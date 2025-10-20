2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 10/21/25

The 2025-26 edition of the Champions League has arrived, pitting Europe's best sides against each other.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for the upcoming matches?

Tuesday's Best Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Atletico Madrid at Arsenal

Arsenal may be the best defensive team in the league. With a good Atletico Madrid side listed at just -148 to score a goal Tuesday at the Emirates, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving the Gunners defense a lot of respect -- maybe too much respect.

It's hard to quibble with the Gunners' defensive output in the Premier League. Through eight EPL matches, they've conceded just three goals, one of which was a worldie free kick at Liverpool.

With that said, this isn't the same old Atleti. They've already had a road UCL match against a similar quality of foe to Arsenal when they played at Anfield, and that match featured five goals -- two by Atletico. They also had a 5-2 victory over Real Madrid and have scored a goal in every single match this season across all competitions, including 16 over nine La Liga fixtures.

Spearheaded in attack by Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann, Atleti can score Tuesday at Arsenal.

Manchester City at Villareal

In another La Liga-Premier League clash, I like Phil Foden to score or assist.

Foden has been in much better form than what we saw last season. That hasn't yet turned into a boatload of goals and assists -- two goals and two assists across all competitions -- but they're coming.

Last weekend against Everton, Foden notched a hockey assist on both of Manchester City's goals and was credited with five shot-creating actions, per FBRef. He was unlucky not to tally an assist, and that's been a theme for him as he's recorded 29 shot-creating actions over his last seven starts.

Villareal's last three matches have all seen exactly four goals scored as they prefer an attacking, open style. That should suit City perfectly, and as long as Foden starts, he should be able to generate chances for red-hot striker Erling Haaland.

