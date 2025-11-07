Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 11

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign is rolling along.

Premier League Best Bets for Matchweek 11

Arsenal at Sunderland

Arsenal have been a machine lately, but this should be a tough matchup at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland are off to a superb start this season. That pushes me toward under 2.5 goals.

As I highlighted a week ago when we hit on under 2.5 goals in Arsenal-Burnley, the Gunners have been out of this world defensively. They haven't given up a goal since September 28th, a span of eight matches across all competitions. It's just incredible.

Obviously, the Gunners' defense leads to low-scoring matches, but in addition to that, Arsenal's general style of play should help our cause, too, as Mikel Arteta's side usually gets pretty conservative once they get a lead, which was saw in said Burnley game as they didn't create many chances in the second half after jumping out to a 2-0 first-half advantage.

Sunderland should help the under, too. They've played 10 matches in the league, and those matches have featured just 20 total goals as the Black Cats have allowed the fourth-fewest expected goals (xG) defensively while creating the fifth-fewest in xG in attack, per FBRef.

This should be a hard-fought game where clear chances are hard to come by.

Newcastle at Brentford

Newcastle have struggled mightily on the road this season and are also having a tough time balancing the demands of the Champions League alongside their EPL pursuits. Both of those factors are at play in this clash at Brentford.

Away from home, Newcastle are winless and have amassed only three points through five EPL matches. They've scored just three total goals in those five matches and have failed to net more than one goal in any of them.

As for balancing the UCL and the EPL, it's been hard for the Magpies, who just played midweek Wednesday in the Champions League. In their one road match immediately following a Champions League fixture, Newcastle created a measly 0.2 xG in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

Brentford are in good form at home despite a difficult schedule. Over their past three home games, they've beaten both Manchester United and Liverpool while losing 1-0 to Manchester City. They've conceded six goals over five home matches.

I don't mind Brentford's moneyline (+185) or under 2.5 goals (+106), but ultimately, I think the best way to back this match is Newcastle under 1.5 goals.

