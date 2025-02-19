Single-Game NBA DFS Picks: Hornets at Lakers (2/19/25)

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's single-game slate on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Hornets-Lakers

Game Preview

Spread: Lakers -12.5 (-110)

Total: 227.5 (-110)

Hornets-Lakers Studs to Target

Luka Doncic ($15,500) -- Ahead of Wednesday's showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets, Lakers' head coach JJ Redick revealed that Luka Doncic likely won't be on a minutes restriction moving forward. At the same time, LeBron James is questionable to play due to ankle and foot injuries that kept him sidelined for Sunday's All-Star Game.

Along with the Hornets giving up the 9th-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (50.9) over their last seven contests, they are 28th in three-point rate allowed (44.2%) and 19th in free-throw rate allowed (25.2%). Our projections have Luka forecasted for the most FDPs (54.9) on Wednesday's single-game slate.

LaMelo Ball ($15,000) -- At the moment, LaMelo Ball is probable to play for Charlotte on Wednesday despite the dynamic guard dealing with a lingering ankle injury. If Ball is able to play his typical minutes, he's in a decent spot against a Lakers squad that is 27th in assist rate allowed (65.9%).

Despite Los Angeles permitting the seventh-fewest FDPs per game to PGs (45.1) over their last 15 games, they are coughing up the ninth-most steals per game (1.9) to the position during that span. FanDuel Research's projections have Ball listed as the fourth-best point-per-dollar play (2.9x value) on the slate.

Hornets-Lakers Mid-Range Options

Austin Reaves ($12,500) -- If LeBron is either limited or ruled out on Wednesday, Austin Reaves has been performing well in an expanded role. Before the All-Star break, Reaves notched 44-plus FDPs in three of his last six outings, which includes a performance where he scored 68.9 FDPs versus the Indiana Pacers when James was sidelined.

While Doncic figures to handle most of the usage moving forward, Reaves has performed well as a primary facilitator this season, producing a career-best 6.2 APG on a career-high 23.3% usage rate. According to FantasyLabs' On/Off tool, Reaves owns a 39.0% usage rate and 30.8% assist rate whenever James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and Max Christie haven't been on the court for the Lakers this season, so it's crucial to keep tabs on LeBron's status.

Mark Williams ($11,500) -- Mark Williams thought he was headed to the Lakers via trade before a failed physical nixed the deal, forcing him to head back to the Hornets. While Williams hasn't suited up since the failed trade, he's ironically probable to return for Charlotte on Wednesday.

If Williams receives around 30-plus minutes, he's in a fantastic spot against a Los Angeles team that is 22nd in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.6%) and 18th in offensive rebound rate allowed (25.3%). Despite our projections having Williams playing 27.0 minutes, it has him listed as the fifth-best point-per-dollar play (2.8x value), putting him right behind Ball.

Hornets-Lakers Value Plays

Nick Smith Jr. ($8,500) -- Given the injuries on the Hornets, even with Ball expected to play on Wednesday, they'll need other guys to step up in the scoring department. With Tre Mann and Brandon Miller inactive for Charlotte, Nick Smith Jr. has started in each of his last 14 appearances.

Across that 14-game span, Smith is logging 12.8 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 2.9 APG, while he's tallied 25-plus FDPs in four of his last six contests. Aside from Smith, Moussa Diabate ($7,500) and Josh Green ($7,500) are the other salary-saving options from the Hornets who are worth using to fit the high-salary studs.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($6,500) -- Whenever the Lakers are fully healthy, Dorian Finney-Smith will likely be relegated to the bench. However, if LeBron is unable to play on Wednesday, Finney-Smith could either join the starting five or see increased minutes off the bench to fill the forward spots.

At nearly the minimum salary, Finney-Smith has logged 25-plus minutes and 16-plus FDPs in four of his last five games. Even before James' status is decided, our projections have Finney-Smith sitting as the second-best point-per-dollar play (3.3x value) on the slate, placing him slightly behind Doncic.

