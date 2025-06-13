Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thunder vs. Pacers for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Thunder-Pacers in Game 4

Game Preview

Spread: Thunder -6

Thunder -6 Total: 225.5

225.5 Pace Rankings Oklahoma City: 5th Indiana: 7th



Thunder-Pacers DFS Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($17,000) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the best floor/ceiling combination for DFS, so he's an easy click even with the massive salary. Though he's coming off his worst game of the Finals, SGA has averaged 54.4 FanDuel points (FDP) per game this series. He's gone for 30-plus real-world points in two of three games while amassing 11 total stocks (steals plus blocks). His salary makes him less appealing in the MVP slot, though there's enough low-salary value to make it work.

Tyrese Haliburton ($13,200) -- Tyrese Haliburton had his best game of the Finals last time out, recording 22 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds -- good for 54.3 FDP. That's more than enough to put him in contention for the 1.5x MVP slot, especially with how well he's played in Indiana. Haliburton's averaged 45.1 FDP per game at home this postseason despite an ugly 28.9% mark from three. He's the most likely candidate to edge SGA as the game's top fantasy scorer fresh off a breakout performance in Game 3.

Thunder-Pacers DFS Mid-Range Options

Pascal Siakam ($11,200) -- Pascal Siakam has been rock-solid for DFS these Finals, totaling at least 33 FDP in all three games. He's yet to have one of those 50-FDP ceiling games we saw in the Eastern Conference Finals but is coming off a series-high 43.2 FDP. I question whether there's enough upside to warrant MVP consideration at his salary, though his floor is high enough I'm happy to slot him into a UTIL slot with several value names at the bottom.

Chet Holmgren ($8,600) -- Now that's the Chet Holmgren we've been waiting for. After a pair of quiet games to kick off the Finals, Chet popped for 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 37 FDP across 34 minutes -- his highest minute total since the Western Conference Semifinals. Though OKC lost despite Holmgren's strong effort, he figures to continue to serve as a focal point going forward. I'd prefer to deploy Chet as a way of fading heavy SGA roster rates, but the do-it-all big man has a low enough salary to fit into any sort of build for Game 4.

Thunder-Pacers DFS Value Plays

Alex Caruso ($4,800) -- Alex Caruso has consistently outperformed his DFS salary this series, and I wouldn't expect that to change given his $4,800 tag in Game 4. Caruso's played at least 27 minutes in all three Finals games after averaging just 22.3 across the first three rounds, so there's going to be plenty of opportunity here. That's especially true considering he's fresh off a 20-point outing in Game 3 -- tied for his highest scoring mark all season -- in which Caruso cracked double-digit shot attempts for just the seventh time all season. It's unlikely the scoring holds, but his all-around contributions make him a strong salary saver assuming the minutes remain steady.

Obi Toppin ($2,600) -- Indiana has several strong values to consider in DFS, and I'm not opposed to rostering two of Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell, and Bennedict Mathurin to make SGA's salary work. But if you're only looking at one Pacer reserve, my lean is with Toppin. The springy forward played a postseason-high 28 minutes in their Game 3 win, finishing with 20+ FDP for the third time in the last four games. Obi's three highest postseason minute totals have come in those last four games, so there's a safer floor here than you'd think for someone with a sub-$3,000 salary.

