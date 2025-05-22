Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 22

Will Aaron Judge or Wyatt Langford go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 27.7% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 47 games (has homered in 27.7% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Ben Rice (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 22% of games) Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics

Taylor Ward (Angels): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 46 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 46 games (has homered in 26.1% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 41 games (has homered in 26.8% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Matt Lugo (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Seth Brown (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Kevin Newman (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Max Schuemann (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tim Anderson (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies