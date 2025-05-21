Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 22

In a Thursday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and RSN

MLB Network, YES and RSN Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Carlos Rodon vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Yankees (28-19), Rangers (25-24)

Yankees (28-19), Rangers (25-24) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 56.55%

56.55% Rangers Win Probability: 43.45%

San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:07 p.m. ET

1:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and SDPA

MLB Network, SNET and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Stephen Kolek

Bowden Francis vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Blue Jays (23-24), Padres (27-19)

Blue Jays (23-24), Padres (27-19) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 56.61%

56.61% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.39%

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH

COLR and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Ranger Suarez

German Marquez vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Rockies (8-40), Phillies (30-18)

Rockies (8-40), Phillies (30-18) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -290

-290 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 69.78%

69.78% Rockies Win Probability: 30.22%

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW

NBCS-CA and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Tyler Anderson

Luis Severino vs. Tyler Anderson Records: Athletics (22-27), Angels (22-25)

Athletics (22-27), Angels (22-25) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 55.41%

55.41% Angels Win Probability: 44.59%

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

SportsNet PT and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs.

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Records: Pirates (17-33), Brewers (24-26)

Pirates (17-33), Brewers (24-26) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 50.47%

50.47% Brewers Win Probability: 49.53%

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and CLEG

MLB Network, FDSDET and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Slade Cecconi

Jack Flaherty vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Tigers (33-17), Guardians (25-22)

Tigers (33-17), Guardians (25-22) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 61.91%

61.91% Guardians Win Probability: 38.09%

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN

MLB Network, NESN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Cade Povich

Lucas Giolito vs. Cade Povich Records: Red Sox (25-25), Orioles (16-32)

Red Sox (25-25), Orioles (16-32) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.53%

50.53% Orioles Win Probability: 49.47%

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSSO

MASN2 and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

MacKenzie Gore vs. AJ Smith-Shawver Records: Nationals (22-27), Braves (24-24)

Nationals (22-27), Braves (24-24) Braves Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 57.78%

57.78% Nationals Win Probability: 42.22%

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

SCHN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. George Kirby

Lance McCullers vs. George Kirby Records: Astros (25-24), Mariners (28-20)

Astros (25-24), Mariners (28-20) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.54%

50.54% Mariners Win Probability: 49.46%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.