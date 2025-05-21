Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 22
In a Thursday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Yankees (28-19), Rangers (25-24)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 56.55%
- Rangers Win Probability: 43.45%
San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Blue Jays (23-24), Padres (27-19)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 56.61%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.39%
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Rockies (8-40), Phillies (30-18)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -290
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 69.78%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.22%
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Tyler Anderson
- Records: Athletics (22-27), Angels (22-25)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -156
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 55.41%
- Angels Win Probability: 44.59%
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs.
- Records: Pirates (17-33), Brewers (24-26)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 50.47%
- Brewers Win Probability: 49.53%
Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Tigers (33-17), Guardians (25-22)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -136
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 61.91%
- Guardians Win Probability: 38.09%
Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Red Sox (25-25), Orioles (16-32)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 50.53%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.47%
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
- Records: Nationals (22-27), Braves (24-24)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -156
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 57.78%
- Nationals Win Probability: 42.22%
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. George Kirby
- Records: Astros (25-24), Mariners (28-20)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.54%
- Mariners Win Probability: 49.46%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.