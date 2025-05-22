MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 22
Will Aaron Judge or Wyatt Langford go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Texas Rangers at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 27.7% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 46 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Matt Lugo (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Seth Brown (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Tim Anderson (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 48 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Nick Martini (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Jacob Stallings (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Scott Alexander (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- German Marquez (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)