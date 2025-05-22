FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 22

Will Carlos Rodon strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Texas Rangers at New York Yankees

  • Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics

  • JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

  • Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Carson Palmquist (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 0 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

