Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Texas Rangers.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (28-19) vs. Texas Rangers (25-24)

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and RSN

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-156) | TEX: (+132)

NYY: (-156) | TEX: (+132) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | TEX: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 5-3, 3.17 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 4-2, 1.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (5-3) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (4-2) will answer the bell for the Rangers. When Rodon starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. Rodon's team is 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rangers are 4-6-0 against the spread when Eovaldi starts. The Rangers have a 2-3 record in Eovaldi's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56.6%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Rangers, New York is the favorite at -156, and Texas is +132 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Rangers are -166 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +138.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

The Yankees-Rangers game on May 22 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 26, or 65%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 13-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 46 opportunities.

The Yankees are 23-23-0 against the spread in their 46 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won eight of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (32%).

Texas has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-33-1).

The Rangers have collected a 28-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 73 hits and an OBP of .491 to go with a slugging percentage of .762. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .403 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .339 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .392.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in MLB.

Goldschmidt brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Bellinger takes a 14-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with four doubles, three home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 34 hits, an OBP of .371 plus a slugging percentage of .589.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is leading the Rangers with 37 hits. He's batting .257 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 79th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Langford takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Josh Jung's .486 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 34th in slugging.

Josh Smith has accumulated a team-high .359 on-base percentage.

Adolis Garcia is batting .222 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

5/20/2025: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/4/2024: 10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/3/2024: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/11/2024: 8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/10/2024: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/25/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/24/2023: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/23/2023: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2023: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

