDoug GhimCarson Young
12:20 PM10James HahnAndrew NovakSam Stevens
12:30 PM1Thomas DetryBen GriffinPatrick Fishburn
12:30 PM10Kevin StreelmanPatrick RodgersMark Hubbard
12:40 PM1Taylor MooreMackenzie HughesWebb Simpson

How to Watch the Sony Open in Hawaii

Here's how to watch and listen to each round of this week's event. (All times Eastern.)

Round 1 - Thursday, January 9th

Television

  • 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 2 - Friday, January 10th

Television

  • 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports app)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 3 - Saturday, January 11th

Television

  • 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
  • 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports App)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Round 4 - Sunday, January 12th

Television

  • 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports App)
  • 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Golf Channel or NBC Sports App)

PGA TOUR LIVE

  • 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Featured Group Coverage on ESPN+)

PGA TOUR RADIO

  • 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (SiriusXM)

Sony Open in Hawaii Betting Odds

Here are the odds for the Sony Open in Hawaii, as of Wednesday, January 8th. For current golf odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Win Only
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Hideki Matsuyama+900
Corey Conners+1400
Tom Kim+2000
Russell Henley+2000
Maverick McNealy+2500
Keegan Bradley+2800
Robert MacIntyre+3000

