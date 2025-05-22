MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 22
Will Carlos Rodon strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Texas Rangers at New York Yankees
- Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics
- JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
- Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Carson Palmquist (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 0 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance