Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Knicks vs. Pacers for Game 4

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Knicks-Pacers in Game 4

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Pacers -2

Total: 221.0

Pace Rankings: Pacers (7th), Knicks (26th)

Knicks-Pacers Studs to Target

Jalen Brunson ($21,900 MVP/$14,600 UTIL) -- It was a quiet outing from Jalen Brunson in Game 3 versus the Pacers, with Brunson totaling only 23 points and 1 assist en route to 23.9 FanDuel points (FDPs) despite the Knicks securing the victory. With New York needing another win on the road to avoid the dreaded 3-1 deficit in the series, I'm expecting a major bounce-back performance from Brunson, who has still supplied 44-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings.

Tyrese Haliburton ($20,700 MVP/$13,800 UTIL) -- Tyrese Haliburton has done a bit of everything to earn 41-plus FDPs in all three matchups against the Knicks in this series, and he's always a threat to record a double-double, which raises his floor. Along with Haliburton benefiting from New York allowing the seventh-most fastbreak points per game (14.0) among playoff teams, the playmaking guard has tallied multiple steals in back-to-back contests.

Knicks-Pacers Mid-Range Options

Pascal Siakam ($15,300 MVP/10,200 UTIL) -- Speaking of players who can take advantage of New York's defense on fastbreaks, Pascal Siakam is someone who excels at finishing in transition, and he's scored 38-plus FDPs in two of the first three games in the Eastern Conference Finals. If the Knicks elect to force the ball out of Haliburton's hands, the Pacers' best choice would be to let Siakam thrive in the post and the paint.

OG Anunoby ($11,400 MVP/$7,600 UTIL) -- Trying to predict which wing from the Knicks will produce the most FDPs can be like trying to throw a dart blindfolded, but I'm siding with OG Anunoby in Game 4 given his recent uptick in stocks (steals plus blocks), which can be invaluable in DFS. Anunoby has notched two-plus stocks in four consecutive playoff outings, and he's accrued 33-plus FDPs in two of his last three starts.

Knicks-Pacers Value Plays

Mitchell Robinson ($5,400 MVP/$3,600 UTIL) -- Head coach Tom Thibodeau made a change to New York's starting five in Game 3, inserting Mitchell Robinson into the lineup, which led to him playing 28-plus minutes for the second straight contest. Robinson isn't going to rack up points in bunches, but he can accumulate a decent amount of FDPs via rebounds and stocks against a Pacers squad that is giving up the sixth-most points in the paint per game (47.1) among postseason teams.

T.J. McConnell ($3,000 MVP/$2,000 UTIL) -- Although T.J. McConnell can be a bit risky due to playing fewer than 16 minutes in all three matchups this series, he's made the most of his time on the court with double-digit points and 16-plus FDPs in each outing. Bennedict Mathurin ($1,800 MVP/$1,200 UTIL) and Ben Sheppard ($1,500 MVP/$1,000 UTIL) are other potential value options on the Pacers if Aaron Nesmith is ruled out.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a 25% Profit Boost for a 3+ leg SGP on the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks NBA playoff game taking place on May 27th See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.