FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 22

In a Thursday MLB schedule that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Nathan Eovaldi
  • Records: Yankees (28-19), Rangers (25-24)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 56.55%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 43.45%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNET and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Stephen Kolek
  • Records: Blue Jays (23-24), Padres (27-19)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 56.61%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.39%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Ranger Suarez
  • Records: Rockies (8-40), Phillies (30-18)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -290
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +235

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 69.78%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 30.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Tyler Anderson
  • Records: Athletics (22-27), Angels (22-25)
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 55.41%
  • Angels Win Probability: 44.59%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs.
  • Records: Pirates (17-33), Brewers (24-26)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 50.47%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 49.53%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cleveland Guardians at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: Tigers (33-17), Guardians (25-22)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 61.91%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 38.09%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NESN and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Cade Povich
  • Records: Red Sox (25-25), Orioles (16-32)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 50.53%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 49.47%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. AJ Smith-Shawver
  • Records: Nationals (22-27), Braves (24-24)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 57.78%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 42.22%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. George Kirby
  • Records: Astros (25-24), Mariners (28-20)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 50.54%
  • Mariners Win Probability: 49.46%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup