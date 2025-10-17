Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 8

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign has arrived.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Best Bets for Matchweek 8

Newcastle at Brighton

I think there are a few factors working against Newcastle in this Saturday clash at Brighton.

For one, Brighton are a good side, so it's a difficult away matchup.

In addition to that, it's not just a normal away trip -- it's one of the longest away trips Newcastle have as they head all the way down to the south coast for this one.

Plus, this match comes right after an international break where Newcastle have had several key players away on national-team duty, including some who traveled all the way to Japan and South Korea with Brazil.

To me, it all adds up to Newcastle being in a difficult spot on Saturday, and I think they should be slight underdogs instead of being slight favorites -- which pushes me to back Brighton to win at +165 odds.

Everton at Manchester City

After a down campaign last season, Foden is starting to look like his usual self, and he's in a smash spot at home against Everton.

City have quietly scored the most goals in the league through seven matches, including eight goals across three home fixtures. They're -215 to score at least twice versus Everton, a side has allowed two goals in each of its last two away matches (at Wolves and at Liverpool).

While Foden has just one goal and no assists through four league starts, he's been better than those numbers would have you believe. He's been credited with 3.1 shot creating actions per 90 minutes in EPL play, according to FBRef, and he's tallied at least three shot creating actions in three of his past four EPL matches.

He's turned his creative play into goals and assists -- just not in league matches, as he's got a goal and two assists across Champions League and League Cup games.

With City in a good matchup at home, Foden can contribute to a goal on Saturday, and it certainly helps that he's playing alongside a red-hot Erling Haaland, who has nine league goals already this season.

