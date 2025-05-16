Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Game 6 of Celtics vs. Knicks

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Let's dive into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Celtics-Knicks

Game Preview

Spread: Knicks -2.5

Total: 211.0

Pace Rankings: Knicks (26th), Celtics (29th)

Celtics-Knicks Studs to Target

Jaylen Brown ($20,700 MVP/$13,800 UTIL) -- Amid the absence of Jayson Tatum in Game 5, Jaylen Brown turned a 27.7% usage rate into 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 12 assists, and 54.6 FanDuel points (FDPs). If the Celtics want to force a Game 7, they'll need Brown to facilitate and be aggressive on the offensive end of the floor, especially against a Knicks team that has the fourth-worst free throw rate allowed (29.7%) in these playoffs.

Jalen Brunson ($19,800 MVP/$13,200 UTIL) -- After picking up a head-scratching five fouls in just the third quarter of Game 5 and fouling out, Jalen Brunson is going to have a little more motivation ahead of what is essentially a must-win game for the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Brunson tends to show up in big moments for New York, and he's supplied 41-plus FDPs in 8 of his 11 starts this postseason, including 62 FDPs in Game 4 versus Boston.

Celtics-Knicks Mid-Range Options

Derrick White ($16,200 MVP/$10,800 UTIL) -- Derrick White is the engine for the Celtics on both ends of the floor, and he certainly showed up in Game 5, knocking down 7 threes en route to 34 points and 47.6 FDPs. White has now converted five-plus threes in three of the five matchups against the Knicks in this series, and the do-it-all guard has tallied multiple stocks (steals plus blocks) in four of his last five outings.

Mikal Bridges ($11,100 MVP/$7,400 UTIL) -- Josh Hart certainly displays more consistency than the other wings on the Knicks, but Mikal Bridges has posted 36-plus FDPs in three of his five starts against the Celtics this postseason. At the moment, FanDuel Research's projections have Bridges forecasted for the fifth-most FDPs (32.0) on the entire slate, as he's projected for more FDPs than Hart (31.3) and OG Anunoby (30.8).

Celtics-Knicks Value Plays

Payton Pritchard ($7,500 MVP/$5,000 UTIL) -- Payton Pritchard was thrust into an expanded role in Game 5 due to the season-ending injury to Tatum and Jrue Holiday getting into foul trouble, resulting in the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year accruing 30.5 FDPs in 39 minutes of action. With the Knicks trying to force the ball out of Jaylen Brown's hands, Pritchard -- who has made five-plus threes in two of his last three contests -- is among the group of sharpshooters on the Celtics who can catch fire from deep.

Luke Kornet ($3,900 MVP/$2,600 UTIL) -- There were a handful of players from the Celtics who stepped up in Game 5 to force a Game 6 versus the Knicks, and Luke Kornet was among that group, supplying 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 blocks in 25 minutes. Even with Kristaps Porzingis being removed from Boston's injury report on Friday, he's been tough to trust in this series, and the Celtics shouldn't ignore the contributions Kornet made on both ends of the court in his most recent performance.

