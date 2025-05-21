Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Pacers vs. Knicks for Game 1

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Pacers-Knicks in Game 1

Game Preview

Spread: Knicks -4.5

Total: 223.5

Pace Rankings: Pacers (7th), Knicks (26th)

Pacers-Knicks Studs to Target

Jalen Brunson ($21,300 MVP/$14,200 UTIL) -- Jalen Brunson had back-to-back quiet outings to conclude the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the Boston Celtics, but he's still managed to score 43-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in 7 of his 12 starts in these playoffs. With this being pace-up spot and the Pacers' D posting the second-highest free throw rate allowed (31.5%) of teams in the postseason, I'm anticipating Brunson being ultra-aggressive at home in Game 1.

Tyrese Haliburton ($21,000 MVP/$14,000 UTIL) -- There are times where Tyrese Haliburton is a bit too passive, but the Pacers can't afford for him to take a backseat in this series at any moment. Along with Haliburton averaging 17.0 PPG, 9.0 APG, and 1.0 SPG against the Knicks during the regular season, FanDuel Research's projections have the dynamic guard tied for the most FDPs (44.4) alongside Brunson for Wednesday's clash.

Pacers-Knicks Mid-Range Options

Josh Hart ($14,100 MVP/$9,400 UTIL) -- Josh Hart does a bit of everything for the Knicks, and this is a perfect series for him to contribute in a variety of categories, especially with the Pacers operating at a brisk pace. Upon recording a triple-double en route to 37.7 FDPs in Game 6 against the Celtics last round, Hart has notched 34-plus FDPs in 7 of his 12 contests amid New York's playoff run.

Myles Turner ($13,800 MVP/$9,200 UTIL) -- Staying out of trouble is crucial for Myles Turner in this series because he can rack up FDPs quickly via blocks if he can remain on the court. Not only are the Knicks permitting the third-most blocks per game (6.1) of the teams in the playoffs, but Turner has tallied multiple blocks in seven of his eight postseason appearances where he's logged 25-plus minutes.

Pacers-Knicks Value Plays

Aaron Nesmith ($9,300 MVP/$6,200 UTIL) -- Aaron Nesmith has been a stellar role player for the Pacers amid the team's postseason push, supplying 26-plus FDPs in five of his last eight starts in the playoffs. Considering that Nesmith is averaging 14.6 PPG and 6.5 RPG in 29.6 minutes per game throughout the playoffs, he could be a salary-saving, contrarian MVP option who can help us fit in some of the high-salary studs in this matchup. Our Annie Nader likes him in the NBA player props market.

Mitchell Robinson ($5,100 MVP/$3,400 UTIL) -- It remains to be seen how much run Mitchell Robinson gets in this series, but I'd be a bit surprised if he sees a decrease in minutes after finishing with a fantastic plus-minus of +46 in the second-round series versus Boston. Besides Robinson being a formidable rim protector, he could thrive against a Pacers team that is coughing up the fifth-most second-chance points per game (16.2) among teams that have played in this postseason.

