Siena vs Rider Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 9 seed Siena Saints (14-17, 9-11 MAAC) will face off against the No. 8 seed Rider Broncs (13-18, 9-11 MAAC) in the MAAC tournament Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Siena vs. Rider Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Siena vs. Rider Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Siena win (65.8%)

Siena vs. Rider: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Siena has compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Rider has covered 15 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

Siena covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Rider covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (58.8%).

The Saints sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-6-0) than they do in away games (9-5-0).

Against the spread, the Broncs have had better results away (10-9-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Siena has covered the spread 12 times in 20 conference games.

Rider is 11-9-0 against the spread in MAAC games this year.

Siena vs. Rider: Moneyline Betting Stats

Siena has come away with seven wins in the 12 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Saints have a mark of 6-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -152 or better on the moneyline.

Rider has a 9-13 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.9% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Broncs have a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Siena has a 60.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Siena vs. Rider Head-to-Head Comparison

Siena has a +6 scoring differential, putting up 72.1 points per game (231st in college basketball) and allowing 71.9 (181st in college basketball).

Justice Shoats ranks 188th in the country with a team-high 16.0 points per game.

Rider's -147 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.7 points per game (337th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per outing (168th in college basketball).

TJ Weeks Jr.'s 14.1 points per game paces Rider and ranks 371st in the country.

The Saints rank 303rd in college basketball at 29.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.9 their opponents average.

Gavin Doty averages 6.1 rebounds per game (ranking 297th in college basketball) to lead the Saints.

The Broncs rank 212th in college basketball at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.5 their opponents average.

Tariq Ingraham tops the Broncs with 6.8 rebounds per game (190th in college basketball).

Siena ranks 219th in college basketball with 94.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 201st in college basketball defensively with 94.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Broncs' 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 307th in college basketball, and the 97.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 283rd in college basketball.

