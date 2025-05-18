Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Game 7 of Nuggets vs. Thunder

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Nuggets-Thunder

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread Thunder -8.5

Total 213.5

Pace Rankings Nuggets: 8th Thunder: 5th



Nuggets-Thunder Studs to Target

Nikola Jokic ($17,200)

Though Nikola Jokic has been bottled up at times in this series, do you really want to fade him in a winner-take-all Game 7? In the second round, Jokic has averaged a league-best 57.1 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes on the road compared to 49.5 FDP per 36 at home, where role players can help. He'll also see an uptick of 1.5 percentage points in usage rate if Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is unable to suit up for Sunday's tilt. The question with Jokic is whether or not to use him -- and what becomes a gargantuan $25,800 salary -- at MVP.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($14,000)

If you believe the Thunder can blow out Denver as oddsmakers do, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a contrarian pivot at the multiplier. We've yet to truly see an MVP-level Shai in this series, but he did get loose for 32 points in 34 minutes in Game 6. The Nuggets' lack of depth could really be wearing down their defensive structure, and there's been no one close to SGA in OKC's scoring hierarchy during the playoffs (30.3% usage).

Nuggets-Thunder Mid-Range Options

Jalen Williams ($9,400)

I'd go as far to say this game's winner will be decided by Jalen Williams' performance. J-Dub has flailed in the scoring column behind 33.7% shooting in the series, but quietly, he's used 15 stocks (steals plus blocks) in six games to stay above 32 FDP in each contest. Williams' best scoring effort of the series produced 40.1 FDP, which would find him a spot in the perfect lineup on Sunday.

Jamal Murray ($9,000)

Jamal Murray showed no true signs of illness with 25 points in 42 minutes during Game 6, so we can't be too concerned with two days of rest since the contest. One of the NBA's most notorious playoff risers has been wildly inconsistent in this series, but his immense scoring upside is significantly intriguing if building a lineup around a potential Denver win. Using him at the multiplier, you can sneak in both Jokic and SGA behind him -- even if he likely won't outscore those two.

Nuggets-Thunder Value Plays

Alex Caruso ($3,400)

OKC head coach Mark Daigneault probably isn't going down with Aaron Wiggins or Cason Wallace in this one. Alex Caruso is a veteran whose perimeter defense (2.4 stocks per 36 minutes) and offensive rebounding (0.6 per 36) have been felt throughout the playoffs. The Thunder have struggled mightily from three (32.2%) in this series, which is the only reason we're still playing. At a 43.8 3P%, Caruso's also been one of their more reliable outside shooters, too.

Peyton Watson ($1,600)

Gordon's injury will lead to bumps for both Game 6 hero Julian Strawther and athletic rim-runner Peyton Watson. The latter likely starts for an absent Gordon, but I love the idea of using him even if a hampered "Mr. Nugget" tries to give it a go. Quietly, Watson's averaged 31.6 FDP per 36 minutes in the playoffs, and Strawther's on-court viability could be quickly waxed if the sophomore's shots aren't falling on the road.

