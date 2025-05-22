Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 22

Will Carlos Rodon strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 7.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics

JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies