Single-Game NFL DFS Picks: Monday Night (Titans at Dolphins)

Between the Tennessee Titans coming in winless and the Miami Dolphins already on their third starting quarterback, this feels like a game that could use some single-game DFS lineups to spice things up. Per the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dolphins are 2.5-point home favorites, and the matchup has a middling 37.5 over/under.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL DFS Single-Game Picks

MVP Candidates

De'Von Achane ($15,500) has been Miami's featured back with Raheem Mostert ($10,500) out the past two games. Achane logged an absurd 36 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) in Week 2 but saw that dip to 21 in a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. This matchup promises to be much closer, which should bump up De'Von's outlook despite the revolving door at quarterback. Even with his fluctuating workload, he's averaging 107.7 scrimmage yards per game and is the top MVP option in what could be an ugly game. Mostert is officially listed as questionable, but comments from coach Mike McDaniel make it sound unlikely that he'll play.

Will Levis ($13,000) has struggled this season, averaging -0.44 expected points added per drop back while owning the league's highest sack rate (13.8%). The good news is the Dolphins should be an easier matchup than the opponents he's faced thus far, as Miami is numberFire's 27th-ranked adjusted pass defense. While it's hard to give Levis a ringing endorsement, he's showing the second-best score in our NFL DFS projections.

Tony Pollard ($12,500) is getting the majority of chances in Titans' backfield, recording 24, 29, and 14 adjusted opportunities with a 64.9% snap rate. He figures to be on the higher end of that range in a contest where Tennessee shouldn't find themselves in a big hole.

We've seen back-to-back duds from Tyreek Hill ($15,000) due to his QB situation, but we know he can still post a big score with just a handful of chunk plays. Our model projects him for a game-high 8.9 targets, and he's also showing the highest receiving yardage prop line (50.5).

Given that Tyler Huntley ($13,500) was signed to the team just a couple of weeks ago, expectations probably shouldn't be very high, but he's demonstrated some rushing upside in his past starts. He ran for 40 yards filling in for Lamar Jackson in Week 18 last season. Given the circumstances, Huntley might not see a very high MVP roster percentage for a QB, which is intriguing in and of itself.

Flex Targets

Calvin Ridley ($11,500) -- Ridley leads Tennessee in route rate (77.8%), target share (18.2%), and air yards share (48.0%). He posted 22.7 FanDuel points in Week 2, so he does have some MVP potential if Levis can play well.

Jaylen Waddle ($11,000) -- Much like Tyreek Hill, Waddle's output has plummeted without Tua Tagovailoa under center. He's still projected for the second-most targets tonight (6.7), though.

DeAndre Hopkins ($10,000) -- Hopkins has seen his route rate go up since Week 1, but he's still averaged just 45.6% over the last two games. Despite that, he's coming off a season-high 16.3 FanDuel points in Week 3 and led the team with 7 targets. He could have sneaky upside if his role gets another bump tonight.

Miami Dophins D/ST ($9,500) -- Levis has already logged 15 sacks, 5 interceptions, and 3 fumbles this year. Miami might not have a top-flight defense, but they could shine in this particular matchup.

Jason Sanders ($9,000) and Nick Folk ($9,000) -- A low-total game like this could turn into a FG-heavy contest, so both kickers should be considered as value plays.

Tyjae Spears ($8,500) -- Spears is averaging 10.7 adjusted opportunities per game with a 37.4% snap rate. He hasn't reached double-digit FanDuel points in any of the first three games, but the workload is solid for the salary.

Tyler Boyd ($7,500) -- While Boyd has a 74.4% route rate and 15.9% target share, he hasn't hit even 5.0 FanDuel points in a game and has an underwhelming 14.9% air yards share. He likely needs a touchdown to crack the optimal lineup.

