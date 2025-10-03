2 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Liverpool at Chelsea

Within a single soccer match, the betting options are abundant.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Saturday's 12:30 p.m. ET clash between Liverpool and Chelsea?

Liverpool vs. Chelsea EPL Betting Picks

Going by results, Liverpool are off to a pretty great start in the league, taking 15 of a possible 18 points en route to a spot atop the table. But it hasn't been smooth sailing as the Reds have relied on a slew of late goals and sit just fifth in the league in expected goal (xG) differential (+2.1), per FBRef.

That's actually the exact same xG differential as Chelsea, and I think the Blues -- backed by a Stamford Bridge crowd -- will play Liverpool to a draw on Saturday.

Liverpool's big summer transfer window still looks amazing on paper, but the pieces haven't quite clicked on the pitch. That's really shown itself in attack as the Reds have mustered just 9.9 xG -- seventh-most in the league. That's a pretty underwhelming output given how much talent Liverpool have, and while I have no doubts the Reds will improve as the campaign progresses, they're clearly not in form right now.

Of course, Chelsea aren't the most reliable bunch, either. They've been beaten in three of their past five matches across all competitions and have lost the xG battle in five straight outings in which the xG numbers are recorded (FBRef doesn't have xG for the cup match with Lincoln City). With that said, Chelsea's recent results are skewed a bit by them having a man sent off in two consecutive EPL matches.

This may not be a pretty match as Chelsea are sans Cole Palmer while Alisson is out for Liverpool. But both sides still have a lot of quality, and Chelsea are catching Liverpool at a good time. In addition to their shaky form, the Reds just had to play in Turkey midweek in the Champions League while Chelsea had their UCL match at home.

Pedro's Chelsea career is off to a really nice start, and he can keep it going versus Liverpool.

Through six league starts, Pedro has two goals and three assists. He's averaging 0.88 goals plus assists per 90 minutes and is doing it without taking penalties. If we go back and include the Club World Cup, you can tack on three more goals for Pedro, who has been all Chelsea could've hoped for when they added him to the mix this summer.

Liverpool's defense has been just OK so far. Across all competitions, they have kept only two clean sheets, including allowing two goals and a whopping 2.9 xG at Crystal Palace last weekend. Also, as mentioned above, they'll be without Alisson on Saturday.

With Palmer sidelined, Chelsea's attack should be even more reliant on Pedro, and he can notch a goal or assist against an out-of-form Liverpool defense.

