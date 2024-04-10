Should the Washington Commanders Draft Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft?

With former Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams listed at -10000 odds to go first overall in the NFL draft on FanDuel Sportsbook, the first real toss-up comes with the Washington Commanders at the No, 2 spot.

As we quickly approach the big night, two players are jockeying at the top of the odds board -- former Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (-155 to go second) and former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (+135).

On Wednesday's episode of Up & Adams, PFF's lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema shared who he'd take if he were the Commanders' GM.

Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye at pick no. 2 for Washington?



"Drake Maye is my QB 2... he has been wire to wire." 🔊



Lead NFL Draft Analyst for @PFF @TampaBayTre is ALL in on Maye @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/iQk9Fx0QXQ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 10, 2024

Heading into the first season with head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders have a win total set at 6.5 and are at +900 odds to win the NFC East.

Will Quinn and the rookie QB lead the Commanders to a strong first season?

