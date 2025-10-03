Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 7

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign has arrived.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Best Bets for Matchweek 7

Sunderland at Manchester United

Well, it's only Matchweek 7, and it already feels like Ruben Amorim's job is on the line on Saturday.

Heading into an international break, Amorim may be out of a job if United fail to beat promoted Sunderland. Despite Sunderland starting well, I think United can take all three points, and Bryan Mbeumo figures to be a big part of it.

United should have their first-choice front three of Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha for this one, and that's not something they've had often this season. That should be a big help as United try to break down a Sunderland defense that has allowed just four goals through six matches.

The Black Cats' results have been excellent, but they have been a little fortunate defensively as they've permitted 6.9 expected goals (xG), per FBRef. It's the opposite for the Red Devils. Although United's results have been blah, they have created the most xG in the league (11.8).

This will also be the toughest away game yet for Sunderland in their return to the top flight. In Sunderland's last two away fixtures, they gave up 1.8 xG at Palace and 1.6 xG at Forest despite getting good results.

Mbeumo has been solid for United this year and is maybe their best player. He's totaled multiple shot-creating actions -- according to FBRef -- in every league match. In a similar matchup at home against Burnley in Matchweek 3, Mbeumo recorded a goal with two shots on target.

He can contribute to a goal on Saturday, and I also like Mbeumo to put at least two shots on target at +155 odds.

Burnley at Aston Villa

We hit on Villa last week, and I'm going back to the well as I think their slow start to the campaign is being overrated a bit.

Winners of three straight matches across all competitions, Villa is starting to look like the Villa we've been used to in recent years. They netted three goals in their last home EPL match versus Fulham, and their final fixture before the international break is a friendly matchup at home against Burnley.

Morgan Rogers is a vital piece to Villa's attack, and he's played 90 minutes in each of the past three victories. He picked up an assist in the win over Fulham, and he's been credited with a total of nine shot-creating actions across the three wins.

Burnley have allowed the most xG in the league (12.3) through six matches. Away from home, they've conceded 11 goals in three games.

This is about as good of a matchup as you can get in the EPL this season, and I like Rogers to score or assist in Sunday's clash.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for ANY wager on any soccer matches taking place on October 3rd through 5th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.