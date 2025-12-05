2 Best Bets to Win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was held today, setting the stage for next summer's tournament.

While we're still a ways away from the first ball being kicked -- opening match is June 11 -- it's not too early to place some World Cup futures bets via FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup betting odds.

With that in mind, here are my two favorite bets to win the 2026 World Cup.

Who Will Win the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Is it actually coming home?

England have flirted with lifting a major trophy in recent tournaments. I think they have nearly all the pieces in place to get over the line this summer.

To Win the 2026 World Cup Odds Spain +410 England +600 France +700 Brazil +700 Argentina +800 Portugal +1100 Germany +1200 View Full Table ChevronDown

Talent is not an issue. From Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in attacking positions to Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield, England can roll out a front six that is as good as anyone's. Their depth is silly -- players such as Phil Foden, Eberechi Eze and Cole Palmer might not crack the starting lineup.

England breezed through qualification, and that's an understatement. The Three Lions didn't allow a single goal across eight qualification matches while netting 22.

In their last major tournament, England mostly looked out of whack at Euro 2024, getting to the final despite fairly blah performances in the knockout rounds. That just goes to show how good England are -- they didn't play all that well at Euro 2024 and were tied 1-1 in the second half of the final before losing to Spain.

I think they've upgraded at manager since those Euros, swapping out Gareth Southgate for Thomas Tuchel, a world-class manager who has won some of the biggest trophies at club level.

My lone worry with England is their defense. Their back five -- particularly their center-backs and goalie -- aren't as good as what they have going forward. However, goalie Jordan Pickford has consistently performed well for England while Marc Guehi has become a top-shelf center-back and will surely be playing for an elite club 12 months from now.

All in all, England check a ton of boxes, and with the Three Lions going deep into every recent major tournament starting with the 2018 World Cup, including a pair of defeats in Euro finals, I like these +600 odds for England to win the 2026 World Cup.

If you like underdogs, the World Cup isn't for you.

Only eight different countries have been able to claim the crown throughout the 26-edition history of the tournament. A quick glance at the 2026 World Cup odds above tells you this tourney is probably going to be like the others.

With that said, I think Netherlands have a fighting chance to win their first World Cup, and I find their +2000 odds intriguing.

The 2026 World Cup arrives as a good time for the Dutch roster as their older players are still playing at a high level while a younger batch of players has emerged to supplement what was already a good core.

That can be seen at the back as 34-year-old superstar Virgil van Dijk can anchor the back four alongside 24-year-old Micky van de Ven, and those two will likely play in front of 23-year-old keeper Bart Verbruggen -- all three of whom ply their trade in the Premier League.

Netherlands have an argument for the best midfield three in the world in Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders, with Xavi Simons an option in either midfield or the front three.

With Denzel Dumfries and Jurrien Timber at their disposal, they also have an elite full-back pairing. Dumfries has been one of the world's best full-backs for some time while Timber has turned into a do-it-all monster for Arsenal.

The attack is the weak spot for this side. But Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen and Cody Gakpo offer some punch, especially if Gakpo can get into good form, and Dumfries is plenty capable of bombing forward to offer an attacking boost.

This is the first 48-team World Cup in history, and maybe the addition of 16 extra teams will lead to a less chalky tourney. Time will tell. But either way, Netherlands have the talent to be a real force at this tournament, and they're better -- on paper -- than the Dutch side that pushed eventual winners Argentina to penalties in Qatar.

